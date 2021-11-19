Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I started writing on SA in January 2017 and my first article was on a South African gold recovery company named DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD). It made up around half of my portfolio at the time and I liked its vast reserves, the ESG credentials, and the 7% dividend yield.

Today, I'm taking a look at a company that I consider to be DRDGOLD's equivalent in the copper market. I'm talking about Canada-based Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) and the two firms share many of the same characteristics. Amerigo is planning to reinstate a quarterly dividend payment in around two weeks and its latest technical report showed almost 1.4 billion pounds of recoverable copper resources. Its EBITDA for the past 12 months stands at $85.3 million and I think the company looks cheap at the moment. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

In 2003, Amerigo bought Chilean copper producer Minera Valle Central (MVC) for $20 million. The latter had a deal with Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco to process tailings at the latter's El Teniente mine, which has been in operation since 1904.

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

There is no mining, just high-pressure water hoses that slurrify tailings. While DRDGOLD makes gold by cleaning up the environment, MVC produces copper by doing the same thing. In my opinion, the businesses of the two companies look very similar.

(Source: DRDGOLD)

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

Almost two decades later and some $300 million invested in the operations, Amerigo is producing some 60 million pounds of copper per year. It also churns out some molybdenum as a by-product. The company can keep this rate for about decades. Its technical report from 2019 showed 1,389 million pounds of recoverable copper plus 37 million pounds of recoverable molybdenum. As you notice, a significant amount of the resources come from fresh tailings as the El Teniente mine is still operational.

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

Looking at the costs, one major expense is royalties, and Amerigo and Codelco use a sliding scale for the latter. In my view, this is positive as it ensures Amerigo's operations can remain profitable at low copper prices. For example, the company would still have an annual EBITDA of around $37 million if copper prices slide to $3.00 per pound.

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

Looking at the financial results, we can see that EBITDA over the past four quarters stood at$85.3 million as copper has stayed above $4.00 per pound over the majority of 2021.

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

Just like DRDGOLD, cash costs are high due to low grades. Some other similarities are that the business is highly profitable and it doesn't need a lot of sustaining CAPEX. MVC needs only around $6 million of sustaining CAPEX per year and this has allowed it to strengthen its balance sheet, just like DRDGOLD. As of September, Amerigo had $71.3 million in cash and $34.2 million in bank debts. However, keep in mind that the company just completed a buyback of 3.91% of its shares for C$9.25 million ($7.38 million) so the cash balance could be lower as of the time of writing.

One major difference between DRDGOLD and Amerigo is that the latter doesn't distribute a dividend. This will change soon as Amerigo has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.02 ($0.016) per share payable on December 20 to shareholders of record as of November 30. The forward dividend yield thus stands at 6% as of the time of writing. The company says that the objective of its dividend policy is to have steady, safe, quarterly dividends that can gradually grow over time.

So, what more can we expect in the future besides dividends? Well, the production guidance for 2021 includes 61 million pounds of copper. Looking farther ahead, Amerigo could partner with Codelco for the retreatment of copper tailings from other mines and thus substantially increase its output.

(Source: Amerigo Resources)

The company could also attract a higher valuation in the future due to its ESG credentials, considering it's among the few metal producers in the world whose output comes from retreating tailings and not from mining. Amerigo currently has more cash than debt and this could lead to the company buying back more shares if copper prices remain high.

Turning our attention to the valuation, it all depends on the copper prices and how much recoverable copper we think there is in those tailings. Considering there should be enough material for around two decades of operations at El Teniente, I think that a valuation of 10x EV/EBITDA at $3.00 per pound of copper seems conservative.

Looking at the risks, the major one is the price of copper. Just like several other metals, copper has experienced a strong increase in price this year and is currently at levels we haven't seen in around a decade. It's close to impossible to predict where prices will go in the short term and there's the risk that an economic stagnation around the world could send them down below $2.00 once again in the future.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Investor takeaway

I like Amerigo's vast resources base, dividend yield, and ESG credentials. The company also has a strong balance sheet and it can generate annual EBITDA of over $30 million even at $3.00 per pound of copper. Amerigo reminds me a lot of DRDGOLD and the main difference of course is the metals they are producing.

Overall, I think that Amerigo looks cheap at the moment and a conservative valuation of 10x EV/EBITDA at $3.00 per pound of copper puts its share price at $1.83.

If you like this company, keep in mind that the main listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange and that the liquidity there is higher than on the US OTC market.