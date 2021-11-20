Transformational Deals Reshape REIT Sector

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as strong corporate earnings reports and housing market data were offset by a COVID reacceleration in Europe, which tempered growth and inflation expectations. The reimposition of economic restrictions in several countries this week - including a full lockdown imposed by Austria - halted the recent upward pressure on energy prices and interest rates, which came despite the House of Representatives' passage of another $2 trillion tax-and-spending plan.

Closing the week slightly below record-highs, the large-cap S&P 500 (SPY) advanced 0.3% and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) rallied 2.4%, but the Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) slipped 1.1% and the Small-Cap 600 (SLY) declined 2.1%. Real estate equities were mixed on a frenetic week of M&A news with technology and residential REITs leading the way. The Equity REIT Index ended the week off by 0.2% with 7-of-19 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT Index slipped 2.5%.

Concern over a similar "winter surge" of COVID cases as last year translated into narrow leadership this week with just three of the eleven GICS equity sectors finishing in positive territory while the Energy (XLE) sector dipped more than 5% and Bitcoin dipped more than 10%. The 10-Year Treasury Yield retreated by 5 basis points this week to close the week at 1.54%. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were again a bright spot this week following strong earnings results from Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) and homebuilder sentiment data showing a reacceleration in home buyer demand.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The NAHB reported this week that homebuilder confidence jumped in November to a six-month high as accelerating home buyer demand offset ongoing supply chain headwinds. Powering the gains in the headline index, the sub-index for current single-family home sales rose to the highest since February, while the index of prospective buyer traffic increased to a five-month high. Housing Starts and Building Permits data this week also underscored that overall supply growth remains modest amid ongoing structural constraints, particularly from smaller builders that lack the scale of the major public homebuilders as housing starts moderated to the lowest levels since August 2020.

Consistent with these signs of continued housing market momentum, Home Depot rallied nearly 10% after reporting better-than-expected earnings results with comparable sales rising 6.1% - well above the consensus of 2.2%. Average tickets rose by 12.9% to $82.38 during the quarter, powering a 125 basis point in gross margins from last year to 15.7% - as higher prices more than offset rising costs. Lowe’s gained nearly 6% after it also smashed its beating comparable sales estimates and raising its full-year outlook. LOW reported that comparable sales increased 2.2% from the prior year - and 34% higher than the mark from 2019 – which was well ahead of the consensus estimate of -2.5%.

Echoing commentary from HD earlier in the week, LOW cited robust housing market momentum and strength in the do-it-yourself home improvement segment. Consumers weren't only spending at home improvement stores over the last few months, however, as the BLS reported this week that retail sales jumped another 1.7% from last month - and 16.3% from the prior year - driven by the combination of higher prices and resilient demand. Reflecting a key source of worry among consumers and investors, however, spending at gasoline stations jumped 3.9% from the last month and was higher by nearly 50% from the prior year, the highest among any retail category.

Equity REIT Week In Review

Data Center: REITs were busy on the M&A front this week with a pair of transformational deals in the data center space. CoreSite (COR) rallied 3% on the week after finalizing a deal to be acquired by cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) for $170 in cash per CoreSite share - amounting to $10.1B including debt. American Tower - which sees synergies in CoreSite's interconnection-dense portfolio of high-value data centers - declined by 4% on the week. Separately, CyrusOne (CONE) gained nearly 5% after it finalized a deal to be taken private by KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50/share in cash - representing a total deal value of roughly $15B including debt. These deals follow Blackstone's (BX) $10B acquisition of QTS Realty earlier this year.

We believe that the M&A boom in the data center space is far from finished, however, which we discussed this week in Data Center REITs: Merger Mania. Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX) have been surprisingly quiet on the M&A front even as both major data center REITs are "overdue" for a major deal based on their historical cadence. Our “long-shot” call earlier this year was that we’d see a mega-merger between DLR and EQIX – and certainly the lack of aggressiveness this year on pursuing the smaller data center REITs would be consistent with a theory that something else is in the works that would preclude these pursuits. EQIX did announce today a partnership this week with DISH (DISH) to support its 5G network buildout as the lines between data center and cell tower have become increasingly blurred.

Self-Storage: Elsewhere, self-storage REIT CubeSmart (CUBE) was roughly flat on the week after it announced a $1.69B acquisition of Storage West - an owner and operator of 59 self-storage assets in Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). The Company expects to finance the deal – which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 - through a combination of a nearly $800M secondary stock offering priced this week and new long-term debt financing. The deal is the second-largest storage deal of the past couple years behind Public Storage’s (PSA) $1.8B acquisition earlier this year of ezStorage and is consistent with our forecast that self-storage REITs would be leaders of a looming post-pandemic acquisition boom.

