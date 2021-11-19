zhongguo/E+ via Getty Images

Podcast Transcript:

Jason Capul: Welcome to Let's talk ETFs. I'm your host, Jason Capul, and I've been monitoring the investment space throughout my entire career. Here at Seeking Alpha, I'm an ETF strategist and my role is to uncover and bring forward news and information to the investor community that is meaningful and actionable.

Each week, a different guest and I will take an in-depth look at a particular aspect of the rapidly evolving exchange-traded fund space, with a focus on how investors can best utilize ETFs to reach their investment goals.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of November 4, 2021.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of November 4, 2021. Today, our guest joining us is Luke Oliver, KraneShares Managing Director and Head of Strategy. Luke has an extensive background in the financial markets as he's been with KraneShares for nearly one year. But prior to joining KraneShares, he spent over three years with DWS Group, formerly Deutsche Asset Management, heading up their index investing and ETF market teams. Luke also spent just under 20 years with Deutsche Bank, where he's held a multitude of different roles.

We're very excited to have him here join us to discuss our Exchange Traded fund topic of the day, which is going to be around the carbon market. So without further introduction, I'd like to welcome Luke Oliver.

Luke Oliver: Thank you, Jason.

JC: Excellent. How you doing today, Luke?

LO: I am well. We're in the middle of COP. So good to be talking about this topic.

JC: Absolutely. And where are you located? Where are you speaking to us from today?

LO: I'm in New York, in our office on Park Avenue. The accent's from England. So I've been in the U.S. about 15-16 years.

JC: Can't shake it. So yes, obviously, the way we always like to kick off our podcast is by doing a little bit of a brief intro and background to yourself your role over at KraneShares. I know I kind of gave you a little bit of a brief intro. But obviously, it's a little bit better from your words versus mine, kind of if you can open up and elaborate a little bit about yourself, your roles, kind of what you're all about.

LO: Yes. Thank you. And it was interesting, the way you did. You mentioned, three years at DWS. And I don't really think about it that way. Actually, I joined Deutsche Bank in London, and within a few years moved over to the U.S. And I was involved on the trading and sales side, was involved in foreign exchange derivatives, touched on some commodities, touched on some emerging markets kind of formed all the kind of skills and experience that I then kind of leveraged, I guess, the second half of my career, where I moved out of derivatives on the trading side and moved more to the asset management side. So actually spent between Deutsche and DWS, which was the asset manager of Deutsche just over 20 years. So I moved over into a commodity seat, and I was Portfolio Manager on commodity ETFs. And we grew that business to about $16 billion in assets, all commodities, all futures, before starting Deutsche's business in the U.S. and grew that from scratch, to just over $20 billion using currency hedged, China exposure, high yield bonds, you name it, ESG was a big part of that.

And then finally, seeing the innovation that’s happening at KraneShares and the innovation that I had been involved in all my years of Deutsche. It was time to stay on the sharp edge of innovation and getting involved over here. And it's been a fantastic move, and what better innovation to be involved in then the carbon markets. And that's definitely is kind of next phase of growth for us and myself as part of that.

JC: Yes, fantastic. It's an illustrious career, and it's continuing to go. So that's fantastic to hear. And obviously, before we dive into all the specific details around some of KraneShares funds, I was hoping that you could kind of walk us through kind of the carbon space for a little bit more of a high level, what are some of the things that maybe market participants and investors out there should be made aware of how does that whole aspect of market cap trade, carbon allowance work and kind of how it actually is integrated into an exchange traded fund and kind of the landscape of what it all looks like.

LO: Yes, yes. And there's two big questions there. One is, what are the markets how do they work? And the second one is, how do we put that into an ETF and maybe the third is why should you care? And why should you be long this exposure.

So the first part is cap and trade, it's just a really unique market. In that, by definition, there's a cap on supply and that cap falls each year, the whole purpose of cap and trade programs is to reduce emissions. So emissions concentrations in the environment are off the charts. I mean, to put it into context, you can drill at the Antarctic and get 800,000 years of historical record. And in that 800,000 years, the carbon parts per million in the atmosphere have been between 150 and 250. Consistently in that range, there are 400. And it's gone from, 250 to 400, in the last 100 years, so very clearly a huge increase in carbon concentration.

