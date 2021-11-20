Investing In The War Against Carbon

Summary

  • Key takeaways from COP26 from an investment perspective.
  • Elevated investment risks from the proposed COP26 Climate Pact.
  • Why investing in real assets, infrastructure could hedge climate risks.

Lower CO2 emissions to limit global warming and climate change. Concept with manager hand turning knob to reduce levels of CO2. New technology to decarbonize industry, energy and transport

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Coal, methane, oil and gas are the latest targets in the war against carbon arising from the United Nations COP26 Climate Summit. Kim Parlee speaks with Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation and Derivatives, TD Asset Management, about the investment opportunities from the transition to renewable energy.

Original Post

