The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) CEO Dennis Nelson on Q3 2021 Results - Earning Calls Transcript

Tom Heacock

Good morning and thanks for being with us this morning. Our November 19th, 2021 presses release report that net income for the 13-week third quarter ended October 30th, 2021 was $62.2 million or $1.26 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $41.6 million or $0.85 on a diluted basis for the prior-year 13-week third quarter, which ended October 31st, 2020. Year-to-date net income for the 39-week period ended October 30, 2021 was a $170.9 million or $3.46 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $64.5 million or $1.32 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 39-week period ended October 31, 2020. Net sales for the 13-week third quarter increased 27.3% to $319.4 million compared to net sales of $251 million for the prior year 13-week third quarter.

Comparable store sales for the quarter increased 27.3% in comparison to the same 13-week period in the prior year. And online sales increased 9% to $50.5 million. Year-to-date net sales increased 56.9%. The $913.7 million for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 30th, 2021, compared with net sales of 582.4 million for the prior year, 39-week fiscal period ended October 31st 2020. Comparable store sales for the year-to-date period were up 56.7% in comparison to the same 39-week during the prior year, and online sales year-to-date increased 18.7% to a 147.7 million. For the quarter, UPT s decreased approximately 3.5%, the average unit retail increased approximately 1 %, and the average transaction value decreased about 2.5%.

Year-to-date UPTs decreased approximately 3 %, the average unit retail increased approximately 2.5%, and the average transaction value decreased approximately 0.5%. Gross margin for the quarter was 50.4%, up from 36.6% in the third quarter of 2020. Our year-to-date gross margin was 49.3% compared to 40.7% for the same period last year. The third quarter increase in gross margin was the result of a 65-basis point improvement in merchandise margins, coupled with 315 basis points of leverage occupancy, buying and distribution costs as a result of the strong sales performance for the quarter. Selling general administrative expenses for the quarter were 24.7% of net sales compared to 25% for the third quarter of 2020. And year-to-date, SG&A was 24.6% of net sales down from 26.4% for the same period last year.

The third quarter decrease was due to a 90-basis point decrease in store labor-related expenses, and 85 basis point of leverage across several other SG&A expenses, which were partially offset by a 145-basis point increase in incentive and equity compensation accruals. Our operating margin for the quarter was 25.7% compared to 21.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and for the year-to-date period, our operating margin was 24.7% compared to 14.3% for the same period last year. Income tax expense as a percentage of pre -tax net income for both the current and prior-year fiscal quarter was 24.5%, bringing third quarter net income to $62.2 million for fiscal 2021 versus $41.6 million for fiscal 2020. Income tax expense as a percentage of pre -tax net income for both the current and prior year year-to-date period was also 24.5%, bringing year-to-date net income to $170.9 million for 2021 compared to $64.5 million for fiscal 2020.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of October 30, 2021, which includes the following: Inventory of $100.6 million, which was down from inventory of $118.7 million as of October 31, 2020, and total cash and investments of $500.1 million. We ended the quarter with $99.3 million in fixed assets net of accumulated depreciation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $3 million and depreciation expense were $4.3 million. For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $12.2 million and depreciation expense were $14 million. Year-to-date capital spending is broken down as follows: $11.5 million for new store construction, store remodels and technology upgrades, and $0.7 million for capital spending at the corporate headquarters and distribution center.

During the quarter, we completed 3 full remodels, each of which were relocations in the new outdoor shopping centers and closed 1 store. This brings our year-to-date totals to 1 new store, 10 full remodels, and 3 store closures. For the remainder of the year, we anticipate completing 8 additional full remodeling projects. Based on current store plans, we now expect our capital expenditures to be in the range of $17 million to $20 million, which includes both planned store projects and IT investments. Buckle ended the quarter with 441 retail stores in 42 states, compared with 446 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter last year. And now I will turn it over to Kelli Molczyk, Vice President of Women's Merchandising.

