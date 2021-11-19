COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact: What You Need To Know
Nov. 19, 2021 12:30 PM ETDBA, RJA, JJA, GRU, TAGS, JJGTF, JJG, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, KRBN, GRN, GRNTF, CRBN, SMOG, FUE, RNRG, ACES, QCLN, PBW, PBD, CNRG, ICLN, SOLR, USO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, DGAZ, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, OLEM, DBE, OILX, NRGD, GAZ, USAI, RJN, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN, JJE, JJETF, UBN, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FRAK, FENY, JHME, FTXN, HDRO, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK2 Comments1 Like
Summary
- The hits and misses from COP26.
- Will the commitments made at COP26 be enough to curb global warming?
- What will the Glasgow Climate Pact from COP26 accomplish?
The COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland is now in the books, with the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact. Kim Parlee speaks with Priti Shokeen, Head of ESG Research and Engagement, TD Asset Management, about the commitments made by countries to pave the way for limiting global warming.
This article was written by
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.