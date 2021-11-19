Stocks are due for a mixed week. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is about to close above 16,000 for the first time but Dow Industrials lost ground as rising Covid cases and lockdowns hit Europe.

At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday), the Nasdaq is up 1.3% week-over-week whilst the S&P 500 (SP500) stands to gain about 0.5%. Dow Industrials are on track to decline 1.4%.

It was another earnings heavy week, with retailers in the U.S. mostly beating analyst estimates. The bullish mood was dampened by news that Austria will impose lockdowns after a resurgence in Covid cases, with Germany likely to follow. Bond yields sank on the news. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida added some hawkish tones to the Friday trading session, saying it "may be appropriate" to discuss the pace of bond tapering at the next FOMC meeting in December.

Winners & Losers

Energy-related names were among the biggest losers this week. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) declined more than 1% as WTI crude fell to a six-week low.

Travel stocks also fell over Covid concerns. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) that tracks airline stocks declined 4% for the week. Cruise lines dropped. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was the worst performer, giving up 8%. Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) fell 6% whilst Royal Caribbean (RCL) shares were off just 2%.

Casino and gaming stocks also sold off, with Penn National Gaming (PENN) and DraftKings (DKNG) two of the worst performers, shedding 10% for the week. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) followed with a 9% loss.

Activision (ATVI) dropped 10% as employees continued to walk out over alleged misconduct by the CEO. JPMorgan downgraded the stock and Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox chief told staff he is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with ATVI.

Financials were another loser, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) dropping 1.7% for the week.

Winners included retailers that reported earnings, such as Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW). Roblox (RBLX) gained 17% this week after reports that it would expand into educational gaming. Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) added 25% and Aurora Innovation (AUR) added 13%, both on speculation they could benefit from Apple's entry into carmaking.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Did you like this video? Click "Like This Article" below. Have specific feedback? Leave a comment below. Subscribe to the Alpha TALKS account to receive these articles in your inbox.