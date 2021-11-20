Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 11th, 2021.

Lots of readers and subscribers are concerned about inflation, and with good reason. Commodity prices are surging, and U.S. inflation measures are at their highest levels in decades. Inflation has proven longer-lived than expected by many analysts, including myself. Due to this, I thought taking a look at some inflation hedge ETFs might be of use and interest to readers. A recently created fund caught my eye.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) is an actively-managed ETF which invests in U.S. and international companies with the potential to outperform as inflation rises. It is a relatively new fund, being created in January, 2021, but has outperformed since inception, a period of elevated inflation. The fund's strategy seems to work, although I'm somewhat concerned about its relatively short performance track-record. I rate the fund a buy, but the fund is riskier than average, and only appropriate for more aggressive investors willing to take a gamble on a new fund.

INFL Basics

Sponsor: Horizon Kinetics

Dividend Yield: 0.38%

Expense Ratio: 0.85%

Total Returns Inception: 24.1%

INFL Overview

INFL is an actively-managed equity ETF focusing on companies with the potential to outperform as inflation rises, or inflation beneficiaries. The definition and selection of these companies is an active, discretionary decision made by the fund's managers. There is no index to track nor does the fund face any significant constraint on its investments or strategy. As such, INFL's returns are strongly dependent on management capabilities, decisions, and execution. A good management team should be able to design and implement a strong investment strategy leading to market-beating returns. A less competent management team would be unable to do so, leading to underperformance or losses. For funds with these characteristics, a long performance-track record is ideal, perhaps even necessary, but we have less than one year of data for INFL. The fund's short performance track-record is a significant negative, and make INFL a relatively risky investment, as we simply can't be 100% certain that its strategy works.

INFL's investment strategy is quite peculiar, but is definitely well-thought out, and seems reasonably effective. The fund has a thorough explanation here, see slide 19, which I'll summarize. INFL invests in capital light, hard asset / commodity companies. The revenues of these companies derive directly from their underlying asset or commodity, with little intermediary operating activity or expense required. Timber companies are the perfect example, as these companies are capital light (you don't need a massive manufacturing plant to cut wood), and are self-evidently focused on a specific commodity (timber / lumber).

If inflation increases, so does the price of the underlying asset or commodity of these companies, leading to increased revenues and profits. As these companies derive the majority of their revenues from said assets or commodities, the relationship between higher inflation and higher revenues and earnings is particularly strong. As these companies have capital light business models, they don't need vast amounts of capital expenditures to benefit from increased inflation or demand.

INFL invests in the following types of capital light, hard asset / commodity companies:

(Source: INFL Corporate Website)

As mentioned previously, it is a peculiar investment strategy, but I do think it makes sense. It is also a discretionary investment strategy, none of the terms above are clearly defined, and ultimately all investment decisions and securities selected are up to the fund's management team. Said management team has settled on the following six capital light business models:

(Source: INFL Corporate Website)

Some of the choices above seem odd, I would definitely not be including financial exchanges and brokerage firms on an inflation hedge ETF, but I do see the logic behind the choices (read the rationale above). Agriculture is the fund's largest industry, and can be easily shown to meet the fund's investment criteria / strategy. Agricultural companies self-evidently derive the majority of their revenues from the direct sale of their agricultural products, and so see clear, direct benefits from higher inflation and commodity prices. Agricultural companies are also relatively asset-light companies, requiring about half the capital expenditures of an average company.

(Source: Aswath Damodaran)

INFL's holdings themselves seem reasonably well-diversified, with exposure to most relevant industry segments, and several countries. The fund is overweight materials and energy, as expected for an inflation hedge ETF. INFL is also overweight financials, an odder choice, but the result of management selecting financial exchanges, online brokerages, and real estate and infrastructure investment managers as inflation beneficiaries. INFL focuses on U.S. equities, due to the size of the country's economy and corporate sector. It is also massively overweight Canada, due to the size of the country's energy and commodities sector.

(Source: INFL Corporate Website)

INFL's largest holdings are mostly what one would expect from an inflation hedge ETF. There is Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL), which owns a lot of oil-rich land in the Permian Basin. TPL is a clear inflation play, and one with a capital light business model: someone else does the drilling, fracking, and assorted investments, TPL just receives the royalties. There is the Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), a gold royalty and streaming company. You also have the West Fraser Timber Company (WFG), a timber company. Some choices are less clear, like the Charles River Laboratories International (CRL), which provides specialized products and services to pharmaceutical and healthcare clients. I can't say I would have included a company like CRL in an inflation hedge ETF, but management seems to think it fits.

(Source: INFL Corporate Website)

Besides the above, nothing seems to stand out about the fund itself.

INFL Performance Analysis

As mentioned previously, for an actively-managed fund like INFL, returns are strongly dependent on management capabilities, decisions, and execution. As such, the fund's performance track-record is particularly important. For what it's worth, INFL has very slightly outperformed most relevant equity indexes since inception, a period of comparatively high inflation.

Data by YCharts



Importantly, the fund's performance does seem to be correlated to inflation. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rates are as follows, take special note of 2021:

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

As can be seen above, inflation was running particularly high from February to June 2021, a period of time during which INFL performed particularly well.

Data by YCharts

Inflation then moderated between July and September, during which INFL underperformed.

Data by YCharts

Inflation then shot up starting from October, during which INFL has slightly underperformed the S&P 500, although the difference seems small enough that it could just be a random movement. I'm also including data from November in these calculations, and it might be the case that inflation has moderated somewhat these past few weeks.

Data by YCharts



INFL's investment strategy seems to mostly work, but it's definitely not perfect, and there is always volatility to consider. I think the fund is a broadly effective inflation hedge, but it's definitely not perfect.

INFL Risks and Negatives

INFL is a reasonably good investment opportunity, but it is not one without risks and drawbacks. Two stand out.

First, is the fact that the fund is likely to underperform if inflation moderates, which I think is likelier than not. Supply chain disruptions are abetting, which should reduce goods shortages, boost domestic manufacturing, and ultimately result in lower prices, or at least a stop to elevated inflation levels. The Federal Reserve is likely to hike rates in 2022, with markets expecting between 2-3 hikes next year. Higher interest rates, combined with the winding down of the last of the pandemic stimulus / recovery packages, should help cool down the economy, ultimately resulting in lower inflation. I think this is the likeliest scenario, although inflation has proven longer-lasting than I expected.

Second, and as previously mentioned, is the fact that the fund's performance track-record is quite short, and so we can't really be completely certain that its strategy works. We have less than one year of performance data, only during one specific inflationary environment, and the relationship between inflation and the fund's performance broke down during October. I'm not really certain that the fund's strategy works, now or as market conditions change. I think it does, but I'm not certain, and I'm less certain than for most funds. Investing in actively-managed funds with short performance track-records is always somewhat risky, and that is the case for INFL.

In my opinion, the risks above are not deal-breakers, but they are significant enough that INFL is only appropriate for more aggressive investors, wishing to speculate or trade on the potential for higher inflation.

Conclusion - Buy

INFL is a broadly effective inflation hedge, and a buy.