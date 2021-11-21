porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation is showing up in many places around us, and may stick around for the foreseeable future. This is reflected by mid-single-digit inflation during the month of October, and many economists expect this trend to continue, as reflected in the recent piece from Hoya Capita Real Estate:

"The BLS reported this week that both consumer and producer prices climbed at some of the fastest rates since the early 1980s in October as inflation has so far proven to be less "transitory" than many economists projected. Consumer prices rose at a 6.24% year-over-year rate in October - reversing some of the moderation seen in the prior months - which was the highest month for inflation in the past three decades and four-tenths-percent above consensus estimates. Core Consumer Prices - which excludes food and energy - rose 4.58% from last year - also higher than expected. Prices for food, rent, and gasoline were once again the largest contributors to inflation." - Hoya Capital Real Estate

Meanwhile, it's a funny world that we live in, as banks are paying measly interest rates and the 10-year Treasury isn't that much better, yielding just 1.5%. Even the S&P 500 can't produce a meaningful yield, as low or no dividend-paying tech companies now dominate the index with their gigantic equity market caps. As seen below, the yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) now sits at a decade low of just 1.2%. This is hardly enough for a retiree or a buy-and-hold style income investor to live off of.

(Source: YCharts)

That's why it pays to own "hard assets" that pay a meaningful and growing yield that helps investors to stay a step ahead of the game. This brings me to TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), which is one of the 2 largest energy midstream, storage, and power generating companies that are based in Canada. I highlight what makes TC a good buy at present, especially after its recent drop in share price, so let's get started.

Put Your Cash To Work

TC Energy operates pipelines, storage, and power generating assets in both Canada and the U.S. It has more than 60K miles of oil and natural gas pipelines, more than 650B cubic feet of natural gas storage, and generates 4,200 MW of electric power. TC has an outstanding track record of delivering shareholder returns, as it's averaged 13% annual total returns since the year 2000.

As seen below, TC has a strong presence in the bitumen-rich Athabasca oil sands of the province of Alberta, Canada. Beyond that, TC also has presence in the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Appalachia, and its pipelines also carry gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

TC Energy has seen material share price weakness in recent weeks, falling from the $55-level that it achieved in October to $47.63 at present. As seen below, TRP now carries an RSI score of 24.9, indicating that it's well in oversold territory.

(Source: StockCharts)

One of the reasons for this drop may be related to the drop in crude oil prices, with WTI Crude falling from $84 in October to $76 at present. This is only a part of the story, however, as pipeline companies generate fee income, which is more steady than the commodity price-sensitive revenues of upstream E&P companies.

Another reason for the share price drop is related to a 4% YoY decline in Q3 EBITDA to C$2.2B, coming in slightly short of the C$2.3B analyst consensus estimate. In addition, management noted that it expects costs for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project will increase significantly and completion will be delayed.

While this presents some near-term challenges, I'm encouraged to see that the company is growing its bottom line, with adjusted EPS growing by 5.2% for the first 9 months of the year. This adjustment takes out the impact of the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation and other one-time items.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Plus, I see TC's long-term growth thesis as being intact. This is considering TC's $22B secured capital program, of which management is advancing with a $1.7B investment in various growth projects. This includes a number of opportunities across its asset portfolio, including renewables and low-carbon projects.

Notably, TC has a hydrogen agreement with Nikola Motors (NKLA) and plans on having hubs producing over 150 tons of hydrogen per day. Management expressed how TC's assets are well suited for generating, moving, and storing hydrogen, as noted during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

"Using Nikola as an example, one of the things we've learned over the course of the last year is how critical our assets and infrastructure is to moving forward with energy transition. With respect to hydrogen, it's about generating, producing, storing, and transporting a gaseous molecule, which is exactly what we do every day, primarily through natural gas transportation in our Company. So, our skill sets and our asset base really lend themselves very well to those kinds of opportunities. And you're going to see more of these types of joint development agreements that we have with Nikola with other counterparties going forward." - CEO of TC Energy

Meanwhile, TC Energy maintains a BBB+ rated balance sheet, with a sound debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x, which I consider reasonable considering that it maintains power-generating utility assets. TC pays an attractive 5.7% dividend yield that comes with an 81% payout ratio, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 10%.

It's worth noting, however, that management modified the dividend growth policy, slowing growth to 3-5% annually on a going forward basis, as they anticipate annual amounts of more than $5B being added to the secured projects portfolio in each of the next several years. As such, investors will need to wait for these projects ramp up before dividend growth resumes at the higher rate.

Turning to valuation, I find TC Energy to be attractively valued, especially after the recent drop, at the current price of $47.63, with an EV/EBITDA of 13.8. As seen below, TRP trades at a meaningful discount to peer Enbridge (ENB), and the valuation gap has widened compared to earlier this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Morningstar has a $54 fair value estimate, and analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $52.54. Lastly, TC's forward PE of 14.2 sits well below its normal PE of 19.2 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

TC Energy is a moat-worthy company with mission-critical assets that span across key energy-producing regions in Canada and the U.S. Aside from the impairment charge related to the Keystone XL cancellation, TC is growing its bottom line and has a number of capital projects planned (including hydrogen) to unlock value for its shareholders. I see the recent share price weakness as presenting a buying opportunity for potentially strong long-term income and growth.