And the sad or the dangerous thing is that the correlation between temperatures and carbon concentrations have been almost perfect. And so if temperatures move in the same way as carbon concentrations, which has always been the case for the last million years. Then we've got a very serious problem, because just two or three degrees, let alone the forecast would potentially make whole parts of the earth uninhabitable, certainly within our children's lifetimes, catastrophic effects on the -- on how habitable The Earth is for humans, as well as biodiversity.

So very -- everyone gets that this climate change, or at least I hope they do. But just some of those numbers really bring home how important this is. So the policy tool that is enacted and has been successful in bringing down emissions is this cap and trade, you put a cap on how much pollution that can be in a particular geography, like the European Union, like the state of California, China, for example, and they put a cap, and then they auction allowances up to that cap. And then those auctions are traded.

So companies have to compete to buy those allowances, and they bring that cap down each year. So they become more and more scarce. And it doesn't mean that they just have to compete and fight for these allowances, they also have the option of just reducing emissions. And if you reduce emissions faster than the cap, this is going to be very affordable. If you fail to do that, you're going to have increasing costs. And so it really incentivizes a shift towards a greener fuels, more efficient technology, carbon capture technology, by putting a price on carbon.

And you also basically favor the companies that are doing a better job, and you punish the companies that are doing a poor job. And the result is that you reduce emissions over time. And so you've got something that's trading in a free market, however, the supply is continuously being reduced. And that's what makes this so interesting, the price should rise that should cut emissions. And as investors, we have the ability to go long this market and be long that price of carbon.

So how do we get that into an ETF? Well, we need transparency to create an ETF transparency and liquidity. So we can only currently use the markets that have liquid futures. And so we use the European market, the California market, and the RGGI market, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and that's the state's U.S. state from Maine, down to Virginia. So something not too dissimilar to the original colonies have this program.

As a British guys, I'm still kind of bitter about the original -- losing the original colonies. But that's what RGGI market. So these two markets were very different. But that's what we brought into KLBN. And I think the UK is primed to be added to that basket quite soon. So that's how we structured it.

Maybe I guess the summary is supply is going to come down, demand we hope comes down. But it just won't be able to keep up with that supply reduction. And so it makes this a very kind of asymmetrical trade. And the forecasts just for context carbon trading about a blended $40 a tonne. The forecasts are pretty consistent between $100 and $150 a ton in the coming years.

JC: It's interesting as supply, if it's kind of an imbalanced trade, I mean, some if, in traditional economics supply and demand, how they balance each other out. But if you almost can foresee that, you know that the supply is eventually going to, I guess, in theory come down to zero at some point in history to being on the other side of that trade and how you can position yourself for the longer gain. Longer gain can obviously, it can be quite profitable for you, I guess for that for that nature.

And I was curious if you could also just maybe go a little bit deeper into kind of the overall carbon market, I would assume countries like China, India, U.S. have to be the largest contributors. But from a geographic standpoint, I know you mentioned the EU might be kind of the next party in kind of what does that market look like? And what does the market look like longer term? Are there areas or regions that are coming down quicker than others, things like that?

LO: That's a great question. I mean, the U.S. has been the largest emitter by a longshot throughout all of history, Europe probably not too far behind the US. However, that's changed in recent years, the US has come down Europe has come down.

But then you have the likes of India and China, who were a very different stage of their economic development, they're still there to some degree in their industrial revolution. And so they're ramping up. And so you've got a little bit of a challenge, because suited to prefer to numbers around that China is about 40% of global emissions right now, the U.S. is about 18%.

Now, it's not that long ago, the U.S. was the dominant emitter, but China certainly by a longshot is now about, and India comes in third, at about 600 million tonnes of carbon and that gives them just under 10%. And then followed by Russia, Japan, Germany and others. So really, it's the big three is they’re about 65% 70% of total emissions, there's China, India and the U.S.

The challenge is that it's quite difficult for the US and Europe and others to say to China and India, you guys should really do a better job and not emit so much because we’ve just had unbridled pollution for the last 150 years. And that's why we have the problem that we have. So what's -- as these markets evolve? What's really interesting is that the US and others are making strides to come down. China is incredibly focused on this as well, I think there's sometimes a perception that China isn't, isn't at the table here, China's very much at the table.

