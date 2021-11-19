vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has seen its shares rise rapidly over the last couple of months, which brings up the question of a potential stock split. Due to reader interest, we will take a look at the likelihood of such a stock split, and at what that might mean for investors.

In the past, we were bullish on AMD thanks to its strong growth performance, but due to a rapid increase in its valuation, we have shifted to a more neutral stance on the stock. A potential stock split could lead to a short-term jump in investor interest, driving AMD's share price higher, but we believe that a stock split alone would nevertheless not be a reason to buy AMD stock for long-term-oriented investors.

When Was The Last AMD Stock Split?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has split its shares six times in its history, with most of those splits taking place in the 1970s and 1980s:

Source: AMD

Three of those stock splits were 3-for-2 stock splits, while the other three stock splits were 2-for-1 splits. In total, one original share from before the 1978 split turned into 27 shares following the last stock split in 2000.

The timing of the last stock split, in summer 2000, can be easily explained by the dot.com bubble that made tech stocks, such as AMD, rise considerably at that time. With soaring stock prices -- in many cases not driven by fundamentals, but by speculation -- tech companies such as AMD saw themselves in positions when stock splits made a lot of sense in order to reign in their soaring share prices.

Following the popping of the dot.com bubble, AMD's shares did not perform too well for quite some time:

Data by YCharts

AMD's shares have moved down/sideways for many years from summer 2000, and it took almost 20 years for AMD's shares to break above the highs seen in 2000 on a lasting basis. It is also noteworthy that AMD has actually underperformed the broad market over the last 21 years, despite the meteoric rise seen over the last two years -- AMD has, in fact, not been a great long-term investment at all for those that bought during the dot.com bubble.

Is An AMD Stock Split Likely?

Since AMD's shares did not generate a positive performance between 2000 and 2019, it is not surprising to see that the company did not split its stock in that time frame -- there was no need or justification for a stock split, as the share price was relatively low even without a split. With shares exploding upwards over the last two years, however, a stock split could make more sense in the foreseeable future, as shares have finally risen well above the levels seen following AMD's last stock split in 2000.

In order to gauge the likelihood of a stock split at current prices, we can also look at the share price AMD traded at when they last decided on a stock split. In early August 2000, shares traded at around $70 on a pre-split basis. Shares trade significantly above that level today, at $150, but we also should account for inflation in that period. According to the CPI Inflation Calculator, one dollar in 2000 is equal to around $1.60 today, thus the pre-split price in August 2000 equates to around $112 in today's dollars. In other words, on an inflation-adjusted basis, AMD is now trading above the share price where management decided to split shares in the past, although that is a relatively recent development -- shares only broke meaningfully above $110 in October.

We can thus say that, when history is a guide, a stock split could indeed be coming up, as AMD's share price is in a zone where management has found stock splits to be the correct instrument in the past. This does not guarantee that there will be a stock split, of course, as the company may have decided on a different strategy compared to how it acted in the past. AMD's current CEO Lisa Su is in the leadership position since 2014, while the CFO, Devinder Kumar, holds his position since 2013. Both have thus not been in the current leadership positions in 2000 when the company decided to split its shares, which could mean that their approach to stock splits is different compared to how past management thought about the subject.

Why Could A Stock Split Make Sense?

In the past, the biggest argument for regular stock splits was that these stock splits allowed a company to keep its share price in a specific range that made shares accessible for everyone. With fractional share buying becoming common in recent years, this is no longer an important issue, however -- even if share prices are high, fractional share buying, which is available through most brokers, allows everyone to enter positions.

There are, however, a couple of other factors to consider. First, keeping stock prices in a specific range is important if a company wants to get included in a price-weighted index such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average. AMD likely is not a candidate for inclusion in that index, however, which is why this doesn't really play a large role for AMD.

Stock splits can also improve the liquidity of a stock, although AMD's shares are already pretty liquid, as average daily trading volume is already pretty strong, with more than 50 million shares traded daily:

Data by YCharts

Liquidity improvement is thus not a huge consideration for AMD, either, I believe.

Stock splits can also make option usage easier and more accessible for investors with smaller portfolios. A call or put option covers 100 shares, which means that, in AMD's case, the notional value of an at-the-money option is in the $15,000 range. For investors with smaller or medium-sized portfolios, that could be too much for a single position. A stock split that leads to a lower share price would make option strategies such as covered call writing easier for those with position sizes of less than $15,000. This would, overall, likely not be a huge factor for investors, as many shareholders are not interested in option usage anyways. Still, it is a noteworthy incremental positive in case management decides on a stock split.

