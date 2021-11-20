Bim/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Most of the stocks in my portfolio do not have high levels of debt but Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is an exception. On a consolidated level, Brookfield has a considerable amount of debt and my thesis is that they use it to optimize their capital structure such that the benefits outweigh the risks.

In addition to the $10.3 billion in corporate borrowings, the capitalization section in slide 23 of the 3Q21 supplemental shows $13.4 billion in subsidiary borrowings and $142.8 billion in property specific borrowings for a total of over $166 billion in borrowings. This compares to a market cap of $98.4 billion based on the November 19th share price of $59.60 times the 1,650.3 million diluted shares at the end of the 3Q21 period.

Bottom-Up Approach

The 4Q19 letter to shareholder explains Brookfield's bottom-up approach to debt:

We take a bottom-up approach to financing the investments we manage. That means that the vast majority of our debt is at the individual asset [or portfolio company] level. Each loan has recourse to only the specific asset that it finances - and importantly, gives lenders no recourse to BAM or our listed partnerships. As a result, the risk of anything going wrong with any financing is limited solely to the equity invested in that particular asset. No single loan can ever create a forced liquidity event for the broader franchise or even parts of the franchise.

In the 3Q21 earnings call, CFO Nicholas Goodman said the balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized with 94% of debt having no recourse to the corporation. The calamitous Covid pandemic permanently impaired some properties. If Brookfield occasionally enters into friendly foreclosure with 2 or 3 properties, then it is only those 2 or 3 properties that are subject to recourse such that the rest of the corporation is safe.

Forced Dilution

Obviously some types of debt are safer than others. I've happily taken out 30 year fixed mortgages for home purchases as I know the amount that has to be paid on the loan doesn't change from month to month. Imagine a situation where Bob purchases a $500,000 house and puts down 20% or $100,000. The loan is $400,000 and the interest payments on the loan are tax advantaged. Randy also buys a house for $500,000 but he pays all cash for it such that there is no mortgage. If both houses double in 5 years, then I think many would agree that the investment worked out better for Bob as he didn't have to tie up as much capital.

Other types of leverage can be very dangerous when the lender has the discretion to ask for more equity at any given time. For example, I tend to avoid buying stocks on margin seeing as margin calls can come at the worst possible moment such that forced dilution is necessary. Fidelity explains the concept:

One of the most important things to understand about margin calls is that your brokerage firm has discretion as to when you are required to increase the equity in your margin account. Some firms will attempt to contact you to tell you additional equity is required, but they're not obligated to do so. Whether or not your firm has contacted you, they can take immediate action to increase the equity in your account if they decide the equity is too low and is not in line with the risk of your account. This means they can immediately sell out whichever securities they choose, regardless of the financial and tax obligations for you.

Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt has similar verbiage on forced dilution in the 1Q20 letter to shareholders:

What really matters is liquidity. The most damaging thing for any business owner is to find yourself out of business and unable to participate in the recovery, or in a position of needing to issue shares which dilute the owners, and therefore make it impossible to ever recover from undue dilution at the wrong time. As all of you know, most businesses survive, but sometimes with new owners (debt converted into equity or shares issued to new investors), and that dilutive process is one of the most destructive forces that exists in long-term wealth creation.

Corporate Debt Vs. Consolidated Debt

The 4Q19 letter says that debt has to be consolidated on financial statements - even when ownership is 50% or less:

As a Canadian firm, international accounting principles require us to consolidate many of these investments, including their borrowings, in our consolidated financial statements for reporting purposes - even though our proportionate economic ownership of the investment is in most cases well below 50%. The requirement to consolidate is due to the combination of (1) the control over these activities that we exert; (2) compensation we receive as the manager; and (3) our economic interest in the assets. This results in the appearance that Brookfield has more debt outstanding than it actually has.

Per slide 25 of the 3Q21 supplemental, BAM owns 48% of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), 27% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and 64% of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). The 3Q21 quarterly report breaks down these and other non-controlling interests:

Image Source: 3Q21 quarterly report

It is important to keep these non-controlling interests in mind when looking at the breakdown of the $142.8 billion property-specific borrowings in the 3Q21 quarterly report:

Image Source: 3Q21 quarterly report

The 3Q21 quarterly report also has a reconciliation of BAM's capital to the consolidated balance sheet:

Image Source: 3Q21 quarterly report

Of course the assets above tie to the actual balance sheet if we add back the $52,087 million accounts payable, the $1,773 million liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale, the $17,729 million deferred income tax liabilities and the $3,790 million subsidiary equity obligations to the $290,045 million subtotal to get total assets of $365,424 million:

Image Source: 3Q21 quarterly report

Ratings

S&P Global (SPGI) gave Brookfield an A- rating in August 2021.

Noting the increases in fee and total revenue, Moody's (MCO) gave Brookfield a Baa1 rating in May 2021:

Image Source: Moody's

Fitch affirmed their A- rating for Brookfield in November 2021.

Valuation

Unlike the 2Q21 supplemental, the 3Q21 supplemental does not have an overall plan value summary. However, the invested capital component is shown on slide 7 as $65.2 billion gross and $50.5 billion net after subtracting $14.7 billion in corporate debt and preferred:

Image Source: 3Q21 supplemental

The asset management plan value is not spelled out in the 3Q21 supplemental but in the 2Q21 supplemental, management had 3 components. The first component was a 25x multiplier for annualized fee-related earnings. The second component was a 10x multiplier for net target carried interest. The third component was the net accumulated unrealized carried interest.

Slide 6 shows that the annualized fee-related earnings are $1,683 million and the net target carried interest is $1,994 million:

Image Source: 3Q21 supplemental

Per slide 17 of the supplemental, net unrealized carried interest is $3,967 million.

If management is still using their usual format for asset management plan value with these 3 components, then I'm guessing they see it as being around $66 billion based on this breakdown:

$42,075 million Annualized fee-related earnings, 25 * $1,683 million

$19,940 million Target carried interest, net, 10 * $1,994 million

$3,967 million Accumulated unrealized carried interest, net

-----------------------------------------------------------------

$65,982 million asset management plan value

This implies a total plan value of about $116.5 billion which is $50.5 billion from invested capital and $66 billion from asset management. Slide 31 of the 3Q21 supplemental shows 1,650.3 million diluted shares at the end of the period so this plan value is $70.59 per share. This compares favorably to the November 19th share price of $59.60 per share, but historically the stock price always seems to be discounted relative to management's assessment of plan value per share.

Closing Thoughts

In the 3Q21 letter, CEO Bruce Flatt says Brookfield has been wonderful for long-term investors:

Brookfield has generated a ±20% compound annualized return for shareholders over the last 30 years. A $1 million investment in our shares in 1991 is now worth $111 million.

This ±20% compound annualized return isn't surprising given the penchant management has for acquiring capital and putting it to good use. I haven't been lucky enough to own Brookfield since 1991, but I have owned it for many years and I am optimistic that management will continue rewarding shareholders.