However, they acknowledge that we want to make the same strides as the US and others, but we just can't, we got 1.3 billion people, and we're moving towards middle class, and we're going to keep polluting for the time being. So they've actually where most countries are looking to be to reduce their carbon by significant targets by 2030. So the US is looking at 55% reduction on 1990s level, for example. So that's what you're obtaining for.

So they're aiming for 2030 reductions, and then 2050 carbon neutral, whereas China is saying, we aim to peak at 2030. So sorry, we can't come down, but we're going to do everything we can to make sure that we peek at 2030 and then come down to carbon neutral by 2060. So they intend to focus on increasing efficiency, not gross output, or emissions, but then catch up with the rest of the world after 2030.

So I think it's, it's a shame, we can't reduce everywhere all at once. But it's also not completely unreasonable, as long as we're tackling that. So China will be the key to all of this, but they've laid out pretty solid plan. And the US, Europe, they are coming down these programs, the Carbon Cap and Trade programs are working, making great strides. So we're moving in the right direction, just not anywhere near quick enough yet to do what we need to do.

JC: Yes, absolutely. And I guess it has to do with other countries as well. I mean, obviously China, US, EU, that the big partner players in the game, but in theory, it's any or any country for that matter of Brazil or a country that it has to, before they can get to the state of maybe where the US is today, you have to go through that industrial phase and it lends itself to increasing those carbon emissions. So it's kind of a, I guess, you could say a catch 22 To some degree. So it'll just have to all play out over the course of time. But as long as everyone has the same overall big picture theme at the end of the day, where we want to be, everyone to be working at it at different constructs and different times. So that's good to know.

And I know that you guys obviously have a handful of exchange traded funds that cover some of these areas. One obviously being your flagship fund, the KraneShares, Global Carbon ETF, ticker KRBN, I was kind of seeing if you could give us a little bit of a backdrop what that whole ETF is about, kind of what makes it unique, how it came to market, so forth. The interesting information and details that you think might resonate with an individual that might be listening today.

LO: Yes. Well, so the premise for KRBN was to take these markets that A, were not accessible to regular investors, you had to be an institution, you had to have access to futures markets, and not particularly friendly or accessible to the broader investment community.

Secondly, it was to simplify this problem that there are global initiatives to reduce carbon and put a price on carbon. And even the three markets, which are the biggest, most liquid markets that we hold are all at completely different stages of maturity. Europe is trading about $68 a tonne of carbon, so it costs $68 to pollute one tonne of carbon in Europe.

In California, it's about $28 a ton. And in RGGI, which is that Northeastern seaboard of the US down to sort of mid-Atlantic is just under $13 a ton. So very different markets. And it's really interesting because those three months or one what is the price of carbon? Is it a blend of those? Is it Europe because Europe the biggest market? Where should these markets be? What price does carbon reduce emissions in these various places? So we wanted to simplify that and create a blended index basket of those, we work very closely with a firm named climate finance partners to construct the product and we work with IHS market to construct the index.

And that's what we create with this global price. And so this index and fund will be dynamic it will add new markets as they come, whether it's China, South Korea, I think UK will be the next to be added. To keep building this global price, we simplify it to a single global number, which today that the blended is about $40 $41 a tonne. And we create it, we wrap it in a 1948 classic ETF, it will be reported on your 1099 like any other securities based ETF, although this holds futures to get the exposure, it's highly liquid, we've raised over a billion dollars in the past six or seven months in this product, it's rapidly becoming available anywhere you buy your ETFs. It has -- it trades over about $15 million $10 million to $15 million every single day the spreads a $0.01 to $0.02 wide, so very cheap to trade about five basis points kind of round trip.

And so very efficient vehicle bringing this to retail accounts as much as institutional accounts. And in fact our -- the people buying this ETF are coming from those two ends of the spectrum we're seeing endowments, pensions, family offices, you have more conversation with family offices, I think than I've ever had coming into this fund. And then we've got pure retail self-directed accounts putting this into their portfolios.

