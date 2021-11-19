wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is little followed these days since it is no longer growing. Revenue has been flat for years, even after accounting for divestitures. Furthermore, competition in money transfer is increasing, and the competition often has deeper pockets. The stock price is down over (-20%) since its high in April 2021, putting it in bear market territory. However, Western Union's core business is highly profitable and is a cash cow. The company has strong brand name recognition. The company is also moving aggressively into digital money transfer and is now moving into digital banking with the WU+ app. Western Union pays a ~5.6% dividend yield, and the divined safety is acceptable. The company has raised the dividend seven consecutive years, making it a Dividend Challenger. For investors seeking income from an alternative source, I view Western Union as a buy.

Overview of Western Union

The Western Union Company is the global leader in domestic and international money transfers. The company has a network of roughly 550,000 agents worldwide and does business in more than 200 countries. Approximately 90% of agents are outside of the US. Western Union operates three business segments: Consumer-to-Consumer [C2C] (88% of total revenue), Business Solutions (7% of total revenue), and Other (5% of total revenue). Western Union sold the Speedpay (U.S. bill payments) and Paymap (mortgage payments) businesses in 2019. The company had approximately $4,835 million in revenue in fiscal 2020 and about $5,508 million in the LTM.

Growth and Margins

Growth has been hard to come by for Western Union. Its core business of consumer-to-consumer [C2C] money transfer is mature. Western Union is one of two global players in the C2C market. The business model is capital-light. The retail agents are not employees, and adding new agents results in an incremental expense. The electronic network that processes money transfers is very scalable. The company has more than 550,000 retail agents worldwide, essentially reaching every corner of the world. Western Union reinforces its network by adding more agents. This point is vital as the company only processes transactions, and the cash must be available at both ends of the transaction.

However, this scale and market leadership have not translated into long-term revenue growth, as seen below. Revenue has been relatively constant for the past decade. Furthermore, gross, operating, and net profit margins have declined. There are multiple reasons for this. The company has faced operational issues, including loss of agents in Mexico, competition in pricing, and compliance issues with a fine. These events pressured margins.

In addition, Western Union attempted to expand into the business-to-business [B2B] market through acquisitions. However, this expansion has not worked as intended, and the company took Goodwill charges a few years ago. More recently, Western Union sold its Speedpay and Paymap business. The remainder of the Business Solutions segment will be sold for $910 million, leaving the core C2C business.

Source: TIKR.com

Future growth will likely come from digital money transfer and mobile banking. Western Union has been aggressively pushing WU.com and its mobile phone app. The emphasis on digital money transfer was a boon during the pandemic as people stayed home. The retail business suffered, but digital money transfer saw double-digit growth, and the momentum continued into 2021. Digital money transfer now represents 24% of all C2C revenue. That being said, growth in digital money transfer has not resulted in overall top-line growth. In all likelihood, consumers are probably using digital transfers in place of retail transfers.

Western Union is attempting to grow in other C2C areas and is now piloting the WU+ mobile banking plus digital money transfer app and a WU Shop portal. However, these are new efforts, and it is unknown if they will gain traction.

Risks to Western Union

Western Union is operating in very competitive markets. In retail C2C, the only genuine global competitor is MoneyGram International (MGI). However, MGI is a much smaller company.

The main risk is the accelerating transition to digital money transfer and banking. Western Union's retail dominance is little help here. New online competitors are entering the market, including Xoom, Square (SQ), Stripe, Zelle, Libra Association, etc. As these platforms gain traction, Western Union's C2C business will probably be impacted through lower pricing and margins.

Western Union is changing its CEO. The long-time CEO, Hikmet Ersek, is stepping down. He will be replaced by Devin McGranahan, who comes from Fiserv (FISV). However, this change represents a risk as the future strategic direction of the company is not known.

Western Union's Dividend Growth and Safety

Western Union is a Dividend Challenger with seven years of dividend growth. The last dividend increase was 4.4%, with a quarterly dividend rate of $0.235 per share. The forward dividend yield is now ~5.6%. This percentage is the highest in the past decade and more than three times the dividend yield of ~1.3% for the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The dividend has grown at a double-digit rate for the past decade. The trailing 10-year dividend growth rate is 13.67% CAGR. However, the growth rate has slowed, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 7.74% CAGR, and the 3-year dividend growth rate is 8.74% CAGR.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Western Union's dividend safety is acceptable based on earnings and free cash flow. The company is conservative with debt. This mid-point of 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings per share is $2.07, and the annual forward dividend is $0.94 per share. These numbers give a payout ratio of about 45%. This value is very reasonably conservative and below my criterion of 65%. The current payout ratio means that any disruptions to revenue earnings can be withstood in the short term. Western Union faced a challenging environment in 2020 but still did not cut its dividend.

In addition, the free cash flow more than covers the dividend and meets my target value. In the LTM, operating cash flow was about $978 million. Capital expenditures were ~$38 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $940 million. However, the dividend required roughly $381 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of approximately 41%. This percentage is very conservative and below my target criterion of 70% for this dividend safety metric. In addition, the company uses FCF to buy back shares and pay down debt.

Western Union's balance sheet is conservative. At the end of Q3 2021, long-term debt was about $2,853 million, offset by $1,003 million in cash and equivalents. Interest coverage is acceptable solid at 9.6X, and the leverage ratio is 1.5X. In addition, Western Union has a Baa2 credit rating from Moody's and a BBB credit rating from S&P Global. Both ratings are investment grade in the lower medium grade. Therefore, the company should not have difficulty meeting its financial obligations, especially considering the cash position and FCF.

Valuation for Western Union

To determine a fair value estimate for Western Union, we use the mid-point of current guidance at $2.07 per share. We will use 11X as a reasonable value earnings multiple, approximately the average in the past decade. We use a slightly lower multiple to account for declining margins and greater competition. Our fair value estimate is $22.77. The current stock price is ~$16.85, suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

If we apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 10.0 and 12.0, I obtain a fair value range from $20.70 to $24.84. Thus, the current stock price is ~68% to ~81% of my reasonable value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 10.0 11.0 12.0 Estimated Value $20.70 $22.77 $24.84 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 81% 74% 68%

Source: dividendpower.org

How does this compare to two other valuation models? A 5-year discounted cash flow analysis from finbox results in a fair value estimate of $27.15. The calculation assumes an 8.0% discount rate, 1.6% revenue CAGR, and 12.1% unlevered free cash flow CAGR. The Gordon Growth Model gives an estimated fair value of $23.50, assuming an 8% desired rate of return and a 4% dividend growth rate. The average of these three models is ~$24.47, suggesting that Western Union is significantly undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts on Western Union

Western Union is the dominant company in retail C2C money transfer and has a growing presence in digital money transfer. The company is trying to expand in digital banking and shopping as well. In addition, brand name recognition is high. However, the company is facing flat revenue growth, declining margins, more competition. The main interest here is the high dividend yield combined with acceptable dividend safety. The company survived the COVID-19 pandemic without cutting the dividend. There are some risks with the new CEO, but the dividend is supporting the stock price. I view the Western Union as a buy for income.