Stock splits also can lead to considerable share price boosts that are mainly driven by euphoria and speculation, as the underlying value of the company does not change when the company decides to split its shares. Still, due to speculation or other psychological factors (e.g. shares looking cheaper), companies that did split their shares have seen huge additional demand from investors. Tesla's (TSLA) and Apple's (AAPL) stock splits in 2020 are great examples of that, and NVIDIA's (NVDA) stock split in 2021 also received a lot of attention. Something similar could happen if AMD decides to split its shares, as it shares similarities with Tesla, Apple, and NVIDIA, such as being a high-growth story" stock. It is, of course, far from certain that management is interested in generating a possibly short-lived one-time boost to the company's share price, thus this alone may not be a great reason to do a stock split.

Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Advanced Micro Devices is a well-performing growth name that executes well and that benefits from the weakness of its peer Intel (INTC). The company is, however, relatively pricey following the huge gains (~80%) seen over the last year.

In 2021, the global chip supply shortage has been a major issue for many industries. At the same time, chip companies such as AMD benefited from strong demand, however, even though there was potential to sell even more chips in some cases. It looks like the chip supply issues will ease in the foreseeable future. AMD's CEO Lisa Su has stated that markets will likely remain tight in H1 2022, but she sees the shortage easing during the second half of next year. It is noteworthy that AMD has, thanks to locking in manufacturing capacity early on, not felt a very large impact from the chip supply crisis so far. The company's CTO, Mark Papermaster, stated:

Our supply chain team has worked to make sure that we have months and years of forecast ahead into our supply chain.

Thanks to a good strategy in locking in manufacturing capacity from the foundries that produce AMD's chips, the company has thus fared relatively well during this time, which has allowed AMD to gain market share in the PC space as well as in the server/data center space.

From a tech perspective, AMD is well-positioned in the data center space compared to what its peer Intel is offering today, and AMD's tech lead could grow next year. The company will release its 5nm EPYC Genoa chips in 2022, while Intel will still be selling 10nm Sapphire Rapids Xeon chips at that time. Further market share gains for AMD next year would thus not be a surprise, I believe, and in fact, analysts are modeling that AMD will generate stronger growth than Intel next year. This does not mean that AMD's tech position is untouchable, however. In upcoming cycles, Intel could be able to close the gap again, thanks to new management and thanks to Intel's vast resources -- Intel spends 6x as much on R&D compared to AMD (per YCharts).

The longer-term growth outlook for the industry is pretty positive, which is not a big surprise. Our modern way of living requires an ever-increasing amount of data that needs to be stored and processed, which naturally results in steadily rising data center investments by companies such as Alphabet (GOOG) or Meta Platforms (FB). Data center spending will rise by about 10% this year, and 2022 will see further growth. At the same time, however, it should be noted that the industry growth rate is not high enough to allow AMD to grow its top line at a 60% rate (the forecast for the current year) forever. Even with some market share gains being baked into current assumptions, AMD's top line growth will slow down meaningfully from where it stands today -- the market growth rate is solid but by far not this high.

Overall, the outlook for AMD is thus quite solid on an operational basis -- the company is active in a growing industry, and its chip lineup is looking strong for the next year, which should allow for further market share gains. Investors should also consider AMD's valuation, however. At 57x forward net profits, AMD trades with an earnings yield of less than 2%. This is relatively expensive compared to how the broad market is valued (at an earnings multiple in the 20s) and also compared to how other higher-growth names are valued, such as Alphabet or Meta Platforms.

Based on current estimates, AMD trades at 27x 2025's net profits, which means that further upside potential could be quite limited. If these estimates come true, and if AMD trades at 30x its net profit in 2025 (which would represent a sizeable premium versus the broad market's valuation), that would pencil out to share price gains of just 10% over the next four years. For investors to see huge returns in coming years, AMD would thus have to trade at quite pricy valuations of well north of 30x net earnings years from now, which is, I believe far from guaranteed -- although it is possible, of course.

Overall, I believe that AMD is too expensive today to warrant a buy rating, and I believe that locking in some gains could make sense right here. A stock split seems, when history is a guide, relatively likely, although it is not certain that one will occur. If management decides to split AMD's shares, that would come with some incremental positives, such as easier option usage and better liquidity, although none of these factors would be a gamechanger, which is why I believe that buying purely due to a (possible) stock split would not be advisable.