Kelli Molczyk

Thanks, Tom. I'd like to start by highlighting the performance of our Women's Merchandise category for the quarter. Women's Merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 26% against the prior-year fiscal quarter. For the quarter, our women's business was approximately 48% sales compared to 48.5% in the prior year. Average denim price points decreased from $75.15 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to $74.25 in the third quarter of fiscal '21, and overall average women's price points increased about 3.5% from $44.10 to $45.65. We're excited to report another strong quarter of women's business.

We continue to see a nice response to our denim selection as we expanded into more fits, provided an expanded range of bottom openings and continue to build upon our private-label assortment. As with many other categories, new arrivals for denim were heavily impacted by supply chain disruptions. In particular, deliveries from our higher price point denim brands like, Rock Revival and Miss Me were impacted the most due to broad closures in Vietnam. Some of our other denim brands also saw slight delays in shipping during the quarter. For other categories, products with the fashion flare performed best. Plaids, third layers, dressy tops, graphic tees, boots, and fashion accessories were key drivers. We remain focused on building our private label selection across all categories, while also continuing to introduce new brands in strategic markets.

Our Youth business continues to build with denim and knits driving sales. Our Youth's offering that same unique mix that we do in our Women's product has been well received. With ongoing supply chain challenges, we continue to work very closely with all of our manufacturers, and brand partners to minimize the potential impacts. Our unique assortment, sourced from a variety of brand and vendor partners enables us to be agile in our planning and buying. As a result of the slight disruption to our plans, we were able to react quickly to the changing environment and still deliver newness across the full women's business. Additionally, our strong sell-through performance created opportunities for us to add in existing in-season product.

But whereas the category was being diversified in our brands and looks has been greatly benefited our ability to continue to drive sales, in spite of some challenges in getting new receipts as planned from brands like Hey Dude and Sorel. It's important, again, to thank our vendors and brands for their partnership as we all are challenged towards a little bit differently. And to the women's buying team, I honestly cannot give them enough credit for all of their hard work and hustle to stay on top of an ever-changing time and retail. And with that, I will turn it over to Bob Carlberg, Senior Vice President of Men's Merchandising to discuss the performance of our men's merchandise categories.

Bob Carlberg

Thank you, Kelli. Men's Merchandise sales for the fiscal quarter were up 28% against the prior year fiscal quarter. For the quarter, our Men's business was approximately 52% of net sales compared to 51.5% in the prior year. Average denim price points decreased from $84.60 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to $81.55 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. And overall, average men's price points decreased about 1% from $49.55 to $49.15. Our men's business had another outstanding quarter with unit sales in each department up over 20 %. Demand was strong across all brands in life sales. One of Buckle's greatest strengths is the diversity of guests we can serve. If 1 brand or lifestyle is late, we are able to help the guest see substitutions that makes sense for them. Our new color palettes, fabrics, and styling across all categories were very well received by our guests. As we all know, getting product to our doors has taken more planning and work than ever.

Our team and partners have managed it very well and we've been catching up on inventory, month-to-month, as we've moved through fall and prepare for holiday. Outside of Rock Revival denim, we had very little men's product disrupted by the countrywide shutdowns in Vietnam. Even with the large delay in our Rock deliveries, we continued growing denim in the double-digits, with denim being the largest dollar gain followed by knits. During the quarter, our Salvage brand was even stronger than normal as a strong substitute for rock denim. In other categories, our highest growth is within knits, as we have our best inventory position there and continue to expand our brands and lifestyles. Our private brands have grown in breadth and in volume as we cover every niche and lifestyle across our collections. I want to mention our button front business that was most impacted early by COVID has come roaring back.

Button fronts like outerwear and sweaters are dominated by our private brands. Now turning to results on a combined basis, accessory sales for the fiscal quarter were up approximately 27.5% against the prior-year fiscal quarter, and footwear sales were up about 23 %. These two categories accounted for approximately 8.5% and 9.5% respectively of third quarter net sales, which compares to 8.5% and 10% for each in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Average accessory price points were up approximately 7% and average footwear price points were up about 0.5%. Again, on a combined basis for the quarter, denim accounted for approximately 41.5% of sales and tops accounted for approximately 32 %. This compares to 42% and 32% for each in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. For the quarter, our private label business increased to 44% of sales compared to 39% in the third quarter of 2020.