Manufactured Housing: Sun Communities (SUI) gained nearly 2% on the week after it announced a $1.3B acquisition of Park Holidays UK, which is the second-largest owner of RV and Manufactured Housing parks in the UK with 40 communities. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to 2022 Core FFO/share and will represent 7% of the Company’s properties. SUI has proven to be as skilled as any REIT on the external growth-front, and we have no reason to doubt that the management team sees opportunity via international expansion. The international expansion does appear to confirm that between SUI, ELS, and UMH, there simply aren’t too many investment-grade MH or RV parks left to scoop-up in the U.S. – and hence, the recent focus on analogous asset classes like boat marinas.

With REIT earnings season now complete, we’ve begun to compile and update the quarterly metrics for our State of the REIT Nation Report that will publish next week. After fully recovering from the declines from early in the pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, FFO is above the peak level prior to the pandemic. Dividends paid by REITs totaled $13.8 billion, which was 8.3% above the prior quarter and 18.6% above the third quarter of 2020. Three more REITs hiked their payouts this week with National Storage (NSA) raising its payout by 9.8% while Kite Realty (KRG) and Realty Income (O) each raised their dividend for the fourth time this year, three of more than 110 REITs that have raised their dividends this year.

REIT external growth comes in two forms – buying and building. As anticipated, REITs have again become active buyers, propelled by favorable valuations and ample access to capital markets. Acquisitions have historically been a key component of FFO/share growth, accounting for more than half of the REIT sector's FFO growth over the past three decades with the balance coming from "organic" same-store growth and through development. REITs acquired $27.3B in assets in Q3 while selling $11.9B for net growth of $15.4B. On a trailing twelve-month basis, REITs have acquired $47.4B in net assets – the highest expansion in the asset base since Q3 2015.

REITs have also become some of the most active builders in the country over the past decade and expanded the pipeline in Q3 back to levels essentially in-line with the prior record set just before the pandemic in 4Q19 at $46.56B. Industrial REITs have seen their pipelines swell the most significantly – up more than 50% from last year while data center REITs have also been very active. New development in retail remains essentially non-existent, down another 7% year-over-year. Residential has also seen limited supply growth despite the boom in home prices and rents.

Apartment: Speaking of soaring rents, this week we published Apartment REITs: Shelter From Inflation. Renters across the nation should prepare for a rude surprise. Residential rents continue to soar at the fastest-pace on record with double-digit percentage increases on both new-leases and renewals. Riding this rental growth surge, Apartment REITs - which lagged early in the pandemic - have soared more than 50% this year with widespread strength across both Sunbelt-focused and Coastal-focused REITs. Apartment REITs have exhibited restraint in rental rate increases on existing tenants - sometimes rent-control-related - as the gap between new leases and renewals has never been wider - implying substantial embedded NOI growth ahead.

Office: Last but not least, as part of its completed merger with VEREIT, net lease stalwart Realty Income (O) announced it has completed the spin-off of its office assets into a new independent, publicly traded REIT - Orion Office REIT (ONL) - which owns a portfolio of 92 properties with approximately 72% of ABR from investment grade credit rated tenants. Under the terms of the spin-off, Realty Income stockholders received one share of Orion common stock for every ten shares of Realty Income common stock held as of the record date of November 2, 2021.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were under pressure for the second-straight week on a week of capital raising with commercial mREITs declining 2.8% while residential mREITs pulled back 3.2%. AG Mortgage (MITT) dipped more than 20% on the week following a sizable 7M share secondary offering of its common stock. Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) was also under pressure following a secondary offering of 10M shares. Ellington Financial (EFC) was among the outperformed after providing an estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.35 as of October 31, roughly flat compared to the end of Q3.

2021 Performance Check-Up

With just six weeks remaining in 2021, Equity REITs are now higher by 28.8% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have gained 13.4%. This compares with the 25.4% advance on the S&P 500 and the 24.7% gain on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Led by the residential and retail property sectors, all nineteen REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, seven of eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are also higher. At 1.54%, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 62 basis points since the start of the year and is 102 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% last August, but still 171 basis points below its 2018 peak of 3.25%.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We have another busy week of economic data and housing data in the Thanksgiving-shortened week ahead, kicking off on Monday with Existing Home Sales for October which is expected to show that sales remained historically strong at a 6.20M annualized rate while New Home Sales data on Wednesday is expected to be similarly strong at 800K. Also on Wednesday, we'll see inflation data with the PCE Price Index - the Fed's "preferred" measure of inflation - which is expected to show that consumer price are rising at the highest level in over three decades. We'll also be watching a flurry of Purchasing Managers Index ("PMI") data throughout the week and the second look at Consumer Sentiment data for November.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.