And then the middle there I think is like the kind of big wealth management platforms which we haven't seen yet start to move in, they normally like to see a year's track record certain asset level. So we've hit those levels and we're still yet to see them that those flows start to come in. So I think there's a long way to go. And I think there's a long way for assets in this emerging asset class to build.

JC: Yeah, because I mean, I know you guys have -- carbon has been in existence for I think you mentioned a little bit over a year. And it appears that the welcoming has been phenomenal across all different areas. And that's great to hear. So I assume your other funds that you guys have that play in the similar space, KraneShares, European Carbon Allowance, KEUA and the KraneShares California carbon allowance KCCA are some degree a playoff of carbon? or to some level just more regionalized? Is that the best way to put it?

LO: That's fair, that's fair. Yes, UK will be in the global basket. And then where there's demand and where it makes sense. We look to bill the single market ETFs. Now today, KRBN is 65% to 70% -- its about 75% UAE right now, which is European market. So not that dissimilar to the pure European market.

But as we rebalance, we bring in the UK that will start to come down and so having a pure play EUA will make a lot of sense. It's the largest most efficient most liquid market out there and has a lot of appeal to European investors or those that just purely want liquidity and the kind of most evolved market.

KRBN will always be the core, it's giving you that global price, it's giving you allocations to all markets, it's the least volatile the diversification benefits of the basket compared to stocks and bonds and commodities and very low correlations to most other asset classes. But even the individual carbon markets have low correlations to themselves. So the basket really has some nice characteristics.

And then the CCA KCCA is the pure California and while that high level, yes we wanted to give people the opportunity to just invest in that market and a lot of US investors found the US market to be the most relevant to them. What I really like about it is that you and we're seeing people look at it just like it like this and certainly how I think about it is you have your core position in KRBN the more we talk about the thesis the reducing supply, the inelastic demand, the increasing pressure to reduce emissions the increasing tightness of these programs, the diversification that you get, even with this structural upside, it's very compelling.

I like the core position KRBN. And then considering that California is at this $28 range, that looks a lot like EAU did it 30 euros when they went from 30 euros up to 60 euros, I think there's a bit of a tipping point in California. So we've seen people overweight, California with KCCA. So very kind of broad strokes, but something like a two parts KRBN and one part KCCA sort of gives you an equal weight to Europe and California.

And so it's a nice blend of mature, liquid efficient market. And then the potentially undervalued market that's kind of in its ascendancy. So that's kind of how we look at them, we allow you to have core and then some ways to dial up and dial down the specific markets around that.

JC: Interesting. And I guess from the investor flows, are you seeing any by any chance more regionalized investors investing in their areas? Or is it kind of across the board? Just I guess dependent on what an investor might be interested in looking for value, versus a more local grown, maybe California resident or a local based investor?

LO: Yes, a little bit. I mean, we -- so yes, everyone has a slightly different view. But that there's not -- it's not that US only one, the California and Europe, anyone's Europe. We're seeing a lot of Europeans really wanting the exposure to the basket, or to California because they -- some people take the view that the European market is up so much, it has less upside. So they should be buying the US markets, which I don't entirely agree with. I mean, the European market is up more than the US markets. But there's still so much upside, we're still in the infancy of this market, the blended price is still only $40. And a lot of the forecasts are $100 to $150 in the next couple of years.

So I actually like having all three of these markets. But yes, there's definitely people that favor the local, there's people that favor the most liquid, there are people who favor the blend, that people favor the core and up weight down weight. So there's a lot of different views. And I wouldn't say that the type of view correlates to the region. I think there's people in every region with different views and which is it is what makes a interesting market and keeps it interesting.

JC: Yes. And I guess also you can in some degree use one market as a catalyst for the other, it's kind of a -- it's to some level of rinse and repeat type product, just regionalize in different areas. And if it's you seen the success take place in Europe, why wouldn't it take place in the US and other potentially other future areas down the road? It's kind of something that it's only a bit of a proven concept?

LO: Yes. And we do see a bit of that. And, again, we also go back to the basket approach, because we've seen people treat -- positioning in California, with a very with a thesis we agree with, which is we're seeing this tipping point where these allowances in California went from being relatively cheap, and therefore inconsequential, you just bought them as a company as a compliance entity in California. Now, there are $28, you have to start worrying about that price and hedging that price and holding inventory.

