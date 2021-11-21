Iurii Garmash/iStock via Getty Images

Natural gas is up ~95% so far in 2021, hovering around $5.08 on 11/19/21, vs. ~$2.60 at the start of 2021:

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the US. As one of the premier natgas companies, it has benefited greatly from rising natgas prices. When we last covered OKE in late August, it was at $53.46, and has delivered a ~15% return since then:

OKE also has outperformed the midstream industry, the broad energy sector, and the S&P 500 over the past year and in 2021 by wide margins, in addition to outperforming them in the past quarter:

Profile

ONEOK operates through natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids - NGL, and natural gas pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

OKE's NGL volume jumped 45% in the Rockies region in Q3 '21, hitting 315,000 barrels/day. There's still another 125,000 bpd available capacity currently available, and an additional 100,000 bpd expansion potential, with minimal capex needed:

Efficiency has been a boon to OKE and other midstream operators - OKE's processed volumes have risen ~3x since 2014, with only one-third the amount of well connects, and only 12% of the rigs formerly needed to make that increase:

Gas-to-oil ratios, GOR's also have increased over 80% in the Williston Basin since 2016, due to much less gas flaring, which dropped from 36% in 2014 to 8% as of August 2021:

Earnings

All three regions have seen quarterly rises in throughput volumes in Q1-3 2021. After 2020's flat volumes, 2021 volumes are expected to rise by a range of 2% to 13%, with the Mid-Continent region having the highest volume share:

Gathered volumes dropped 57% during 2020 in OKE's mid-continent region, while holding steady in its Rockies region. Management estimates that the mid-continent region's gathered volumes will be down in 2021, in a range of -3% to -17%, while the Rockies region's gathered volumes are expected to grow by 7% to 21%.

It's a similar story for regional processed volumes, with the mid-continent expected to fall by 5% - 18%, and the Rockies' processed volumes to rise by 10% to 24%:

OKE had a good third quarter, with a 26% increase in net income to $392M, resulting in $.88/diluted share, and a 16% increase in adjusted EBITDA, to $865.2M.

As with many companies, 2020 pressured OKE's sales and net income. 2021 has been a different story, though, with sales up 86%, net income up 268%, adjusted EBITDA up 28%, and DCF up ~9%:

Guidance Increased

Management increased mid-point guidance by 10% for net income to a midpoint of $1.49B, and EPS to a midpoint of $3.33. Adjusted EBITDA had a 5% increase to a midpoint of $3.375M.

"The increase in financial guidance reflects continued strength in Rocky Mountain region volumes and higher commodity prices in the natural gas gathering and processing segment. NGL volume growth in the Rocky Mountain region and Permian Basin, and higher natural gas sales and firm transportation revenue also contributed to increased 2021 expectations." (OKE site)

We pro-rated the updated full year 2021 guidance midpoints for three quarters, to see how OKE's Q1-3 2021 actuals compare. Not surprisingly, they're all pretty close to the updated guidance:

Dividends

OKE pays $.935 quarterly, and should go ex-dividend next on ~1/28/22. At its 11/19/21 intraday price of $61.77, OKE yielded 6.05%, with a trailing coverage factor of 1.2x, and 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.17%.

Profitability and Leverage

OKE's ROA and ROE have both more than doubled vs. their Q4 '20 figures. ROE is in line with midstream averages, while ROA is a bit lower, and OKE's EBITDA margin is much lower.

Net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest coverage also improved in 2021, while both figures lag midstream averages:

Analysts' Price Targets

OKE received one upgrade from Bernstein in September, which rated it outperform, with a $66.00 target, while BofA Securities resumed coverage at Neutral, with a $61.00 target.

Analysts' price targets for OKE have risen strongly over the past 11 weeks, with the average price target going from $56.40 to $64.90, a 15% upswing, and the lowest price target rising by 26%.

At $61.77, OKE is 6.5% above the $58.00 lowest target, 4.8% below the $64.90 average price target.

Valuations

Not a lot of joy in the valuations department for prospective OKE buyers. It's a bit undervalued in P/book and P/sales, but its P/DCF and EV/EBITDA are much higher than midstream averages.

Options

If you want to capitalize on OKE's attractive distributions, selling covered calls can offer you an enhanced payout, via call option premiums. OKE's April 2022 $65.00 call option pays $2.95. Combined with the late January $.935 dividend, it offers you a 6% yield in ~5 months, or 11.85% annualized.

If you want to achieve a lower entry point on OKE, a typical strategy is selling Cash Secured Puts below its price/share. The January 2022 $60.00 put option pays $2.05, a 3% yield in ~2 months, or 19.79% annualized. The breakeven is $57.95, right in line with the

You can see more details for both of these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

There's also a deferred tax cash flow benefit to these two trades. Even though you receive the option premium money now, if these trades aren't closed in 2021, you won't have to pay taxes on them until April 2023.

