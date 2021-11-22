vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) recently reported solid Q3 results that added conviction to our long-term investment thesis by showing that:

1. COVID or no COVID, TDOC will continue to grow rapidly. The company saw robust 81% year-over-year revenue growth and raised guidance to include substantial sequential growth.

2. Profitability continues to improve with scale as adjusted EBITDA improved 71% year-over-year with guidance for significant sequential growth as well. Adjusted gross margins improved by a whopping 390 basis points year over year to 67.6% from 63.7%, indicating substantial further upside for profitability given that adjusted EBITDA margins are a mere 12.9%.

3. TDOC continues to offer attractive total return potential with significant growth momentum and profitability upside.

Mr. Market initially cheered TDOC's results, sending the stock higher in the wake of the release:

Data by YCharts

However, since then Mr. Market has been pummeling TDOC in the wake of decelerating growth from Livongo and concerns about growing competition that were highlighted in management's guidance in its recent investor day presentation.

Data by YCharts

This leaves us wondering is TDOC nothing more than a "Teladog" stock, or is it still on course to generate strong long-term returns as a leader in the rapidly-growing telemedicine industry? While Mr. Market's concerns are not without merit, we believe that he's missing the bigger picture, and in this article we detail why we believe that TDOC will be a long-term winner.

#1. Teladoc Possesses Significant Competitive Advantages

While it's certainly true that telemedicine has low barriers to entry as evidenced by the wealth of competition facing TDOC today, including Amwell, Zipnosis, Virtuwell, Doctor on Demand, and 23andMe/Lemonaid, TDOC still possesses significant competitive advantages.

First and foremost, it's ~10x larger than its nearest competitor which enables it to offer patients the widest variety of healthcare providers and healthcare providers access to the largest number of potential patients, establishing a virtuous cycle for growth. Even more importantly, TDOC is the best - if not the only telemedicine provider - positioned to provide whole person healthcare. This is what large client networks are looking for: A one-stop service that can reliably provide a comprehensive package of high quality and convenient telehealth service for patients. TDOC is hands down the best positioned to provide that.

Second, TDOC also possesses a large data edge over competitors, which it's leveraging via aggressive investments in data science and machine learning to further enhance its competitive advantage across its platform by improving platform performance to increase client retention rates, marketing and operating efficiencies to improve member growth and profit margins, and developing new technologies and products to increase monetization per member.

Combining its platform and data scale gives it a very powerful one-two punch that should enable it to continue outgrowing the industry as a whole moving forward as it should enable it to retain clients and continue to win new large client contracts.

#2. Teladoc's Growth Runway Is Enormous

Thanks to its competitive advantages, we believe that TDOC will be able to exploit its enormous addressable market. The U.S. spends $2.8 trillion on healthcare each year. Thus far, "only" 7% of this ($261 billion) is considered addressable by TDOC's capabilities, of which TDOC only earns $2 billion (0.76% of its total addressable market and 0.0005% of all U.S. healthcare spending).

Obviously, TDOC has an enormous growth runway ahead of it just in its current total addressable market, but we also believe that over time as technology continues to advance rapidly, TDOC's total addressable market size will grow at a pace that is significantly greater than total U.S. healthcare spending. As a result, while TDOC's current growth rate already is impressive, we believe that the company should be able to sustain high growth rates for a long time to come.

On top of that, TDOC's business is very high margin and continues to improve with scale. Adjusted gross margins are currently 67.6% and are improving substantially with scale. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA margins are a much more tame 12.9%. As TDOC continues to improve its own internal efficiencies and achieves significantly greater economies of scale in the years to come, we expect the gap between adjusted gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins to narrow considerably, while the adjusted gross margins should also remain quite high thanks to scale and innovation despite growing competition in the space.

Ultimately, we see TDOC one day printing massive amounts of cash that will make investors at current prices quite wealthy.

#3. TDOC Stock Has Tremendous Total Return Potential

This leads us to our final and most important reason why TDOC is a great buy today: Its competitive advantage-fueled rapid growth for many years - if not decades - to come and rising profitability give shareholders a clear path to significant profitability.

The market is panicking over decelerating growth in Livongo and management's overall guidance of 25%-30% revenue growth through 2024. However, we believe the market is underrating this guidance as management has made it clear repeatedly that they believe they can sustain high growth rates for the long term, which our previously-discussed outlook for TDOC's total addressable market and competitive advantages confirms.

Furthermore, as we outlined in our thesis on the company, TDOC only needs to generate about ~30% growth moving forward to deliver mid-teens CAGR returns for shareholders from here. We believe TDOC's guidance is conservative as it has crushed this growth rate even this year coming off of tough 2020 comparables and should achieve - if not beat - the top end of its 25%-30% growth rate guidance through 2024 and beyond. The company is confident that it can grow revenue per member by 25% per year and any additional growth will come from new member addition. Given that international growth has thus far significantly lagged U.S. growth, we believe that management will be able to ignite international growth in the years to come, driving outperformance on the member growth side of the equation. We also believe that TDOC's compounding competitive advantages also will play a growing role moving forward in enabling the company to score big contract wins in the U.S. and internationally, also driving member growth outperformance.

Last, but not least, TDOC expects to continue expanding its profit margins, with guidance signaling 100-150 basis point annualized adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. From the 13% level, this puts TDOC in great position to achieve our previously guided 20% adjusted EBITDA margin level by 2030.

As a result, if TDOC can achieve a 30% revenue CAGR from 2022-2030 and increase adjusted EBITDA margins from 13% to 20%, it's on pace to be a $21.2 billion revenue company, generate $4.25 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and - at a conservative EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple of 15x - be worth ~$64 billion in 2030. Compared to the current enterprise value of $20.3 billion, that implies a 13.6% total return CAGR for today's investors, making the stock a strong buy.

Investor Takeaway

Mr. Market is panicking over short-term growth disappointments, but we believe what they're missing is that TDOC's formidable competitive advantages - which will only grow stronger moving forward - will enable it to grow at a strong clip for much longer than is currently being priced into the stock. As a result, while TDOC might be "teladog" today, we believe it remains on course to become one of the leading healthcare companies of tomorrow.

Therefore, I'm buying it after its investor day dip and view it as one of my top three tech stock picks.