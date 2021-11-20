Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 23-December 6, 2021

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (19.Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 11/23 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 11/22) CDW Corporation (CDW) 8 $195.23 1.02% 30.1% 0.5 12/10 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 11 $115.51 1.73% 9.8% 0.5 12/09 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 6 $105.61 0.80% 11.9% 0.21 12/09 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $46.59 5.54% 2.6% 0.21 12/15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 18 $72.75 1.37% 7.0% 0.25 12/15 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 17 $117.08 1.30% 16.2% 0.38 12/15 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 27 $43.81 3.01% 8.0% 0.33 12/09 Ex-Div Date: 11/24 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/23) Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 29 $107.31 0.75% 12.3% 0.2 12/10 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 10 $58.89 2.38% 6.1% 0.37 12/10 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 15 $151.69 1.79% 15.8% 0.68 12/10 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 9 $107.59 0.97% 10.5% 0.26 12/15 First National Corporation (FXNC) 7 $23.00 2.09% 32.5% 0.12 12/10 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9 $185.19 2.55% 17.9% 1.18 12/10 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6 $45.52 1.93% 33.6% 0.22 12/15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 27 $87.60 1.76% 12.2% 0.385 12/15 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 21 $45.55 3.34% 1.4% 0.38 12/08 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 48 $463.93 0.66% 16.2% 0.77 12/10 Ex-Div Date: 11/26 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 11/25) Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 17 $160.24 1.70% 5.7% 0.68 12/20 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 37 $92.61 2.94% 8.3% 0.68 12/13 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 10 $25.60 1.25% 9.9% 0.09 12/16 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 5 $204.27 0.22% 53.1% 0.11 12/13 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12 $165.76 1.59% 5.7% 0.66 12/10 Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 5 $36.54 1.37% 0.0% 0.125 12/15 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 40 $23.23 4.13% 3.2% 0.24 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 11/29 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 11/26) Atlantica Yield plc (AY) 5 $39.80 4.37% 24.2% 0.435 12/15 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 14 $57.78 3.53% 8.3% 0.51 12/31 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 6 $86.40 3.24% 7.8% 0.7 12/14 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 11 $129.63 1.48% 13.1% 0.48 12/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 28 $134.11 2.24% 6.3% 0.75 12/15 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 8 $27.78 3.60% 10.1% 0.25 12/15 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 5 $103.45 1.20% 0.0% 0.31 12/10 Dover Corporation (DOV) 66 $176.58 1.13% 3.2% 0.5 12/14 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 23 $461.66 0.71% 11.1% 0.82 12/16 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 14 $209.61 2.00% 9.2% 1.05 12/15 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 5 $49.73 3.06% 3.6% 0.38 12/15 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9 $107.64 0.56% 14.4% 0.15 12/31 RLI Corp. (RLI) 46 $111.48 0.90% 4.7% 0.25 12/20 Stepan Company (SCL) 53 $121.56 1.10% 9.9% 0.335 12/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $42.79 3.39% 0.9% 0.121 12/15 Tennant Company (TNC) 49 $82.54 1.21% 2.8% 0.25 12/15 Ex-Div Date: 11/30 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 11/29) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 6 $55.79 2.51% 32.7% 0.35 12/15 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 10 $23.28 3.44% 11.0% 0.2 12/15 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 18 $786.35 0.99% 13.9% 1.95 12/15 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 11 $219.78 1.24% 10.8% 0.68 12/15 Ball Corporation (BLL) 5 $94.22 0.85% 20.1% 0.2 12/15 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 27 $127.51 0.91% 7.7% 0.58 12/15 First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) 5 $24.96 3.69% 7.5% 0.23 12/15 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6 $9.08 3.30% 33.0% 0.075 12/15 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 11 $70.50 2.18% 10.4% 0.385 01/04 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9 $34.70 3.11% 13.3% 0.27 12/15 Kellogg Company (K) 17 $62.41 3.72% 2.6% 0.58 12/15 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 59 $55.41 3.03% 3.9% 0.42 12/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 19 $342.08 3.27% 9.5% 2.8 12/27 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 11 $99.10 2.54% 7.9% 1.26 12/15 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 46 $253.48 2.18% 7.7% 1.38 12/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 14 $225.44 0.83% 13.9% 0.47 01/03 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 46 $74.11 2.09% 4.7% 0.388 12/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6 $420.25 0.58% 7.5% 0.61 12/31 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 11 $33.35 2.70% 7.3% 0.225 12/15 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 5 $42.55 1.32% 41.3% 0.15 12/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9 $37.23 3.01% 4.1% 0.28 12/15 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 7 $87.36 1.10% 12.9% 0.24 12/15 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 7 $108.18 1.00% 5.2% 0.27 12/15 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 5 $352.00 0.23% 0.0% 0.2 12/15 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 13 $71.22 3.59% 8.6% 0.64 12/21 Polaris Inc. (PII) 26 $121.22 2.08% 2.9% 0.63 12/15 Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 5 $52.61 1.33% 0.0% 0.175 12/15 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) 5 $78.30 4.60% 5.2% 0.9 12/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 17 $42.35 1.32% 10.0% 0.14 12/15 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 5 $79.09 0.81% 19.9% 0.2 12/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 54 $192.31 1.64% 5.3% 0.79 12/21 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 10 $82.56 2.23% 24.3% 0.46 12/15 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) 9 $89.84 0.89% 15.5% 0.2 12/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 7 $130.66 0.34% 12.7% 0.11 12/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9 $205.82 0.51% 7.0% 0.26 12/15 Ex-Div Date: 12/01 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/30) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 28 $36.73 2.83% 3.8% 0.26 12/15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 53 $73.06 1.44% 8.4% 0.263 12/17 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 10 $391.37 2.04% 17.2% 2 12/30 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6 $117.42 1.46% 18.9% 0.43 12/15 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 19 $186.32 1.46% 5.9% 0.68 12/16 Ex-Div Date: 12/02 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 12/01) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 11 $162.81 1.18% 4.6% 0.48 12/17 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9 $54.90 2.11% 10.2% 0.29 12/17 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 11 $425.88 1.06% 11.0% 1.13 12/21 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 8 $46.32 1.81% 27.2% 0.21 12/31 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 20 $45.10 2.48% 10.1% 0.28 12/15 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 11 $239.30 0.28% 10.2% 0.667 01/07 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9 $124.09 0.64% 18.0% 0.2 12/17 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 5 $16.91 2.60% 12.4% 0.11 12/17 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 10 $41.80 2.78% 17.1% 0.29 12/17 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 65 $136.03 2.40% 4.6% 0.815 01/04 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 31 $151.80 1.21% 10.7% 0.46 12/23 Linde plc (LIN) 28 $331.00 1.28% 6.9% 1.06 12/17 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9 $36.52 3.29% 12.6% 0.3 12/15 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9 $208.70 1.03% 12.6% 0.54 12/17 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 19 $41.62 2.31% 11.0% 0.24 12/21 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 9 $23.90 2.85% 20.5% 0.17 01/03 Ex-Div Date: 12/03 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 12/02) D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 8 $101.84 0.88% 20.1% 0.225 12/15 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 6 $24.24 4.46% 4.8% 0.27 01/03 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 59 $160.92 1.99% 8.5% 0.8 12/31 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12 $449.47 1.29% 19.1% 1.45 12/14 Ex-Div Date: 12/06 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 12/03) Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 6 $83.45 2.16% 15.8% 0.45 01/03 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 6 $21.51 1.77% 9.0% 0.1 12/17 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 20 $81.88 0.64% 8.5% 0.13 12/22

