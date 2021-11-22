anouchka/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with PendragonY

Utility companies provide internet, telecom, electricity, natural gas, water, wastewater, and other essential services to residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers. Demand for these services is non-seasonal and immune to unemployment numbers, interest rates, and other economic factors. You will never hear your gas distributor say they had a weaker-than-expected back-to-school season. Due to their ability to pursue business-as-usual in good and bad times, companies in this highly defensive sector are seen as bond proxies. These companies produce reliable cash flows from monetizable assets and can sustain consistent dividend payments.

Many of our followers and readers have asked questions about what we expect in the utility sector from higher inflation. At HDO, we have positions in Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and see them as high-yielding bond proxies.

Recently the prices of these funds have been under pressure due to a knee-jerk response to higher interest rates. We see these lower prices as a buying opportunity to boost the income from our portfolio. Utility and infrastructure companies are in an enviable position today. Let us see why.

Background

Earlier this year, we saw increased demand for utility funds as investors shifted from lower-paying Treasuries, C.D.s, and money markets to buy higher-yielding utility stocks. Regulated utilities have a captive customer base and are allowed to charge rates that guarantee a profit. In other words, as prices go up, utilities are permitted to charge more to maintain their profits. The demand for their goods and services is relatively inelastic. Having both guaranteed customers and guaranteed profits makes utilities a very defensive investment.

The hotly debated infrastructure bill, despite plenty of political wrangling, was signed into law last week. The American Society for Civil Engineers awarded a C- score to the nation's infrastructure. With critical infrastructure at the brink of total breakdown, infrastructure spending is highly indispensable at this time. With massive funding allocation for infrastructure & utility companies, the spending plan focuses on improving roads and bridges, boosting 5G and broadband, and expanding clean energy footprint. Investors of UTG and UTF are well-positioned to reap the rewards of investment dollars flowing into these critical sectors.

Billions of dollars are allocated to the E.V. revolution - electric vehicles and an expanded charging station network. The current power grid cannot support the number of E.V.'s targeted by the Biden Administration. So electric utilities and transmission companies will have to expand their operations. One of the best things about dividend-paying companies is that the more profitable they get, the larger the payout to investors. Thus, expanding operations of utility companies means greater profits and larger dividends to shareholders.

Utilities are excellent bond proxies

Dividend-paying utility stocks are better investments than bonds. Not only does it provide a steady income, but the payments increase over time as the company's profits increase. And due to massive cash inflows into the sector, investors can enjoy significant capital gains too.

Inflation is raging hot at over 5%, and traditional fixed-income investments like Treasury bonds and CDs provide negative real returns.

While bond yields have been rising, the 10-year rate is substantially low to produce any meaningful income. Most individual utility stocks today provide a better yield. If you are a retiree attempting to generate yield from your savings, bond proxies such as investments in the utility sector are an excellent alternative to low-yielding bonds.

Keep reading to see why we like UTF and UTG so much.

Pick #1: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) - Yield 6.8%

Reaves Asset Management has been investing in the infrastructure sector since 1978. UTG is a Closed-End Fund ('CEF') from Reaves that pays a yield of nearly 6.8%. The recent distribution increase to 19 cents a month in July makes the case very strong for an income investor.

UTG trades at a slight 1% premium to its NAV (Net Asset Value) making it a massive bargain today. This is much lower than the 52-week high premium of ~5%.

Looking at its top-10 holdings, UTG has some highly stable names. The CEF has higher exposure to telecom and data center REITs, vital to a new economy that will be increasingly digital and have increased virtual collaboration. UTG has almost 10% exposure to three major telecom players in North America - Canadian telecom leaders BCE Inc. (BCE), and Telus Corporation (TU), and Verizon Wireless (VZ). UTG also has a sizable position in Equinix (EQIX), the largest data center REIT with tremendous growth potential with tailwinds from increasing cloud adoption.

With an increased global focus on climate change, UTG investors will benefit from the fund's exposure to companies like NextEra Energy (NEE), an established green energy player with large-scale solar and wind farms. Overall, UTG has an excellent mix of holdings as its payout history shows that the CEF has consistently rewarded shareholders.

UTG is a monthly dividend paying CEF with an annual yield of 6.8%. The fund maintains relatively low leverage of 17%. Regular distribution increases and fairly frequent year-end special distributions make this an exciting and rewarding investment in an otherwise boring sector.

Pick #2: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) - Yield 6.6%

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income. UTF is an infrastructure-focused CEF from Cohen & Steers that currently yields 6.6%. Like UTG, UTF also has the distinction of maintaining its distribution since its inception in 2004. It is noteworthy that the CEF switched from a quarterly payout to paying monthly in 2016.

UTF trades at a modest 3% premium to its NAV. This is substantially lower than the 52-week high of 12% premium to NAV. With utilities and infrastructure set to receive billions of investment dollars, these prices are a steal.

Among energy names, NextEra Energy (NEE) is UTF's top holding, followed by natural gas giant Enbridge (ENB). Solar power is expected to generate up to 45% of U.S. electricity supply by 2050. And natural gas plays a critical role in global clean energy initiatives. UTF's portfolio is positioned well in these income-producing growth areas.

In addition, the fund has American Tower (AMT), a REIT that rents out cellular towers set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 5G rollout. UTF also invests in railroads in both the U.S. and Canada, with Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Canadian National (CNI) in its portfolio.

The current yield is about 6.6%, and the income produced by the fund's portfolio is boosted by relatively modest leverage of 27%. As witnessed by its stellar distribution history, UTF also has a good mix of holdings without any big drama. Just the sort of investment to juice your portfolio's income.

Conclusion

We are very excited about the utility and infrastructure sector. Not only is it a highly defensive sector with inelastic demand, but there are hundreds of billions of dollars being poured into this sector by the government. Tremendous growth is expected as portfolio companies expand capacity and transform themselves to support a growing economy with energy from renewable sources.

UTF and UTG are best-of-breed CEFs in the infrastructure and utility sector. These funds are managed by highly reputable fund managers with industry experience in these sectors. They represent the best ways for income investors to obtain diversified exposure to this booming sector, and they both are available at very attractive valuations. Since their inception in 2004, both have witnessed excellent and terrible economic times, with the Great Financial Crisis in 2007 followed by the COVID-19 crisis last year. Through all these years, both these funds have provided substantial dividends to shareholders. This is the power of monetizable assets that provide vital services to the economy.

Dear readers, this is your Black Friday deal. Both funds are available at such cheap prices that won't last long. Lock in high yields and grow your income today!