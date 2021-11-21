J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-produced by R. Paul Drake

Here, in his words, we share the thinking and analysis that led our analyst, R. Paul Drake, to recently double his holdings of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR).

Weekends, with no market to distract me, are often a time for explorations and musings. My musings last week led me to the following chart:

Data by YCharts

This kind of plot is always tricky. By picking different start dates, one can typically make different stocks seem better or worse relative to others.

In this particular case, National Retail Properties (NNN) appears strongest. But that mainly reflects their slower recovery from the lows of mid-2020. From an early 2020 start date, NNN remains down the most of this group.

What is true of all four of these stocks, among others in the net lease category, is that they have dropped about 10% in the last month. This presumably reflects a market reaction to some combination of increasing interest rates and the Delta wave of the pandemic.

Shopping Centers Have Not Dropped

In contrast, comparing STORE and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), from just after the November 2020 upward jump, looks like this:

Data by YCharts

FRT, like the other shopping-center REIT stocks, moved upward through the first half of 2021 and has been flat since. Notably, FRT has not dropped during the past month.

FRT has remained about 10% below its pre-pandemic high. I consider FRT to be a stellar firm and expect them to be a high-single-digit grower over the long run.

However, FRT did lose a lot of tenants. While they are having no trouble at all filling those spaces, it still takes a year or two to get a new tenant up and operating and paying rent. In addition, one spends money in the process.

Allowing for this, FRT is probably fairly priced. Regency Centers (REG) and some others have fully recovered to or beyond their pre-pandemic high. That might be overdoing it.

Because of these aspects, my musings of possibilities have included selling FRT for a while. There is a tension, though, between sustaining a level of diversification and seeking upside.

The great thing about 2020 was that we could do both at once. But alas, we aren’t in Kansas anymore.

The correction in the triple net sector increased the appeal of moving the money there. Let’s look further.

Which Triple Net?

Triple-net leases are leases under which the tenant is responsible for all maintenance, insurance, and taxes. The advantage for the tenant is that they can use elsewhere the capital required to own the property outright.

My holdings among the specialty triple-nets such as VICI Properties (VICI) and EPR Properties (EPR) are where they are for reasons I am comfortable with. Among the core of the triple net sector, the four I would hold are STORE, National Retail Properties, Realty Income (O), and Agree Realty (ADC).

No objection here to most of the others, this is just where I have knowledge. Much of that knowledge was developed in writing Finding The Most Valuable Net Lease REIT in June.

One can do the simple calculation that made a lot of sense in mid-2020. Looking at the upside to the pre-pandemic high gets you this:

Source: Author.

This makes it appear that NNN is the best value. However, I don’t really trust that 10% difference.

As I noted in A Deep Dive Into National Retail Properties, published for members in March, just before the pandemic NNN was near the very top of its historical trading range for Price to FFO (Funds From Operations). It may just have been comparatively overvalued then.

Of course, one can invent stories about why Mr. Market has been more hesitant to embrace NNN as much as the others. Those stories might even be true.

But it makes more sense to me at this point to think about fundamental value.

Business Models

Despite their superficial similarity, the four REITs under consideration are quite different. One can summarize their business models as shown here:

Source: Author.

The row shaded gold shows the difference in the tenants sought. STORE wants tenants with no access to bond markets. National wants tenants who have such access but who are not (yet) investment-grade. O and ADC both seek primarily investment-grade tenants.

One can argue about how much safer investment-grade tenants actually are for landlords. Such tenants are without question in much higher demand, especially from family offices and institutions that want some diversification into real estate. As in any market for anything, high demand has got to be driving the prices up and the yields down.

O has the lowest cost of debt amongst this group. They exploit that by targeting properties in great demand which they view as very secure.

But they pay other prices too. They end up with the smallest cap rates and the smallest rent escalators in the sector (row shaded blue).

ADC somehow gets higher cap rates and higher escalators than O, which they have to do because of their higher cost of debt. I have not taken apart their financials to understand why and whether they are taking on more risk.

The row shaded grey relates to the approach to debt of these REITs. O is the high roller here. They cannot come close to covering their average debt maturities from their typical dispositions.

The row shaded yellow and those below it relate to generating growth of Adjusted FFO/share. The Payout ratio is largest for O and smallest for STORE. This lets STORE drive the largest internal growth in the sector, followed closely by NNN. O drives the least.

The row shaded orange shows what complements this. External growth is driven by share issuance. ADC does the most of this, on a percentage basis, followed by O. NNN does comparatively little. STORE is in between.

These REITs each run at some cadence for acquisitions. They issue the equity needed to cover their growth, after subtracting whatever earnings they retain.