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen the highest-quality candidates. The shortlist below are stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. LMT is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range, while KO and UNH are trading within the fair value range.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Only one of this week's stocks has a 3-year TTRs of at least 10%, UNH. As for stronger recent performances, both KO and UNH have higher 1-year TTRs than 3-year TTRs.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

KO and LMT have yields above 2.5%, but only UNH has a double-digit percentage 5-year dividend growth rate.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We've highlighted both LMT and UNH more than once this year, so let's revisit KO this time.

KO is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world's best-known brand, The Coca-Cola Company markets four of the world's top five soft drink brands, including diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. KO was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

KO is a member of an elite group of stocks, all Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats, and Dividend Champions.

KO is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields 3.03% at $55.41 per share and has a modest 5-year DGR of 3.9%. Over the past 10 years, KO significantly underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

KO delivered total returns of 124% versus SPY's 366%, a margin of 0.34-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, KO also underperformed SPY, but by a somewhat better margin of 0.60-to-1. KO's total returns over this period were 293% versus SPY's 492%.

Here is a chart showing KO's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

While KO has a long dividend growth history of nearly six decades, but, lately, the dividend growth rate has decelerated. We can see this by dividing the 5-year dividend growth rate by its 10-year counterpart: 4.44 ÷ 6.42 = 0.69. A ratio below 1.00 means the dividend growth rate is decelerating.

Here is a chart of KO's earnings growth history:

While earnings estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2022 look promising, I'm not at all impressed with KO's earnings over the past decade.

KO's payout ratio of 71% is "edging high for consumer staples", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While KO's dividend is considered Safe, the company has very little room to maneuver and investors should anticipate even lower dividend increases in the years to come.

Let's now look at KO's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.68) by the stock's 5-year average yield (3.26%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $52 based on KO's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $53, Morningstar's FV is $59, Finbox.com's FV is $60, and Simply Wall St's FV is $80.

My own FV estimate of KO is $65.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $62. Given the stock's current share price of $55.41, it would appear that KO is trading at a discount of about 11%.

Conclusion: KO is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a discounted valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up 5% above my fair value estimate, putting my Buy Below price at $68 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $59 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending KO or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.