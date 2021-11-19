Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

Everybody loves a good bargain, especially when it comes to wide moat companies that have durable competitive advantages. This brings me to the high-quality name in the tobacco space, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), which has seen a pullback in its share price from its 52-week high of $106.51 achieved back in September, to $91.55 as of writing.

The market is a voting machine in the short-run and a weighing machine in the long-run, and PM appears to be temporarily out of favor at the moment. While PM isn't the cheapest tobacco play, it makes up for it with a strong balance sheet and market-leading products. In this article, I highlight what makes PM a solid Buy on the pullback, so let's get started.

Why It's Time To Buy The Dip

Philip Morris International is the leading tobacco company that operates in markets outside of the U.S., generating $30.7B in total revenue over the trailing 12 months. It has over 40 manufacturing facilities globally that produce market-leading brands, including the well-known Marlboro cigarette brand. It also leads its closest international peer, British American Tobacco (BTI) in R&D spend on next generation products, including the market-leading heated tobacco brand, IQOS.

PM's leadership position in premium categories has resulted in a higher net income margin than its international peers, BTI and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). As seen below, PM's profit margin of 29% comfortably surpasses the 24% of BTI and 8.6% of Imperial Brands.

(Source: YCharts)

The common refrain for the tobacco industry is that cigarette smoking is in a long-term decline. At the same time, tobacco companies have been able to maintain revenue and earnings growth through price increases, so long as volume declines are manageable.

This appears to be the case for PM, as cigarette shipment volume declined by just 0.4% and 1.6% YoY during the third quarter and the first nine months of the year, well below the 3-5% annual decline rate that is generally regarded as being manageable for the tobacco industry.

The inherent pricing power of tobacco products also makes PM a natural hedge against inflation, as price increases have outpaced the rate of inflation in the past. PM's price/mix during the third quarter was 5.5%, in-line with long-term assumptions of mid-single digit price mix.

Meanwhile, heated tobacco continues to be a strong growth driver for PM, as IQOS saw 24% and 28% YoY volume growth during the third quarter and first 9 months of the year. This resulted in a total combined (cigarettes and heated tobacco) volume growth of 2.1% and 1.5% in Q3 and first 9 months.

As seen below, total IQOS users continue to grow and now sit at 20.4M, representing 24% YoY growth. The percentage of IQOS users who have stopped smoking has also remained stable, at 71-74% over the past 2 years.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The growth in IQOS not only helps to stem the decline in traditional cigarettes but also helps with margins as well, as they come with lower tax rates. This provides a significant boost to heatsticks margins over cigarettes, as reflected by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

Under current market conditions, heatsticks, the cigarette-like sticks that are used in the iQOS device, are generally taxed at lower rates than cigarettes. The economics of the distribution of heatsticks, therefore, is highly favorable to the manufacturer. Net revenue per pack is 2.4 times that of a pack of cigarettes, and the gross margin is a whopping 10 percentage points higher than cigarettes, at about 75%. Selling and overhead expenses are likely to be higher than cigarettes at current volumes, but at scale, we think heatsticks can more than replicate premium cigarette EBIT margins." - Morningstar

Looking forward, I see continued reasons to be optimistic around the growth of IQOS, through the launch off IQOS ILUMA in Japan. ILUMA differs from previous generations in that it doesn't use a heating blade to burn the core, and rather uses induction heating technology to provide a more consistent experience that leaves no residue, thereby making it unnecessary to clean the device. This should result in a better overall experience for the user and could drive faster adoption of IQOS down the road in other markets.

Risks to PM include chip shortages, which may impact IQOS production. In addition, tobacco excise taxes in international markets are hard to predict, and which may drive an accelerated decline in cigarette volumes. Last but not least, the unfavorable ruling against PM's IQOS by the U.S. ITC has resulted in a halt to its import into the U.S., and at present, PM is making its case with the FDA to allow its import. While this is a near-term headwind, I see the long-term thesis as being intact, as ILUMA does not use a heating blade and, therefore, does not have the potential for infringement on BTI's patent.

Meanwhile, PM maintains a strong A rated balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.75x, sitting below the 2.08x and 1.97x at the end of 2019 and 2020, respectively. This lends support to the 5.5% dividend yield, which comes with a safe 82% payout ratio (for a consumer staples company). Notably, PM has increased its dividend every year since being spun-off from Altria back in 2008, and this includes the recent 4.2% dividend raise.

I see value in PM stock, especially after the recent dip from the ~$95 level. At the current price of $91.55, PM carries a forward PE of 15.05, sitting below its normal PE of 17.15 over the past decade. Analysts expect 8-11% annual EPS growth over the next two years and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $111, implying a potential 27% one-year total return.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Philip Morris International is executing rather well, with very manageable cigarette volume decline rates and is seeing overall volume growth when heated tobacco units are included. IQOS not only helps to stem the decline in cigarettes but also comes with higher margins that incrementally support the bottom-line. Meanwhile, PM maintains a strong balance sheet and pays a well-covered and growing dividend. I see the latest dip as presenting a buying opportunity for long-term income and growth.