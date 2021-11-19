The Biggest Bubble Of All Time

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called "considerable period" on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy...

- Stanley Druckenmiller

Introduction

Sitting in front of my computer yesterday, watching Apple's (AAPL) stock price explode like a penny stock as options buyers bought hundreds of thousands of near-term call option contracts, particularly over the Thursday lunch hour, the sheer mania that we are living in as participants in the financial markets right now struck me. Again, during the trading day, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, cumulatively, well over a million near-term call options contracts were traded. Think about that for a minute.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The speculative frenzy brought to mind the melt-up in late August and early September of 2020, which is now just a blip on the five-year chart.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Sobering to your author is the fact that the run-up, post the initial early 2020 price collapse, was actually greater in magnitude. Sobering to speculators and readers should be the fact that Apple's share price got close to $140 per share intra-day during that early September 2020 high point, before retreating to below $110 per share in a matter of a few days.

Is a move down possible like that right now?

Almost all investors, judging by the near-term call option activity, which dwarfs what we saw back in August and September of 2020, are saying that's not the case.

There's a near-term precedent for an abrupt price reversal in Apple shares, however, and that is shown by Tesla (TSLA). The five-year price chart in Tesla is truly remarkable, especially given the size of its market capitalization today, which is over $1 trillion.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the price action of TSLA shares, we can see that after the recent run-up, which saw TSLA shares peak at over $1,200 per share, fueled by enormous call buying activity, shares of TSLA retreated below $1,000 per share, before recovering.

The shorter-term price chart shows this price action more clearly.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Summarizing, for those thinking it is impossible that we could get a material short-term correction in the overheated stocks, including Apple shares right now, we have a recent precedent with Tesla shares, and we saw what happened post the August and early September 2020 euphoria.

Bigger picture, we're in the terminal phase of the biggest bubble of all time. How high the broader markets advance is still to be determined. However, in the midst of the mania, we need to provide some perspective, which is what I'm attempting to do with this article.

The Biggest Bubble Of All-Time Contextualized

Back in the fall of 2017, Jeremy Grantham spoke about a classic bubble forming in the S&P 500 Index (SP500). He actually walked back upon this proclamation in a CNBC interview in the spring of 2019, yet he has firmly cast his stance upon the matter with the research piece titled, "Waiting For The Last Dance," published on Jan. 5, 2020.

Going back to late 2017, Jeremy Grantham outlined the path of a potential classic bubble with the following hypothetical chart of the S&P 500 Index fund below.

(Source: GMO, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC)

What has been the actual path of the S&P 500 Index after this forecast was made?

The classic bubble forecast, which called for a 60% advance in the final 21 months, was too conservative. This is actually the first thought that comes to my mind, which says everything about where we are positioned today.

On that note, the following chart depicts that, in the S&P 500 Index, we have closely followed the path of the classic bubble, with a major hiccup in the spring of 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak, a real-life black swan, morphed from a localized problem to a full-fledged global pandemic. The fiscal and monetary stimulus since then have actually amplified the trajectory of the S&P 500 Index, propelling this global barometer even higher than those looking for a classic bubble could ever imagine.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking back, the black swan that was COVID-19 sparked one of the fastest global stock market sell-offs in market history, and then a subsequent turbo-charged recovery, led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which quickly made new all-time highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The pace of the advance has been extraordinary, with the Invesco QQQ Trust far more than doubling from its March 2020 pandemic lows, and the broader SPY doing the same. Truly, a speculative fever that we have rarely witnessed in history has taken hold.

To provide further perspective, consider this chart showing U.S. household net worth as a percentage of GDP from a Feb. 19, 2019, Forbes article, and then consider where we stand today.

(Source: Forbes February 19th, 2019 article, St. Louis Fed, Jesse Colombo)

Remember, this was February of 2019, and we were clearly already in a bubble back then, and it has only expanded further. To illustrate this, I used this chart from Bank of America research in a recently published article titled, "The Fed Is A Primary Reason For Wealth Inequality."

(Source: Bank of America, Bloomberg)

Remember again, the chart above was from August of 2021, and since then capital has been funneled further into the FAAMNG stocks as market breadth has deteriorated further. This narrowing of market leadership is exactly what we witnessed in December of 1999. For those who were market participants like I was back then, this stands out as a market warning signal that has rarely been activated, however, we're at that juncture now.

Fewer and Fewer Stocks Are Carrying The Broader Indices Higher

Believe it or not, a majority of the FAAMNG sextet has actually struggled from a relative performance standpoint for much of 2021. Even today, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF up 26.9% as I write this piece, an equal-weighted basket of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG) would only be saved by the strong relative outperformance of Alphabet and Microsoft.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Together as a group, these stocks are up 34.8% on average, so yes there has been outperformance vs. the S&P 500 Index, however again this masks the underperformance of four of the constituents, specifically Amazon, and Apple.

Not coincidentally, as many portfolio managers have underperformed in a widely dispersed tape, there has been a rush into these large-cap performance leaders and laggards, fueling a further dispersion along with a simultaneous melt-up in the markets.

