Introduction

Canada-based IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:IAG) reported the third quarter of 2021 on November 3, 2021.

Q3 results snapshot

The company recorded $294.1 million in revenues and posted a loss per share of $0.16. Production for 3Q21 was 153K Au oz compared to 159K Au oz produced in 3Q20.

CapEx continues to be high due to the Côté Gold project, with 36% overall project already completed and 85% detailed engineering completed in October. Total production is expected in early 2024.

Note: Remaining project costs from October 1 onwards are estimated at between $860 million and $910 million. The company is also active at the Gosselin deposit located immediately to the northeast of the Côté Gold deposit.

Stock performance

IAMGOLD has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) and is down 4% on a one-year basis. The company had more of its fair share of technical issues but recently managed a significant comeback.

The flagship mine Essakane in West Africa represents 69.3% of the company's total output in 3Q21.

The company presents excellent liquidity and has no net debt. It's a tremendous positive for the long term, but somehow it is not channeled into the stock price, which seems to languish even after the recent uptrend.

The company has been struggling with technical issues for as long as I have been following it. Earthquakes, heavy rains, and worker strikes are recurring and don't seem to go away, at least until now.

The gold miner is advancing its important project called Côté Gold, and here as well, the company disclosed a significant increase in estimated project costs the preceding quarter.

The company is fully funding Côté Gold, estimated at $1,125 million to $1,175 million (initially $875 million to $925 million) with overall project completion at 36% in September 2021. The increase in CapEx is significant and may require financing, which is a source of dilution potential.

CEO Gordon Stothart said in the conference call:

At Côté while we expended $72 million in the quarter we actually incurred approximately $123 million, with the delta sitting in working capital. Capital expenditures at Côté in 2021 are expected to be approximately $350 million.

Investment thesis

The investment thesis for IAG remains the same. I am not impressed with the stock performance, in general. The Q3 results are not helping much in my overall rating.

In my preceding article, I pushed investors to accumulate because the price was attractive, well below $3. However, IAG is now well above my comfort zone, and it is perhaps time to take profits.

The trading strategy I recommend is to trade short-term LIFO about 60% of your position and keep a core long-term position for a much higher target down the road.

IAMGOLD Corp. - Financial Snapshot 3Q21 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 335.1 347.5 297.4 265.6 294.1 Net Income in $ Million -11.60 59.0 19.5 -4.5 -75.3 EBITDA $ Million 72.30 161.1 114.7 86.2 15.8 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 0.13 0.04 -0.01 -0.16 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 105.10 128.7 101.7 37.3 78.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 73.2 106.8 102.9 161.1 139.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 31.90 21.9 -1.20 -123.8 -60.6 Total cash $ Million 897.2 947.5 967.8 829.8 748.3 Long-term Debt in $ Million 471.2 466.6 466.7 456.5 466.8 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 473.8 496.3 480.9 476.6 476.8

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $294.1 million in 3Q21

The quarterly revenue came in at $294.1 million, down 12.2% from the same quarter a year ago. IAG posted a loss attributable to equity holders of $75.3 million, or $0.16 per share. Cash in 3Q21 decreased by almost $83 million, primarily resulting from the advancement of construction at Côté Gold.

CFO Daniella Dimitrov said in the conference call:

We reported adjusted net loss of $20.1 million or $0.04 per share for the quarter. And we also reported mine site free cash flow of almost $32 million, an improvement over the prior quarter and totaling $121.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $60.6 million in 3Q21.

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow has been a recurring struggling matter for many quarters. IAG's trailing twelve-year free cash flow is now a loss of $163.7 million and a loss of $60.6 million in the third quarter. It is not so dramatic, and I find it healthy because it uses cash to finance Cote Gold.

The company is not paying a dividend.

3 - Gold Production Details; Total Production Was 153K Au Oz In 3Q21

IAMGOLD produced 153K Au oz during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 159K Au oz during 3Q20, as you can see in the graph above.

Importantly, production was up sequentially from a record low of 130K Au Oz in 2Q21. AISC is now $1,508 per ounce, which is exceptionally high due to Rosebel.

Guidance was revised down in the preceding quarter and expected to be between 565K and 605K Oz attributable in 2021 with CapEx up to $745 million and AISC going up the roof at about $1,415 per ounce (midpoint).

The press release indicated that project CapEx is expected to be lower than the $485 million predicted precedently.

In the press release, the Company indicated a total CapEx for 3Q21 of $139 million, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $748.3 million on September 30, 2021

Mineral Reserves and 2021 new outlook

The gold mineral reserves P1 and P2 are good with 13.937 Moz and could translate to an excellent cash flow down the road.

The Company said:

As a result of updated closure costs in respect of the Westwood mine and a preliminary update in Rosebel's mine plan, the Company is reviewing the carrying amount of the Westwood and Rosebel mines to determine whether an adjustment is necessary

4 - The company has no net debt and strong liquidity

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.2 billion (including the undrawn credit facility of $500 million and not including restricted cash) as of the end of September 2021.

Cash position remains the company's main strength for many quarters, but it has not helped much.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

IAG forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $3.52 and support at $3.15. The stock jumped over $1 since October, and the trend will likely take a pause. I see a possible pennant formation starting now.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 60% of your position. I suggest selling between $3.30 and $3.40 and waiting for a retracement below $3 if possible.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

