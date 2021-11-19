smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE:EXD) has been one fund I've been highlighting for the last couple of years now. It is quite similar to the larger, more popular Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). Though their portfolios differ, which causes some performance differential, they essentially have the same investment policy.

EXD is a smaller fund, and that can keep some investors away. Additionally, since it was a completely different fund at one point that led to poor performance, most investors steer clear. Therefore, the historical performance of this fund is less important than others because of the changes it implemented in 2019. On February 8th, 2019, these changes took place with an investment policy change and a name change. It completely changed the fund to invest similar to its peer fund ETV.

The fund is currently trading at a small premium, but it could still be worth looking at. This fund is incredibly beneficial if held in a taxable account, similar to the other Eaton Vance option-based funds.

(Source)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.12

Premium: 1.49%

Distribution Yield: 7.94%

Expense Ratio: 1.21%

Leverage: N/A

EXD's strategy is to "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-advisers internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

EXD is on the smaller side, so this can be a risk to larger investors that need a lot of liquidity. It is just over $115.2 million in total managed assets. Since its investment change, it has been growing. However, it would take some massive moves before making it more accessible for most investors. The last time we covered the fund, managed assets stood at $106.6 million. I continue to be surprised that they haven't merged this fund into ETV yet.

Performance - Continuing To Lead Its Peers

Since the switch of the fund's investment policy and change, we see it has led the way higher. It led the way materially higher on a total share price return basis due to its attractive discount at one time. On the other hand, the total NAV return has also still been leading the way.

The chart represented when the fund switched its policy on February 8th, 2019, to today. I also include the peer Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB). The fund hasn't provided as attractive returns due to its focus more on the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

EXD and ETV, on the other hand, also benchmark against the Nasdaq 100. So their portfolios are a bit heavier in tech. The data below is from the Semi-Annual Report for the period ending June 30th, 2021. So it is outdated but does give us a good glimpse at what the portfolio's benchmarks are.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Since then, EXD's discount has evaporated, and the fund has joined the others at a premium. At this time, EXD still represents the best value among these three. That should mean returns could still be more attractive in the future as the others have the headwind of higher premiums.

Data by YCharts

ETB might have the most challenging time if tech continues being the sector leader over the next three years. It would be working against not performing as well on a NAV basis, plus having the fairly material premium.

Distribution - Appealing Monthly Income

There was a round of Eaton Vance distribution increases recently. Unfortunately, EXD wasn't included, but the fund's distribution yield remains attractive, nonetheless at 6.94%. This is a similar 7.04% on a NAV basis due to the fund trading near its NAV.

(Source - CEFConnect)

It would typically be strange to see a CEF cutting this much over the last decade. That's when a lot of funds were raising distributions or keeping them level. However, I just want to mention that the history before 2019 is even more irrelevant for EXD due to the fund's changes.

Eaton Vance announces distributions every month, so changes could still be made at any time. However, since they increased seven of the fund's distributions in the equity space, I can't see them making other adjustments at this time.

Though that is just a gut feeling, the other reason for not raising is the fact that they haven't produced a significant amount of realized capital gains. In their latest Semi-Annual Report, we can see they haven't realized enough gains to even cover the distributions to shareholders. Additionally, they realized a significant amount of losses in the prior year.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Closed-end funds can pay out however much they want on the high side, even if it is overdistributing. However, there is also a bit of a floor of what a CEF has to payout since they have to pay out a significant portion of their income and realized capital gains. As long as the fund keeps those sizeable gains unrealized, they will never have to pay them out to shareholders.

Alternatively, if they don't pay out the required amounts, they will get hit with an excise tax. That isn't good for the fund or shareholders, so most funds comply with paying out the requirements. In fact, I'd say that most overpay, and that's why we see lower prices over time.

Taxes - Where Is All This ROC Coming From?

The low amount of realized gains we see above is exactly where EXD gets its tax benefits from. They utilize an options writing strategy where they can generate losses while at the same time the fund's underlying portfolio can be rising. Additionally, if they make gains on their option writing strategy, they can realize losses in their portfolio to offset such gains. Thus, we are left with a lot of return of capital in the fund's distribution.

