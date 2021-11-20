Kronos: Over 5% Yield Backed By Resilient FCF, Low Leverage

AlxeyPnferov/iStock via Getty Images

On November 4, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), a small-cap titanium dioxide player with a leading position in the market, delivered its Q3 results, with EPS surpassing the Wall Street consensus forecast, though revenues slightly surprising to the downside.

I have been covering the company since 2019, with the most recent take presented in March being bullish due to the global economic recovery that I expected to prop up TiO2 volumes, as well as drive prices higher on the back of surging demand.

I have also been confident in the company's ability to at least maintain its dividend, which, combined with the capital appreciation potential, still makes KRO an appealing total return pick if added to a portfolio gradually, following the tenets of the dollar-cost averaging strategy.

Since my March piece, the stock price has initially marched much higher but then peaked in May. As investors were disappointed by its Q1 results, it took a dive. Being unable to find support strong enough, the price has been creeping lower until September, touching lower highs and lower lows. Anyway, since then, the downward trend has been broken and after consolidation, the share price reversed upwards.

Data by YCharts

Dividend thesis

At the moment, KRO is sporting a dividend yield of ~5.1%, while the FCF yield is marginally north of ~6.9%. I believe that is a solid combination highlighting dividend sustainability. Single-digit revenue growth rates are anticipated by the Street in 2022-2023. Besides, Kronos has phenomenally low leverage. Combined, all these make it a dividend stock worth considering.

Q3 2021: soaring sales, resilient margins, FCF

KROs' 3Q21 revenue came below consensus, though still grossly above the 3Q20 level. Volumes and prices were strongly supportive of almost 20% improvement vs. the September quarter of 2020 to approximately $500 million. That is slightly south of a 24% growth rate delivered in 2Q21 but still a fairly impressive result, clearly indicative of how buoyant the demand has been this year. To corroborate, we can check page 18 of Form 10-Q where it is mentioned that production capacity utilization rates were 100% in both Q2 and Q3 2021. Just for context, page 7 of the 2020 annual filing shows that capacity utilization averaged at just 95% in 2018, then 98% in 2019, and only 92% in 2020.

This becomes especially interesting if assessed factoring in data on the titania supply chain imbalances.

For a broader picture, I believe it is worth referring to Iluka Resources' (OTC:ILKAF, OTCPK:ILKAY) most recent quarterly review published in October. As a quick reminder, Iluka owns Sierra Rutile Limited, one of KRO's top suppliers of rutile ore (on a side note, the 2020 Form 10-K says the contract expires in 2022). Commenting on the state of the titanium dioxide feedstocks market, Iluka said that the "pigment market remains robust," while supply in all regions cannot satisfy the demand. It also mentioned that container shortage, as well as energy supply issues weighted on the Chinese production and exports.

Additionally, in an interview with ICIS, Ed Sparks, president of the Titanium Technologies segment of Chemours (CC), Kronos' top competitor in North America, highlighted that ore supply constraints should ease in 2022 but in Q4, "it’s going to remain tight ... for sure." The chlorine market has also been rather complicated, though not being an issue for CC.

Cl is used in the chloride process to extract rutile TiO2; it is worth noting here that 79% of Kronos' capacity uses the chloride process.

Other raw materials that the titania producer uses actively are sulfuric acid and petroleum coke. For context, sulfuric acid price in the U.S. is now teetering close to an all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Amid supply constraints and spiraling costs, an obvious consequence should be the compression of Kronos' gross margin. Surprisingly, that simply did not happen. The income statement shows that the gross margin has even improved, going to 24.6% in 3Q21 from 19.3% in 2Q21. The same is observed in the first nine months of the year when the margin rose by around 1% to 22.7%.

The 3Q21 operating margin also crept much higher, to 11.5% vs. just 4.6% a year ago, despite a 15.5% inflation in selling, general & administrative expenses. After deducting a few other expenses including interest, PBT added up to over $48 million, an almost 4.9x improvement vs. 3Q20. Income taxes accounted for over 25% of PBT, so GAAP net income rose to $36 million, representing a 4.4x increase. Buttressed by the steep increase in the net income, 9M net operating cash flow surged 2.3x, with the decrease in inventories being the top contributor to the result.

If we scroll down to page 10 of the Form 10-Q, we will notice that all four categories of net inventories, including raw materials, work in progress, finished products, and supplies were steeply down from the December 2020 level. I believe it to be mostly the consequence of the impressive sales dynamics.

That said, free cash flow to equity (net operating cash flow less capex) was marginally north of $90 million, with FCF conversion approaching 111%. Just 70% of that amount was returned to shareholders via dividends. For the last twelve months, the company converted 122% of its accounting profit into FCFE, again more than fully (110%) covering dividends paid.

As I observe, Kronos' capital expenditures show some stability, remaining in line with depreciation. With a high degree of certainty, we can say here that the company will have a similar spending level in the near future as it has no plans to significantly increase capacity, as explained on page 10 of the annual filing. This is a tailwind for FCF and dividend, though investors should understand that since Kronos has no capacity expansion ambition, high sales growth rates and a premium valuation that frequently go hand-in-hand should not be expected.

The major question here is how KRO managed to deliver such resilient margins amid challenging times marred by omnipresent supply bottlenecks? In my view, what has probably allowed it to weather this cost inflation and supply hurdles are vertically integrated chloride process operations in Europe. KRO owns two rock ilmenite mines in Norway that supply all its European sulfate process titania plants, namely in Nordenham, Germany, and Fredrikstad, Norway, which are responsible for 18% of the total company capacity. Another factor I consider strongly supportive was TiO2 pricing that alleviated pressure on gross profit.

Financial position remains solid

The coronavirus recession in 2020 did not result in a quick deterioration of Kronos' financial position. Moreover, this year, on the back of higher sales and cash flows, its net debt has been declining, falling by more than a third since December 2020 to $88.3 million as of end-September. Leverage expressed as the net debt divided by net CFFO is now standing at just 0.5x; with EBITDA in the nominator, leverage falls below 0.45x. All these highlight the resilience of financial position and bode well for dividend sustainability.

Outlook

Though KRO has not shared its revenue estimates neither for Q4 nor FY21, analysts are expecting its Q4 sales to increase by around 11%, followed by strength into 2022. Forecast sales growth rates for 2022-2023 are in low-to-mid-single-digits.

Final thoughts

In my view, Kronos Worldwide is one of the dividend payers high-yield investors should pay attention to right now.

It is comfortably valued, with most multiples being close to or below sector medians. Overall, given the B+ Valuation Grade, KRO is currently trading at a discount to the materials sector.

To be clear, I do not expect KRO to increase its DPS sizeably or increase at all. However, even without hikes, if purchased at dips, the stock can provide a top and relatively safe yield that is exceedingly tough to find in the current market environment.