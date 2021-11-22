Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the best investments of the past five years as it obliterated the S&P 500's returns. Investing in one of the most well-known index funds, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), would have generated a return of 114.87%, while NVDA would have generated more than 10x the returns, having generated an appreciation of 1,260.15%. If you have been an NVDA bull, congratulations, you have generated an amazing return on your investment. NVDA is certainly a great company with exceptional growth, but its current valuation has blown right through the nosebleed section. I know there will be investors who reiterate the mantra of "you don't understand growth," but those of us who remember 2000 and the financial crisis understand all too well the realities of what can occur.

I'm not directly invested in NVDA, but it would negatively impact me if the stock came down as it's a holding in many of the funds I own. The same goes for other stocks that I consider to be overvalued. NVDA is trading for around $318 per share with a market cap of $730 billion and is closing the gap on the market's valuation of Meta Platforms (FB). If you honestly believe NVDA is going to keep rising and will double from here, that would make them almost as big as Amazon (AMZN). I believe certain stocks such as NVDA have benefited from the access to information that everyone has, which has created a euphoria around specific companies. Everyone is looking at the future from the Metaverse to crypto and Web 3.0 and speculating on NVDA's future growth. There's nothing wrong with placing a premium on growth, but at some point, the numbers matter, and NVDA's have placed so much growth in today's valuation that it will be hard to live up to the expectations.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at things a bit differently than how stocks are viewed today

All stocks traded on the NYSE or Nasdaq represent an equity position in a publicly-traded company. Even though the company and the company's stock are often regarded as two separate things if you own one share or 1,000 shares of a company, those shares represent an equity stake, a portion of the revenue, and a portion of the earnings generated per share. At the end of the day, dollars and cents matter, and all the growth in the world comes down to how much profit and free cash flow is generated. Every company in the market is a business that your shares represent, and the objective of every company is to make money. Not a single company was ever created with the objective of losing money or just breaking even.

I will give you an example and think about how you would answer - putting future growth aside, which company would be the one where your capital would be allocated, and which company looks undervalued?

Company A Market Cap = $954.03 billion TTM Revenue = $112.33 billion TTM Net Income = $40.30 billion TTM FCF = $35.81 billion

Company B Market Cap = $730.35 billion TTM Revenue = $24.27 billion TTM Net Income = $8.21 billion TTM FCF = $7.09 billion

Company C Market Cap = $205.83 billion TTM Revenue = $78.47 billion TTM Net Income = $21.10 billion TTM FCF = $17.32 billion



I know I didn't provide future growth rates, and I did this for a reason. I don't want any bias toward the businesses because of which companies these examples represent. If they make widgets or develop software, it doesn't matter - $1 of revenue and profit is still $1 of revenue and profit. Based on this data, it's hard to make a case for allocating capital to company B. All I want this example to illustrate is that at some point, valuations matter. Paying a $730 billion valuation for company B today would be a bad business decision when there is no guarantee it can scale to Company A's numbers. Also, it wouldn't be the best business decision to buy company B over company C when you can pay a fraction of the valuation for more than double the net income and FCF. I'm going to reveal the companies and put them through a large analysis and see what I come up with.

Looking at the numbers for Nvidia and evaluating the valuation

I'm going to compare NVDA to FB and Intel (INTC). You probably think INTC is a boring old company that isn't at the forefront of AI, Crypto, Blockchain, and the Metaverse like NVDA is. The fact is INTC generates more revenue, net income, and FCF than NVDA, and it's a similar company, and that's why it's in here because the numbers speak for themselves.

Right out of the gate, NVDA trades at a 32.62 P/S ratio while INTC is at 2.57 and FB is at 8.55. NVDA also has a current P/E of 113.13 compared to 9.65 for INTC and 24.21 for FB. I know, know, I hear it all the time, P/S and P/E aren't relative valuations metrics. It's about growth. I'll get to growth in a moment, but yes, these valuations do matter. Right now, you're paying $113.13 for every $1 of earnings NVDA produces. That's very high considering this isn't a young company. I mean, people complain about AMZN, and their P/E is 72.27. So the question becomes, should NVDA be rewarded with such a high P/S and P/E ratio?

Price to Sales Ticker Market Value Per Share Revenue Per Share P/S Ratio NVDA $316.75 $9.71 32.62 INTC $49.68 $19.30 2.57 FB $338.69 $39.59 8.55

Price to Earnings Ticker Market Value Per Share Earnings Per Share P/E Ratio NVDA $316.75 $2.80 113.13 INTC $49.68 $5.15 9.65 FB $338.69 $13.99 24.21

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Before I get to growth, and yes, NVDA's is exceptional, I want to look at two more valuation metrics that people seem to negate. Today, NVDA's market cap to FCF trades at a 111.63x valuation. NVDA has the least amount of FCF, yet the multiple the market has placed on it dwarfs INTC and FB's. INTC generates $17.33 billion in FCF and trades at an 11.63x multiple, while FB generates $35.81 billion in FCF and trades at a 26.31x multiple. NVDA trades at such a high multiple while having so much distance to close between catching INTC and FB on the FCF they generate.

The same goes for the equity to market cap multiple that each of the companies trades for. NVDA has $23.8 billion of equity on its balance sheet and trades at a 33.27x multiple. INTC, on the other hand, has $90 billion in equity and trades at a 2.24x multiple, and FB trades at a 7.06x multiple on its $133.36 billion equity. FB has more than 5x the equity, yet it trades at a single-digit multiple compared to NVDA's 33.27x. That's crazy.

Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple NVDA $791,875,000,000.00 $7,094,000,000.00 111.626022 INTC $201,551,711,558.00 $17,326,000,000.00 11.63290497 FB $942,153,962,501.00 $35,808,000,000.00 26.31127018 Equity to Market Cap Multiple Ticker Total Equity Market Cap Equity to Market Cap Multiple NVDA $23,798,000,000.00 $791,875,000,000.00 33.27 INTC $90,087,000,000.00 $201,551,711,558.00 2.24 FB $133,360,000,000.00 $942,153,962,501.00 7.06

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Now on to the growth metrics, which is where NVDA does shine on a percentage basis. In the past five years, NVDA has increased its FCF by 374.20%. NVDA has grown its FCF by $5.6 billion in the last five years, which is phenomenal, and these metrics are very bullish for the company's overall business. The problem becomes that INTC also has increased its FCF by $5.14 billion in the same period to $17.33 billion, a growth rate of 42.21%. INTC doesn't have the same triple-digit growth rate, but it started at a position that was almost 11x NVDA's at the end of 2016 and almost grew its FCF by the same dollar amount. On the other hand, FB did in fact grow its FCF by triple-digits as its growth was 208.24% in the last five years. FB's FCF increased by $24.19 billion to $35.81 billion in the TTM. So, FB generated 208.24% in FCF growth and grew its FCF by almost 5x the amount that NVDA did in the last five years, but because NVDA's FCF percentage was higher, it trades at an FCF multiple that's almost 5x larger than FB. This makes zero sense and is one of the biggest indications of NVDA being tremendously overvalued.

Five-Year Free Cash Flow Growth Ticker 2016 FCF TTM FCF Growth % NVDA $1,496,000,000.00 $7,094,000,000.00 374.20% INTC $12,183,000,000.00 $17,326,000,000.00 42.21% FB $11,617,000,000.00 $35,808,000,000.00 208.24%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

I guess that example was unfair, so let's review their revenue growth. NVDA has increased its revenue by 251.29% in the last five years as it's grown by $17.36 billion. This is a great metric, and NVDA's management team has done an excellent job executing on their critical success factors. Guess what, INTC grew its revenue by $19.09 billion (32.14%) over the same period. I know 32.14% isn't as visually enticing as 251.29%, even though they generated more of a revenue increase by dollar amount in the same period. This is why I threw FB in there. FB generated a 306.43% revenue increase over the last five years, increasing the amount of revenue generated by $84.69 billion. So, FB generates an additional $67.33 billion in revenue compared to NVDA and has a larger growth rate, yet NVDA's P/S ratio of 32.62 compared to FB's 8.55x P/S ratio. If the FCF metrics didn't make sense, the revenue P/S valuation certainly doesn't make sense when looking at NVDA's revenue growth.

Five-Year Revenue Growth Ticker 2016 Total Revenue TTM Total Revenue Growth % NVDA $6,910,000,000.00 $24,274,000,000.00 251.29% INTC $59,387,000,000.00 $78,474,000,000.00 32.14% FB $27,638,000,000.00 $112,330,000,000.00 306.43%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the end of the day, companies need to generate a profit, and NVDA has done an excellent job delivering to the bottom line for shareholders. Over the past five years, NVDA has increased its net income by 1,236.48%, from $614 million to $8.21 billion. There's nothing to complain about here as NVDA is generating billions in profits with a great profit margin of 33.81%. As great as NVDA's $7.59 billion in profits over the past five years, INTC and FB produced fantastic progress. INTC grew its revenue over the same period by 104.56% or $10.79 billion, and FB increased its profits by $30.09 billion or 294.48%. While NVDA's percentage growth is very impressive, it's not as impressive on the raw numbers.

Five-Year Net Income Growth Ticker 2016 Net Income TTM Net Income Growth % NVDA $614,000,000.00 $8,206,000,000.00 1236.48% INTC $10,316,000,000.00 $21,102,000,000.00 104.56% FB $10,217,000,000.00 $40,304,000,000.00 294.48%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last thing I want to look at during this evaluation is shares outstanding. NVDA's meteoric price appreciation has diluted shareholders by 6.11% as their outstanding shares increased from 2.356 billion to 2.5 billion. Anyone who has been a shareholder since 2016 has seen their shares represent less of an equity stake in NVDA over the years. INTC, on the other hand, has bought back 14.02% of its shares outstanding, and FB has bought back 3.74% of its shares outstanding.

Shares Outstanding Over The Past Five Years Ticker 2016 Shares Outstanding TTM Shares Outstanding % increase or decrease NVDA 2,356,000,000.00 2,500,000,000.00 6.11% INTC 4,730,000,000.00 4,067,000,000.00 -14.02% FB 2,890,000,000.00 2,781,800,000.00 -3.74%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

NVDA is a great company with a bright future ahead of itself from a business perspective. They have phenomenal growth rates and are at the center of many industries of tomorrow. Today, shares are tremendously overvalued, and this stock feels like just gambling at a casino. At this rate, NVDA will be a larger company by market cap than FB sometime in 2022 and is already almost 4x larger than INTC. There isn't a logical explanation for NVDA trading at 111.63x FCF or having a P/E of 113.13. Today, you're paying for so much future growth that it doesn't make sense as an investment when the numbers are broken down. NVDA could certainly continue to defy logic and keep going up, but at some point, valuations will matter, and stocks don't just appreciate indefinitely. At today's numbers, it's hard to make an investment case. If NVDA was to 4x its revenue and 4x its profits, it would still generate less than FB in both categories. I think some companies have been great investments, but they have appreciated too far too fast, and NVDA is one of those companies.

