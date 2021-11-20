Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) continues to suffer an identity crisis. Is it a studio that benefits from a streamer or a streamer that benefits from a studio? Or, is it a studio that is hindered by a streamer...or the converse?

You've got to wonder how frustrated CEO Jon Feltheimer is right about now. I have a lot of sympathy for him. He clearly wants to cash his company out to the highest bidder, and he thought the bidders would be there in droves as Hollywood consolidation heated up. And he came close, perhaps. Hasbro (HAS) came calling once, but the price was too low. Others were speculated to have been interested. But a fact remains...we're still talking about Lions Gate, and we're waiting for it to be acquired.

Now, though, Feltheimer doesn't appear to be as patient as he once was. He clearly wants to sell Starz. Liberty Media Chairman John Malone catalyzed Lions Gate into purchasing Starz back in 2016. In my opinion, that worked well for him, but not necessarily for Lions Gate shareholders.

And it's a very exciting time for those shareholders (I'm one) post the earnings report and call from the first week of November. The stock increased on the Starz-sale potential, and as of now, I would consider the stock in the same way as I have in the past - it is a speculative buy for those betting on consolidation in Hollywood. I would emphasize to buy on weakness as opposed to playing the momentum here (unless you are a very skilled trader).

Why Sell Starz?

Remember when Starz was going to be the answer to Lions Gate's future growth, and therefore lead to an increasing stock price? I do, too, but management sees what everyone else does...Wall Street doesn't agree.

It's understandable in a sense...in a world where the big-tech titans of NASDAQ are competing for investor inflows, and Robinhood is facilitating cryptocurrency-betting along with highlighting the next trendy short-squeeze candidate, an older-school media concern that found itself becoming the steward of one of John Malone's properties - whether it really wanted to be put in that position or not - came to slowly realize it was in an uphill battle for attention. Improper valuation of assets is a common complaint for concerns that operate in a vertical environment, and that perhaps goes double for a company like Lions Gate, a studio that isn't singularly focused on one business model in the same way that a company like Netflix (NFLX) is.

Therefore, what are the alternatives? Management was cagey on the exact way Starz could be properly valued, but this trade article mentioned a few notable options, including a tracking stock. It was quoted from an SEC filing and obviously is there to cover all bases, but it might be apropos to go the tracking stock route considering Malone has used them in the past; it could be the quickest way, as well.

More likely, a spin-off or sale will occur, and what is most intriguing is the talk by the CEO of looking to keep Lions Gate still in the loop of the Starz ecosystem post-transaction - in other words, sign content deals so that Lions Gate can continue to benefit. This is reminiscent of why Hulu first came into existence as Netflix began its stellar rise in the streaming marketplace.

As you'll recall, Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUni and News Corporation, as well as private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, initially founded Hulu way back in 2007. Eventually Disney (DIS) and Time Warner invested in the service. It was seen as a way to create a competitor for Netflix, but the company tried to sell itself or initiate an IPO at points in its history. The meaning was clear: the media conglomerates essentially wanted to seed a new marketplace for its content to dilute the upcoming dominance of Netflix. Valuations mattered to the companies (very understandably), so they couldn't work out any deals. Instead, we have the current situation of Disney controlling Hulu, with Comcast set to sell its stake to the Mouse in the near future.

I see a similar model in Starz. Starz may have begun in earnest as a linear channel that would successfully pivot (hopefully) to over-the-top, but at a current 30 million total global subscribers, one has to admit that it has not achieved a critical-enough mass of scale that would turn it into a true platform contender. I remember someone saying that content sometimes isn't king - platform is. That may be true once you reach a critical mass so strong that the gravitational pull (i.e. - its resistance to churn based on consumers becoming accustomed to watching its filmed-entertainment portfolio) of a platform's brand equity begins to dominate the market - at that point, while content is obviously still important and regal enough, it is true that platform becomes crucial and can even make the content and not vice versa. If Starz is to hover in this 30-handle area in terms of subscriber count for a while, especially as linear continues to decline, then it may be better for Lions Gate to unload Starz and to use it as a marketplace for its content. By securing deals before a spin-off, Lions Gate could look at Starz in the same way that Hulu's original owners looked at their service - as something it incubated and of which it would transfer the risk of ownership (read: risk of growing subscribers) to other owners (and other people's money). Lions Gate would then be left to its original guerilla business model of platform-agnostic arms-dealers, with the arms being original content.

Here's another reason by way of analogy that might inform us about why selling Starz would be the correct move. Recall that Feltheimer had interest in purchasing the ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) asset Showtime. The idea there was to fill out the Starz portfolio and make it more attractive to prospective subscribers. That never happened, but it makes one think about ViacomCBS's position: if Showtime is analogous to Starz, then the company's Paramount+ offering almost acts like a hedge to the linear performance of Showtime. Having a new streamer in the marketplace helps combat the effect of such a legacy asset. Lions Gate unfortunately does not have access to much of a hedge for Starz (perhaps I should say true hedge, since the studio system itself might be considered somewhat similar to that role). This again argues for the content-seller-only model.

