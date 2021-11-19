akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

I was listening to Barry Ritholtz's Masters in Business podcast during my commute this morning and he was interviewing the very lively Mat Ishbia on this particular episode. Mat Ishbia is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWMC), the second largest mortgage originator in the U.S. that went public through a SPAC last year in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. As an investor in Zillow (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:Z), I have been watching the whole instant home buying or iBuying business with fascination. Zillow entered the home flipping business much to the dismay of Wall Street, built it to represent more than 70% of their $1.7 billion Q3 2021 revenue and in a surprising move last month pulled the plug on the business. The market was not keen on Zillow entering this business and punished the stock. The market was once again not pleased when they exited the business and the stock has been very weak since they first announced pausing new home purchases and then decided to exit the iBuying business altogether this month.

While I admire Rich Barton's ability to admit a mistake and move on from a business that was such a significant part of the company's top line, it made me wonder about the impact this is going to have on the pure play iBuying company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).

This quote from Mat Ishbia when Barry asked him about the iBuying business pretty much sums up why Zillow might be exiting this business:

Is - is it that hard to sell a house these days? You know, so I guess my perspective is I'm not going to call them gimmicks because I'm sure there's obviously some substantiated strong businesses. But the reality is, you know, those things aren't going to become the mass, right?" And so, do I think they're longstanding? Maybe. Do I think they're gimmicks? Yes. Do I think that they're going to be mass scale? No."

Mr. Ishbia, who grew UWM from a 19 person company to one with more than 9,000 employees, clearly understands the real estate market and reflects what Mr. Barton wrote in his Q3 2021 letter to shareholders:

"A final factor in the wind-down decision is that, to date, we have been able to convert only about 10% of the serious sellers who ask for a Zillow Offer, and have tended to disappoint the roughly 90% who didn't sell to us. Given our hard-earned position at the top of the seller funnel with more than 220 million average monthly unique users and the popularity of the Zestimate, we believe there are better, broader, less risky, more brand-aligned ways of enabling all of our customers who want to move."

With Zillow bowing out, Opendoor could benefit in the short term as there will be less competition for homes and they can potentially pick up some of Zillow's inventory as it liquidates more than 10,000 homes. In the long run, the unappealing economics of the business will catch up to Opendoor.

Zillow was using their iBuying business to build an operating system for home buying and selling, which they called Zillow 360. They got into value added services like mortgage originations and I would not have been surprised if they moved into things like title insurance. Opendoor already does some of that through Opendoor Home Loans but if the company expects to succeed, it will have to do a whole lot more than just buy and sell homes.

Opendoor was founded in 2014 by Keith Rabois, Eric Wu and JD Ross, raised $700 million in funding in 2018 and 2019 and went public in December 2020 by merging into Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II. The company's revenue took a very large hit in 2020 but rebounded in the last twelve months to almost reach 2019 levels. This rebound is reflected in the three month chart below comparing Opendoor with Zillow.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The divergence between the companies and Zillow's underperformance is shocking. If you zoom into the chart and look at what happened in the last month, things get interesting.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why has Opendoor's stock dropped sharply along with Zillow during the last month? The answer lies in Opendoor's gross margins and the signal about iBuying from Zillow's decision to exit the business. For the last four years, the Opendoor's gross margins have been below 10%. They improved to 11.16% during the last twelve months and then dropped again to 8.93% last quarter. The forecast is for much of the same.

With such slim margins, there's little left in terms of operating levers to turn to generate a profit. Yes, the company could raise more capital and eventually work its way into adjacent lines of business to try to achieve Zillow or Redfin's margins but that is either a long shot or will take a long time to achieve. In the meantime, the market environment could change and markets may once again start caring about a company's profitability. A sub-10% gross margin may not be looked upon kindly.

The company grew revenue 91% in Q3 2021 but that was a low bar to beat because Q3 2020 revenue was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Are there companies with low gross margins that survive, even if they don't thrive? Absolutely. Brokerages can often survive on low gross margins but volumes are very high and they don't have much balance sheet risk. In contrast with Opendoor, you get the double whammy of low margins and significant balance sheet risk as a bunch of homes sit in their inventory. The company can try to securitize the homes and offload some of the risk to Wall Street like Zillow did but that only works in a hot market. Once the tailwinds of low interest rates and a strong housing market disappear, it will become harder to offload this large risk on Opendoor's balance sheet.

I put together the following table comparing Opendoor with some of its peers using Seeking Alpha's nifty peer comparison tool and it was interesting to see that Opendoor's enterprise value has now eclipsed that of Zillow.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion:

This little segment of the real estate market is likely to see a lot of turmoil in the coming months as we come off a cyclical peak. You can see that from the low valuations the market is assigning to several mortgage lenders including UWM and based on comments by the best housing analyst on the planet as highlighted in Aaron Edelheit's latest article. While it may be too early to get into Zillow, staying in Opendoor at this juncture is fraught with risk.