(Source - Annual Report)

This can be so beneficial for taxable accounts because it is a way to defer tax obligations. ROC lowers an investor's cost basis. So taxes aren't due until either the position is sold or until the cost, the basis is reduced to $0. When reduced to $0, you would then be on the hook for paying long-term capital gains taxes. At this time, LTCG is also tax-friendly.

Over the last six-month reporting period, they ended up with roughly $2.447 million in realized gains after written options lost them $941,590 for the period.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The options strategy generates losses because they are index options. They can't own the underlying index but can hold the positions in the underlying index. So the index options are cash-settled.

When the options rise above the strike price, it generates losses, representing cash they will have to payout to the counterparty. However, in theory, the underlying positions in their portfolio will also be appreciating to offset those losses.

On the flip side, let's say the indexes are flat or going lower. Then they are generating gains from their options strategy as they collect the premium. This helps offset the losses that are being realized or unrealized from the underlying portfolio's declines.

To see realized gains for this options strategy. You'd have to go back to ETV's 2015 Annual Report. A testament to just how strong the equity indexes have been performing for a considerable amount of time now.

(Source - ETV 2015 Annual Report, highlights from author)

It just so happens to show that the underlying investment transactions (buying and selling of the underlying portfolio positions) also generated gains. Which just happens to be the last year that ETV's distribution also contained a material allocation to long-term capital gains in their distribution.

(Source - Annual Reports, Author Compiled)

In 2018, we saw some LTCG in the distribution as well. That just happens to be a year where they realized $21 million in gains as the losses of the written options were only around $2.4 million.

This was the same thing we saw in 2016, with realized gains of nearly $21 million. However, that was due to a substantial $50.5 million realized in their underlying portfolio, while written options losses only came to around $29.6 million.

EXD's Portfolio

EXD's portfolio isn't too inspiring. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but we are left with the MAMAA names. Those mega-cap tech names that used to be FAANG or FAAMG before Facebook's (FB) change to Meta (MVRS). The data is as of August 31st, 2021.

(Source - Fund Website)

This puts a relatively large exposure to the tech sector in their portfolio. In fact, they had reported that almost 36% of the portfolio was tech in their prior report. We can also see above that the top ten accounts for a fairly aggressive 45.39% of the fund's portfolio. The top five of those are a considerable exposure alone at 32.47%. This all isn't that hard to see when Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) make up 18.32% of the fund alone.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the fund was betting heavier on AAPL. Over the last six months, we can see that they have performed well, but MSFT clearly blew it out of the water.

When we last covered the fund, we looked at their holdings as of May 31st, 2021. At that time, we also saw AAPL and MSFT as the number one and two positions in the portfolio. So it hasn't changed all that much over the last quarter. Actually, every position in the top ten now was in the top ten when we last covered this fund. With just 2% in turnover for the portfolio when they last reported, it isn't too surprising.

Again, this is part of their tax strategy to keep obligations low. They can't create too many realized gains, or they would lose their tax-friendliness. Since the fund's been heading higher over the last two years, that means quite a few of the positions in their portfolio are probably at somewhat meaningful gains.

Conclusion

EXD continues to do exceptionally well under its new investment policy. However, that comes as little surprise. We already know that ETV and ETB have been implementing this strategy successfully for years now. ETV launched in 2005, and ETB launched just a couple of months earlier in that same year.

The fund is pretty small, so that can give some investors pause. Admittedly, there isn't a lot of trading volume here, with less than 23k in average daily trading volume. That can make it difficult if you have a sizeable position and want to get out quickly. Notably, it can be impossible if you are trying to panic sell during a market crash. Though, it would be best if you weren't panic selling anyway. In that sense, it is a bit of forced restraint.

I continue to believe that EXD is the best place to put some capital to work if you are looking for tax-friendly distributions. The ROC in the portfolio is a function of how the index options strategy it employs works. Therefore, it isn't destructive. At least it hasn't been for the last couple of years once the fund implemented its new investment strategy and name.