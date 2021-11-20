AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Growth is often harder as companies get bigger and brands mature. Double digits revenue growth isn't easy to come by, as this kind of growth often isn't sustainable either.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is one of the better run retail companies in the world, and the company boasts a number of strong brands. The core brands V.F. Corporation sells are North Face, Vans, and Timberland. The company also sells brands such as Altra, Supreme, Dickies, and Eagle Creek. Vans is by far V.F. Corporation's most important brand. North Face sales were around $600 million a quarter before the pandemic. Well, sales of Smartwool, Icebreaker, and Altra combine for nearly $550 million in quarterly sales. The company's top four brands are Vans, the North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

Today V.F. Corporation looks overvalued, and the company's overreliance on Vans and the Chinese market looks likely to make future growth increasingly more difficult moving forward.

The company is still defined by the Vans brand, which produced nearly as much revenue as North Face, Timberland, and Dickies combined. North Face and Timberland brands have also only been growing in the middle to high single-digit range for several years. The Vans brand brought in nearly $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue for the company per year before the pandemic. The Vans brand is the only major one that has consistently grown at double digits over the last several years, and almost all of the revenue growth that the Vans brand has seen of recent has been in China. Vans' growth rate in every other region besides Asia was in significant decline before the pandemic hit.

V.F. Corporation has no significant growth driver outside of the Vans brand and even that growth is slowing. The company saw Vans revenue growth in China come in at just over 20% in 2019, mostly driven by a rise in digital and direct to consumer sales, but even management didn't think that growth rate is remotely sustainable even in the short term. In 2019, before the pandemic, the Vans brand saw a 24 percent rise in direct to consumer sales, and a 50 percent rise in digital sales.

Despite this recent surge in revenue growth from the company's top-line brand, management issued very conservative guidance for 2020 even before the pandemic, recognizing that the Vans brand's huge increase in direct to consumer and digital sales were not likely sustainable. Obviously, when new sales tools are rolled out the initial revenue increase from these new forms of technology usually slows over time.

VFC reported record revenues in December of 2018, but those reported revenues look like an outlier, and the company was having an increasingly hard time growing revenues over the last couple of years before the pandemic hit. The company's reliance on China for revenue growth is concerning as well for several reasons. China is of course a large and growing economy, but the country has had a very heavy-handed approach to Covid, and Chinese households now have very high levels of debt as well. Most Chinese households now have debt levels that are 56% of the country GDP and 128% of household incomes.

The over 20% revenue bump that VFC got in 2019 before the pandemic from direct to consumer and digital sales isn't sustainable, and the company's mature brands such as North face and Timberland are showing long-term growth rates in the single to middle-digit range. Well, Vans saw a huge and likely unsustainable revenue bump in 2019, and this brand is also seeing a slowing growth rate in every major region outside of the Asian Pacific region, where growth in China has predictably been key. As the company sees its Vans sales growth in China and other markets continue to slow, it will likely struggle to maintain a double digit growth rate over the long term.

This is why the premium valuation that the company trades at should concern investors. The company trades at nearly 30x trailing earnings estimates and nearly 24x forward earnings estimates. Even before the pandemic, the company was struggling to grow revenues, with revenue growth nearly flat on a per year basis since 2018. VFC had an $8 billion market cap just 10 years ago, and today the market cap is nearly $30 billion, and top line growth is proving to be predictably harder for many of its strong but mature brands.

If the company struggles to maintain a double-digit growth rate over the coming years, as is likely, the stock is much more likely to trade at 12 to 15 times forward earnings estimates, and as the growth multiple contracts and the stock would likely sell off by around 25 to 30 percent from the current price of around $75 a share in that scenario.

VFC is a very well-run company with a number of leading brands, but maintaining a double-digit growth rate in the highly competitive apparel and shoe industries is far from easy. This company's management team and employees have proven they can build strong brands and execute well on acquisitions, but the company's core brands are mature ones that are not growing as fast anymore.

This company is very heavily reliant on both the Vans brand and the Chinese market today, and even the revenue growth it has recently seen in China with Vans was slowing in 2019 before the pandemic.

Well, new marketing tools such as direct to consumer and digital sales tools increased revenue growth significantly in the near term, and the significant short-term revenue increases the company saw from new market tools will likely at least slow in the intermediate to long term. Given that the stock trades at a growth multiple, even a modest slowing in the company's growth should lead to moderate to significant multiple contraction and a likely sell-off from current prices.