And that's where we're going to get the price discovery and potentially move a lot higher. So then we've got people saying, well, it happened in Europe, I think it's about to happen in California. Let's we'll get in front of this for RGGI, because it's going to surely happen to RGGI next. And I sort of caution in that there are these markets are at different stages, they're fundamentally different dynamics going on.

And so while there's some logic to that, that's also why I think it's good to have the weighted basket that gets you exposure to all of them, without sort of, you don't want to move your eggs from basket to basket and keep going downstream. Because comes with that there's volatility that comes with that.

And remember, if we're in KRBN as South Korea or China or other markets mature, to the extent that they have liquid futures, we will add them into the fund. So we'll do the hard work for you, we'll do the due diligence on the market and bring it into the index. And so we that's kind of what we do in KLBN its take some of that decision making process out of your hands because you don't need to -- we'll bring those in and build that basket.

JC: Yes, excellent. And I like what you mentioned, how you playing KRBN off has the basket approach, but where are you seeing this fit into say a traditional portfolio, be it KRBN, or one of the other funds? Is this something that should be considered -- or is this something that would take place of maybe a specific ESG fund that maybe I have or an individual has, does it play alongside with it should I be -- do you see it like taking fighting for market share for say, long, TAN or ICLN or a tradition Clean Energy Fund, is this something that's going to come alongside, I guess, in some degree fight for market share? Or is this a supplemental product? How do you see it kind of fit into that traditional portfolio stands for an individual?

LO: Climate is going to -- is already -- it's going to be and if and if you're really paying attention very closely to what's happening, it's already an absolute critical part of a portfolio, you absolutely have to be taken a position in ensuring that you're protected against the rising price of carbon and the downstream effects of climate change. And so being long the solution and being long other places in your portfolio to benefit, this is where ESG and impact investing come in, this is going to be absolutely critical.

So if I'd love to say, everyone needs 10% of their portfolio to this, it's a diversifier, it has a structural upside and being along, if that puts upward pressure, we accelerate the reduction in emissions and accelerate the benefits of a rising price of carbon.

Now realistically, most people are going to say, and that's I'm not going to do that I need to fit this into my OLTS. Or I need to fit this into my commodities sleeve. Or maybe they've got a thematic sleeve, which as thematic investing has increased, I think more and more people are kind of adding a bit of a sleeve that has this special teams, if you like on a portfolio.

So how a lot of our investors are naturally applying this is they're saying, well, this is it does some of the things commodities do kind of look like it's not a commodity, but it kind of looks and feels a bit like one and I should replace my commodities with this because it doesn't have a carbon footprint of anything, it's kind of negative carbon footprint, because it's the antithesis of carbon.

We also see people allocate this is pure alpha, they see this as a thematic trade that they have to have on but a trade that's got good 10 years of legs on it, at least, if not much longer, these targets go out to 2050. But what's really interesting, and this hasn't been the real driver of people's interest, the first two were. They do forecasts of 200% to 300% over the next three to 10 years is what really attracts people. But this next thing I think is the most interesting.

As these programs expand and the price of carbon rises, the equities that you hold, are going to start picking up and becoming sensitive to this cost. And they're going to have an increasing cost base based on the rising price of carbon. And even your ESG portfolio, as we're seeing holds BP or Exxon, because these are some of the biggest investors in green renewables. And so you're holding these companies that have these huge carbon footprints that are going to be exposed to rising price carbon. So it's a huge, it's a macro hedge to your equities.

Take that one step further. You could argue everything has been too cheap for these companies, and arguably for all of us, because carbon has never been paid for before. And we've just destroyed their common concentration count in the environment, instead of paying for that or doing anything about it.

So those -- as the price of carbon goes up, maybe we'll see some inflation. So what better, especially if you're managing retirement funds, what better to be long, then potentially one of the drivers of rising prices, you can be long the price of carbon as it as it rises, and that's a great hedge to potential future inflation. So people are looking at alpha people are looking at the diversified benefits of holding this this new asset class, but people are also thinking about as this as a macro hedge against equities, and also against inflation.