Again, similar to late 1999, specifically December of 1999, this might be the last gasp higher in a market that is literally consuming all of the oxygen around it, creating a faster, more intense fire, yet setting the stage for a quicker burn out.

That burnout is already happening as we speak. Right now, it's just below the surface of many market indices. Looking deeper, breadth is clearly narrowing, however, it's hidden. Given time, the evidence of this market damage will be shown. Look no further than shares of former market darlings like Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Zillow Group (Z), which have their respective stock prices crater by 68.1%, and 56.0%, respectively in 2021, for an indicator of what could come next.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which offers a broader basked of technological innovators, is also down 8.6% in 2021.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Previously, I have been bearish on the ARK Innovation ETF, having authored these two articles in the second-half of this year.

With the benefit of hindsight, ARKK shares have significantly underperformed year-to-date, and more recently, as this snapshot from my Aug. 10, 2021, article shows. Looking closer, ARKK shares are down 6.3% vs. a 6.0% gain in the S&P 500 Index over that time frame.

(Source: Author's August 10th, 2021 SA Article)

Keep in mind that ARKK's largest holding, Tesla, has appreciated 55.4% year-to-date, which shows the magnitude of the rest of the underperformance of the holdings within the ARK Innovation ETF.

The sheer difference between the stocks making new highs, and the stocks making new lows in the NASDAQ (NDAQ) is so great, it has only occurred roughly seven times in the last 20 years as Jesse Felder pointed out in an excellent article originally published on Nov. 17, 2021. In that article, he used this table to quantify similar instances of wide market dispersion.

(Source: Jesse Felder)

Jesse's takeaway was that investors needed to fasten their seat belts to prepare for volatility ahead, and given how extended the broader markets are today, that could be an understatement.

Could the broader markets melt up further?

Certainly, that can be the case, as we saw in late 1999 and early 2000, where all anchors to normal valuation barometers disappeared. Again, though, one could argue, as I have done, that we're already long past this point today. And by there, I mean a destination that is already the greatest bubble in modern market history.

What Can An Investor Do? The Answer Is To Embrace The Golden Age Of Active Investing

In responses to my writing, I often see the question, asking what's an investor is to do? The answer is to embrace what I like to call the golden age of active investing. This has actually been occurring in a market environment that has hidden a historic capital rotation in plain sight, dating all the way back to the March 23, 2020, broader market lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, while the Invesco QQQ Trust has risen 138.9% since the March 23, 2020, broader stock market lows, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has risen 110.0%, the real stars of the market outperformance have been the economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive areas of the market.

For perspective, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is higher by 228.6% over this time frame. The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), led by steel stocks, is higher by 213.9%. The Energy Select SPDR Fund (XLE), led by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), is higher by 142.5%. Only the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is higher by 67.5%, has been a laggard when compared to the performance of broader equity markets since the March 23, 2020, lows.

Building on this narrative further, one point that I have been hammering home in my writing over the years is that investing has almost been distilled to a formulaic science, without the needed skills of those who value investments.

Going further, as I wrote in the SA article titled, "It's 1999 All Over Again," the amount of passive money by itself understates the impact of passive investments, because many active managers are forced to become closet indexers.

A couple of decades ago there were essentially no "closet index" funds, says Martijn Cremers, a professor of finance at the Yale School of Management who worked with Petajisto on a previous study of this issue. But as index investing has become more popular, individual investors have become "more benchmark aware," he says. 'Your performance relative to the benchmark has become more salient.' As a result, investors are now quicker to bail out of funds (or individual stocks) if they fall short of their benchmark indexes, creating an incentive for managers to at least match their benchmarks - and a disincentive to make big bets that could go wrong, Cremers says…

The end result is that the impact of price indiscriminate buying of passive investors has been actually understated by market observers and commentators.

What is wrong with passive index investing?

I have written about this extensively because it's so important, and this importance has grown as the market imbalances have grown.

In a Sept. 21, 2017 article I authored for members of The Contrarian, titled, "Investment Philosophy - A Golden Age For Active Investors Awaits", I pontificated on how there was very little price discovery in the market.

To illustrate this point, I referenced several quotes from Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics, who presented at James Grant's October 4th, 2016 Investment Conference.

Here is the first quote I referenced (emphasis added my own):

A golden age of active investment management awaits only one signal event, Steven Bregman, president and co-founder of Horizon Kinetics, told the Grant’s conference-comers on Oct. 4. A collapse of the index/ETF bubble is that intervening disaster. To hear Bregman tell it, no crash would be so well-deserved He called the exchange-traded fund excrescence the world’s biggest bubble. “It has distorted clearing prices in every sort of financial asset in every corner of the globe…,” asserted Bregman. “[I]t has created a massive systemic risk to which everyone who believes they are well diversified in the conventional sense are now exposed.”

Bregman's next quote that I referenced regarding price discovery has grown in importance today, as the rivers of price insensitive and valuation insensitive buying have taken us further from this much needed price discovery. Again, emphasis added is my own.