Another argument centers on valuations for production companies in the context of media-SPAC money seeking appropriate investments. It's interesting to consider that Hasbro's buyout of Entertainment One may have put a spotlight on a new wave of consolidation that focused on smaller companies (versus giant media conglomerates) going after celebrity-backed content shingles. The trade article linked several paragraphs above places solid context on the current environment, noting Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine sale among others. You've got to feel bad for Feltheimer seeing all this Hollywood investment going on around him - after all, it isn't like Lions Gate hasn't put out a franchise or two in its time. But if valuations are increasing and everyone wants to be in the content business, surely someone would want Starz, if not Starz and Lions Gate.

Lions Gate - What Can It Do Now?

I continue to speculate that the company will be involved in some sort of consolidation transaction, either as a seller of the whole company or, given recent statements by management, within the context of the Starz angle. I don't believe an outright sale of everything is out of the question...in fact, even if Starz were to be a spin-off, I would still hold the shares for the next consolidation effect.

However, that brings us to the next part: what does Lions Gate do now? How should Feltheimer steer the business?

The pandemic continues to affect the company, but there are bright spots. The library asset continues to perform - it booked over $780 million over the last twelve months in sales that are supposed to have attractive margins. If I'm not mistaken, library revenue has held on to a 7-handle for a while now...I'd like to see that break $800 million and get to a billion dollars as quickly as possible. Probably a tall order and probably easy for me to say, but that would be one way for management to bide its time - do a top-to-bottom analysis of the catalog, crunch some data, and identify more markets to which it can license.

The movie business - as always, the company can focus on creating new franchises and reboots and go for more commercial stuff instead of simply going after talent by promising total freedom (Lions Gate is nothing if not a studio that feels the need to acquire as much talent as possible, I'll give it that). The Q2 report showed that the movie segment basically relied on home entertainment performance and the aforementioned library titles to power a 28% jump in segment sales and a 22% increase in segment profit. The company did mention in the earnings call that it has some high-profile product coming out in the near future, including another John Wick feature, a Hunger Games adventure, and another Expendables mission. Lions Gate will hopefully be able to maximize box-office revenue while shortening the theatrical window to promote more synergy with Starz...and whenever a day-and-date release makes sense, it can do that, too.

This is a company that struggles sometimes with variable cash flows, though, and given the pandemic, it may be a while before the company can truly get back up to speed. Cash from operations during Q2 was $16.1 million versus over $120 million last year, a steep drop; the six-month frame showed a current cash-use of well over $300 million versus positive cash flow of over $200 million a year ago. The company does adjust these numbers to free cash using production-loan/tax-credit inflows, but the operational angle displays a need for more money to aggressively invest in content to take full advantage of the theatrical re-opening as it progresses over the next few years. Until the company can do a deal with Starz, a focus on lower-budget fare that has the highest commercial potential is warranted, and as I always say, Lions Gate is in the perfect position to replicate the Blumhouse Productions model of quality horror films targeted to the youth; the company also could expose itself to the higher-level Conjuring-universe model implemented over at AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia unit.

The current Lions Gate situation is an odd one given we've discussed so much the need for scale - it's weird to talk about de-scaling by spinning Starz off. This is a company, though, with significant interest expense (over $85 million during the last six months) and debt of $2.4 billion and a market cap currently under $4 billion. The scale afforded by Starz, even with the welcome cash flow from that subscriber base, hasn't attracted buyers up until now.

It brings up a question: how do potential buyers view Starz? What exactly is the Starz brand? Should it be rebranded? There's a lot of opportunity with the subscriber base for the right buyer. Any of the streaming companies (besides Netflix) could turn the brand/portfolio into a hub, but it probably wouldn't work out as well if the library over on the Lions Gate side didn't go along with it, which then brings us back to selling everything in one transaction. The reason for this is because a company such as Disney, which probably could hypothetically use the service as a hub for Hulu, would more likely than not rather license Lions Gate/Starz content as opposed to buying outright. On the other hand, a large streamer might be able to bring all those subscribers over to its brand, but again, the reputation of Starz in Hollywood has so far not elicited interest.

Management can continue to plead the case, and it should find ways to increase the yield of content from overall investment in Starz, as the more hours it can produce from the budget the higher the chances are of the company finding the next hit that drives subscriber count. If the company can replicate the success of the Power/Power Book franchise, the profile for Starz will rise along with (hopefully) its valuation.

Conclusion

I think all the talk about Starz on the part of management is an overall positive for the stock, even though it clearly reflects frustration by Feltheimer et al. It puts the company in a mindset that incentivizes catalysis for the stock in form of a corporate transaction. Both share classes of the stock are a couple bucks from the 52-week high, and while SA's valuation model for the equity has decreased to slightly above fair value, I continue to view the stock favorably given, even outside of a buyout, its potential to ramp up its theatrical output over time (the forward PEG actually has a solid B rating).

That's on a fundamental basis, of course; mostly, as anyone who has read recent articles of mine on this company, it's the buyout offer that makes me continue to hold and speculate on the stock.

Whether it's a Comcast or a SPAC or a private-equity-based firm, some entity will take an interest in either the entire company or Starz. Only a matter of time...