So it really does a lot for a portfolio, it really checks a lot of boxes. And of course, I've barely mentioned it, but it's very much aligned with climate very much aligned with ESG. It's not, you can't put an ESG score on it. But it's clearly an environmental tool. And it's managed by government agencies. So it's clearly very clearly a governance policy tool. So it's very ESG friendly and it has all those characteristics I just described.

JC: I guess, playing a little bit of devil's advocate with you, and just trying to kind of come at the question a little bit of from a different angle. If there is any sort of Achilles heel to the carbon market, that could either slow it down or hold it or become sort of disruption to any level. Where do you see that falling in line as a government policy? What would kind of be that disruptor in kind of the carbon world?

LO: I mean, and they've historically been volatile, despite incredible returns, they've been a lot more volatile than US stocks, for example. So there is volatility out there, there is risk out there and a couple of things I think about the most is political risk, in that as this price rises, if you do get inflation if you do have disruptions in certain sectors like energy, like the rising cost of steel, cement, glass, or things that factor into, cost of living, there may be pushed back, and there may be some political risk.

And we already saw Greece lobby the EU to roll back some of the carbon policies, which creates some volatility in the market. Prices of -- so that's the main one. Shorter term, we're seeing things, the price of natural gas is kind of playing into the dynamics of fuel switching, and wherever I see those as short term transitionary things, so I think political risk is a big one, the other big one, and it's almost, to me, it's kind of a double edged sword is not a bad thing.

If someone were the rising price of carbon, and the increasing investment in green technology, someone develops carbon capture, for example, very efficient, scalable carbon capture, well, that might suddenly solve a big chunk of the problem. And so with solving the climate problem, you might have some volatility on the price of carbon, because it's worked. And it's starting to have the right effect. So I don't see that as a big risk, because A, the price needs to get much higher, to create that sort of technology, the sort of investment in that type of technology. So the price has to go up a lot to get there. And if we do get there, it won't be scalable and cheap to begin with.

But let's just say, we really do make some huge leaps in technology. Well, what happens then, is if we change the paradigm, we suddenly reduce carbon emissions by 20%. So the demand for carbon allowances goes down and we get volatility. Well, that's an easy solution, the European Union, California, whoever it may be, will simply say, Great, we had a win. Now let's tighten the program up. And so there's slack in the system again, and they'll tighten up the program, they'll reduce the capital, they'll increase the ceiling, the cap -- they'll reduce the cap faster. And they'll take the site back out. So you might get some volatility.

But if you get any big wins in climate change, which is great news, you'll just -- we'll just adjust the programs, see the programs adjust to take that into account. So we should move back to the mind supply dynamic similar to they were before that innovation. So I don't I see this is all going in the right direction. But there'll be some volatility on the way.

JC: Yes, and I guess if anything, it's really more of that long-term picture. And like you said, some of the disruptors could almost be a good thing overall, for that for the space for carbon as a whole. And, I know, obviously, we kind of went through a lot of information today. And we're kind of coming a little bit to the tail end of the podcast, I did want to kind of give you the last, I guess you could say the last floor to mention anything or go over anything that perhaps you and I didn't cover today that you might think is interesting and pertinent for our audience out there to hear. So yes, I've kind of with that. I'll let you get the last word. And before we wrap things up today.

LO: Well, thank you. Yes, I mean, I think you really covered a lot I mean, we have an asset class that has dynamics that are reducing scheduled to reduce supply and elastic demand and these are mandatory companies in these programs absolutely must participate. So that mandatory captive audience of demand with a reducing supply is really the story here and being able to invest in KRBN or KCCA or KEUA allowing people to get along this price of carbon allows people to bring that into their portfolio and democratize that allocation to not just institutions but all investment accounts.

JC: Great. Well, that's going wrap up this episode. I want to obviously thank Luke Oliver of KraneShares Managing Director and Head of Strategy for joining us today and for our listeners as always tuning in, but this is your host Jason Kapoor signing off until next time, thank you.

LO: Thank you.

JC: For disclosure purposes, Luke Oliver is long KraneShares Global Carbon ETF KRBN, KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF KEUA and KraneShares Carbon Allowance ETF KCCA.