With this being my final earnings call before we turn at the end of our fiscal year, I want to take the opportunity to thank Dennis and Buckle teammates, past and present for such an incredible journey. I'll miss the excitement of the business, and the culture that Dennis and many other great people have created. I also wanted to specifically thank the men's buying team. It's been a true joy to work with each of them. Your talent, creativity, and drive have enabled us to succeed in the face of such adversity over the past few years, and have positioned us well to further capitalize on the opportunities ahead. The future looks bright and I look forward to watching where you take us. And with that, we welcome your questions. Thank you.

Jon Braatz with Kansas City Capital

Jon Braatz

Good morning, everyone. Dennis, what do you see maybe ahead in 2022 in terms of new stores, maybe the future of Buckle U.S. stores and so on? Obviously, you have a nice cash position. Would you anticipate much in terms of new stores going forward?

Dennis Nelson

Good morning, Jon. I want to take a moment before answering your question as this is Bob's last earning call. I would like to thank Bob for his 38 outstanding years at The Buckle. Bob is a very talented merchant. He's developed an excellent Men's merchandise team. And he has been a great partner and we appreciate all he has accomplished at The Buckle. And we want to wish Bob all the best in the future. Jon, we do have 1 new store plan for 2022. The Youth stores, we will expand our inventory selection in our stores. Although, we don't have a specific Youth store plan to open separate from our regular store.

We're also, over the next year-and-a-half, going to have 20 plus relocation remodels of stores. Most of those are -- the majority of those will be moving from probably mall locations to outdoor centers, or shopping strip centers where we will have the exposure on the street with our guests, and we've had some very good success the past 2 years making those changes. Thank you.

Jon Braatz

Okay. Dennis, with regards to the Buckle youth merchandise. When you put that merchandise into a store, are you taking out merchandise? I'm trying to get an incremental impact that the youth segment is having on your stores.

Dennis Nelson

No. In the majority of stores we're not taking out product. And the good news about our relocations and the majority of our relocations, we are expanding store size by at least 1,000 square feet in a lot of cases and so that makes a very good way for us to expand that selection without adding more store personnel for a separate store and saving the expense of the separate build-out.

Jon Braatz

Okay. One last question. When -- this year has been extraordinary year for everybody. And I'll have to give everybody you and your team credit as you've -- I think you've out-executed, out-competed your competitors. But obviously, there are some macro tailwinds that helped everybody. And when you look into 2022 and beyond and look where you are today, how much do you think, maybe some of the things that you've done, are sustainable in terms of a higher margin? Obviously, you're going to be up around 25% and you go back a couple of years of 2013, 2014, you're at 22 %. Are some of these things that you've done, will you be able to retain and keep margins a little bit higher than, maybe, what we've seen in the past?

Dennis Nelson

Well, we won't make any predictions, but we have a lot of good things going. We have great excitement, the stores, very talented teammates. With our store managers and their leaders in the stores, our merchandise teams are very strong and they are brade at knowing our guests. Our marketing has improved. We have substantially more new guests each quarter than the previous year, and a strong support staff here at the office. So, we have a lot of things to be excited about.

And I think even in 2019, we were starting to make progress on a lot of our investment’s changes. Our focus has always been to have continued improvement within our Company. And I want to thank all our teammates and staff for all their hard work and appreciate what they're doing because we take a continued focus on improving and improving our guest service, our presentation, the product, and over time, this continued improvements, kind of like compound interest, we gain from it and get stronger as we grow. So that's kind of our approach and we think we'll continue to do well.

Jon Braatz

Okay. Thank you, Dennis.

Dennis Nelson

Yes.