The bottom line of all this is that NNN and O are operating to grow at about 6%, though for very different reasons. National is driving that growth internally while Realty is doing it by expanding their share count.

Similarly, STORE and Agree are operating to grow at about 8%. STORE is driving most of that growth internally while ADC is issuing shares like mad.

Here is how STORE generates that internal growth:

Source.

As an investor, I am fond of business models that drive a lot of growth internally. This is more secure than relying on the market to price you high enough that you can issue shares accretively.

Realty deserves credit for the value being added by their ongoing merger with VEREIT (VER). But for reasons seen above, among others, they also are the most vulnerable to seeing growth slow down over time.

Comparing Valuation and Price

Make no mistake, it is growth that matters. For an investor seeking a 10% total return, a constant stream of payments is worth only ten times the annual payment. Yet we price REITs at 20 times, 30 times, or more their annual dividend.

One can value the dividend only, or also can value the AFFO per share. Their growth rates, in the long run, will be the same. Here I took the more demanding route, basing value on the dividend. This puts STORE at a disadvantage since they have the smallest payout ratio.

I ran a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) model that applied the growth rate discussed above for 25 years and applied a 4% growth rate after that to compute net present value. Here is what comes out:

Source. Author calculations.

REIT pricing in recent years (except 2020) has made sense using a 10% total return expectation. That value here would imply a fair price to dividend ratio of 23 for the 6% growers and 31 for the 8% growers.

[Jussi likes to argue that market returns are headed lower (and prices higher) in today’s “zero rate world”. What matters here is that this would affect all these REITs, and not their relative valuation.]

Applying these multiples to our group of four REITs gets this:

Source. Author calculations.

Here the first three columns show the Ticker, the price of October 5, and the current dividend. The column shaded blue is the ratio of price to dividend.

One can see here a big disconnect. ADC is valued far higher than the others, with O being in between it and the other two.

In my view, this does not make sense. The market, to my eyes, is still giving far too much credit to “success” that was accidental because of how the pandemic played out.

The next three columns show the growth rate, the fair price based on the DCF model, and the upside from the present price to the DCF price (shaded green).

To me, this is the bottom line. This calculation finds O to be overvalued, although in fairness the impact of the merger is not accounted for and should boost their value by perhaps 10%.

NNN, despite its favorable chart numbers discussed above, comes out only 10% underpriced. The slower growth is the reason. But I do hold some NNN, as in my eyes they are the most secure because of how they operate.

ADC, despite its high price, comes out undervalued. The market is not giving them credit for being able to sustain their growth.

Yet by this calculation STOR is by far the most undervalued among these REITs.

STORE has a long enough track record to be confident in them, has the highest rate of internal growth in the sector, has best-in-class management of their debt, and is positioned to keep growing strongly for a very long time.

It may take time for the market to see, understand, and correct this misvaluation. And it may never be totally correct since some level of over-valuing investment-grade tenants seems likely to persist.

But the upside for STOR is huge. And it does not take any rocket science. They just have to keep executing on their business model. While you wait, you also earn a near-5% dividend yield that's growing.

Risks

These REITs all have many tenants across many industries. Their tenants have good rent coverage.

Many of these are recession-resistant and e-commerce resistant. The impact of the government shutdowns during the pandemic was probably as big as anything would be.

For comparison, during the Great Recession, both O and NNN dropped by a third across 2008 and into early 2009, and both recovered fully by the end of 2009. They moved up from there.

The biggest risk, in my view, for all these REITs is the impact of a secular rise in interest rates. This will happen someday, though the arguments that it will not be any time soon seem compelling.

It is not obvious to me whether or not an increase in the 10-year Treasury rate from 1.5% to 3% will move the REIT discount rates at all, beyond some temporary panic. Spreads are not fixed; sometimes they change. And they are historically large now.

The bottom line, for now, is that if we get big dislocations sooner rather than later, then the market value of any investments will be at risk. But being able to produce steady and growing income will still have value.

Thinking further about such things is worthwhile but beyond our scope here today.

Takeaways

After doing the analysis detailed above, I sold my FRT and doubled down on STORE.

One reason is that STORE has, in my view, the best business model in the net lease sector, which should continue to drive outsized growth. A second reason is that, even before accounting for this growth, STORE is undervalued by the market relative to other net lease REITs. Including both factors makes STORE a strong value.

STORE will return to rapid growth over coming quarters. If the market still needs it, that should be enough of a catalyst for STORE to close much of the valuation gap with ADC and O.

Going forward beyond that, the numbers say that STORE will grow in the low double digits long term.