"There is no factor in the algorithm for valuation,” our speaker noted. “No analyst at the ETF organizer — or at the Pension Fund that might be investing — who is concerned about it; it’s not in the job description. There is, really, no price discovery. And if there’s no price discovery, is there really a market?

Building on this narrative (remember this was 2017, so take into account the context and how this would apply to a stock like Apple today), Bregman then attempted to solve the riddle that he termed the "ETF Divide", and which I like to call the "Haves" and the "Have Nots." To illustrate his point, he used Exxon Mobil as an example equity:

“Bregman lingered for a while on Exxon, a kind of ETF Swiss Army knife: “Aside from being 25% of the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, 22% of the Vanguard Energy ETF, and so forth, Exxon is simultaneously a Dividend Growth stock and a Deep Value stock. It is in the USA Quality Factor ETF and in the Weak Dollar U.S. Equity ETF. Get this: It’s both a Momentum Tilt stock and a Low Volatility stock. It sounds like a vaudeville act.” Bregman proposed a mind experiment: “Say in 2013, on a bench in a train station, you came upon a page torn from an Exxon Mobil financial statement that a time traveler from 2016 had inadvertently left behind. There it is before you: detailed, factual knowledge of Exxon’s results three years into the future. You’d know everything except, like a morality fable, the stock price: oil prices down 50%, revenue down 46%, earnings down 75%, the dividend-payout ratio almost 3x earnings. If you shorted, you would have lost money” — because the financial statement didn’t mention the coming bifurcation of the stock market that Bregman called the “ETF divide.” On one side of the line are the anointed ETF constituent securities; on the other side is everything else.”

As I write this today, over four years later, and with Exxon fully transformed into a new dividend star, as I have opined, we're still waiting for this signal event, and the wait has been very painful. From a fund flow perspective, think about how this applies to the popular investing strategies of today, particularly passive investing, and think how the favorites of these passive fund flows are exalted without regard to price discovery or valuation.

Closing Thoughts - Only A Matter Of Time Until The Signal Event Occurs

The past two years have already seen massive outperformance by cast aside value equities, something I have illustrated with a series of articles on Antero Resources (AR). We have also seen a significant narrowing of market breadth, reminiscent of the last stages of the bull market in the late 1999 and early 2000. Now all that remains is a signal event, then pulls the rug out from under all of the investors crowding into a majority of the largest market capitalization securities.

Clearly, relative outperformance is not attracting massive fund flows away from the largest market capitalization market favorites, at least yet.

Delving deeper, by looking at a performance chart since January 1st of 2020, helps explain why that is the case.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the chart above, clearly Antero Resources, which I called a generational buy in February of 2020, has significantly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, gaining 570.5% to SPY's 50.1% gain since January 1st, 2020. Range Resources (RRC), which I was pounding the table on as well with a bullish call in January of 2020, also has significantly outperformed too, gaining 353.6%. SandRidge Energy (SD), a smaller capitalization play has outperformed as well, with SD shares up 189.4%. EQT Corp. (EQT), the largest dry natural gas producer, which I wrote a series of bullish articles on too, has outperformed SPY by a material margin, though not as much as Antero Resources and Range Resources. The only laggard to SPY, has been Exxon Mobil, whose shares have only gained 4.5% cumulatively since January 1st, 2020.

This laggard, however, is the biggest market capitalization energy equity. Far from being alone, Exxon's share price relative underperformance is not unique to Exxon Mobil, by the way. Chevron (CVX) shares are up only 5.6% on a total return basis since January 1st, of 2020, and EOG Resources (EOG), a widely respected E&P, has seen its shares higher by only 14.1% over this time frame.

The point I'm building too is that even though Exxon Mobil shares have crushed the performance of Salesforce.com (CRM) shares since Exxon was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) on August 31st, 2020, this building relative performance has not been noticed by mainstream investors. At least not yet.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

That recognition point is on the horizon, however, and all it will take going forward is for the market titans of today to stumble. Once that happens, the current market structure, and passive fund flows, will work in reverse.

Thus, when the greatest bubble of all-time deflates, where would you want your wealth to be positioned given the current investment backdrop?

(Source: GMO)

Driven by different drivers than the late 1990s, with passive investing being a far smaller portion of the proverbial investment pie back then, we have found are ourselves, as investors, in an even more precarious position today.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Thus, without knowing it, most investors stand on the edge of a precipice today, and collectively they are looking up, without looking down. This ignorant bliss is obscuring how far we are removed from normal valuation bands. Extending the analogy further, the terrain is actually shifting under investors' feet and hands, without the general investor being aware. Said another way, the investing landscape is changing right in front of investors' eyes, hidden in plain sight by powerful secular trends that have been in place for decades but are now ending. There's an old saying in the markets that nobody rings a bell at the top, which is true. However, by watching relative price action, I think a studious investor can identify burgeoning secular trends in the market.

Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. On this note, the reversion to the mean trade is just getting started.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Investors skittish of the commodity sector should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.