Peter Brotchie, with Brotchie Capital Management

Peter Brotchie

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. A couple of questions. I think I heard you say that your SG&A was actually down this quarter. Are you guys experiencing any kind of wage inflation at the store level or in distribution?

Tom Heacock

Our model in the store, we're primarily -- for most of our teammates, a base proper commission, so there's natural increases in wage, and a lot of our teammates are doing really well with the strong business we're seeing. And in a lot of areas and you read the press, and in our experience has been no different that it's incredibly competitive for talent. We have had to make some adjustments to wages here for some of our positions in the office, the same for some of our positions in the store. I mean, recruiting is a constant focus, especially in our fulfillment centers here for e-commerce sales and our distribution center. And we've also had a really strong focus on recruiting through the fall in the stores. And that's been really successful. We had some added incentives for both referrals and new applicants and we're really in a good spot there.

Peter Brotchie

Great. Thanks for that. Along the -- I'm sorry go ahead.

Tom Heacock

All things considered.

Peter Brotchie

Sure. And speaking of your sales associates, you guys have always been great with having your in-store associates spending time with customers to make sure they get the right fit and the right brand for them personally. I'm just wondering if you can give me some color on how that square with your online sales increasing fairly dramatically. Are people buying online and then coming in for a more custom fit if they're not happy when they get it at home or -- how do you think about that?

Dennis Nelson

I think we have a lot of guests that shop online and then come into the store to find what they would like best. And then as they become -- they find their favorite fits of our stores. And so, then they're more comfortable ordering online because they know that our quality and consistency and the fitting works well for them, and we're always there. And also, we started testing in 2019 the ship from store and expanded that last year as the business grew during the year and that's been a big help to our ECOM business. As our third quarter over 2019, ECOM was up 81 %. I think second quarter was up 94 %, so it's a combination of things that are working very well there.

Peter Brotchie

Great, great. And 1 final question, how do you feel about having ample inventory for holiday?

Dennis Nelson

Well, we're hoping that we keep the flow going. I mean with up 27% in the third quarter, we were able to get -- our inventory was still down in the high teens. I think it had been running down over 20 %. With the success of the stores in our business, it's been difficult to catch up, but a good problem and we're still working hard. And if we get everything coming in that's planned, we should be able to offer a nice selection.

Peter Brotchie

Great. Well, thanks again and congratulations on a fantastic quarter.

Dennis Nelson

Thank you, Peter. Take care.

Steve Marotta with C.L. King & Associates.

Steve Marotta

Good morning, Dennis. I just wanted to follow up on that last question regarding the supply chain in general. How would you say it is for both private label and branded items compared to 3 months ago?

Dennis Nelson

Good morning, Steve. It's a little difficult to call out. I think some of our vendors are in pretty good shape on shipping on product, and others still have a challenge. I'd say it's slightly improved, but still a challenge.

Steve Marotta

That's helpful. And also, can you update us on any digital initiatives that launched over the last 3 months that have helped you connect digitally with your customers and have them transact digitally?

Tom Heacock

Dennis mentioned -- this is Tom -- but Dennis mentioned a lot of the heavy lifting for our omni-initiatives was done prior to this year. So, in terms of opening up the availability of in-store inventory for online purchase to browse that inventory; buy online, pickup in store, ship-from-store -- those were all done, which were a lot of our biggest initiatives. This year, we have a tool that we're rolling out and experimenting with and implementing and hoping to grow where our teammates in the stores have the ability to take their service to the guests. So, it's really bridging that gap between teammates in the stores and online.

And taking that service to the guests wherever they are. That's been well-received. We hope to continue to grow that. We'll continue to look at payment options. We've added payment options, and added After-pay, both in-store and online during the quarter. Those are probably some of our more significant initiatives this year. Both -- and all those things have been well received. We continue to see growth both online and in-store. I think it's a function of all of those investments.

Steve Marotta

That's helpful. Thank you.

Tom Heacock

If there are no questions, we can wrap it up for today. Thank you, everybody for being on the call and participating and have a wonderful day.

