I've been an advocate of small Phoenix-based water utility Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) since early 2019. At that time, with the stock back around $9, I highlighted how the company had a massive opportunity to roll up the fragmented Arizona water utility market.

Changes in regulation had led to small operators wanting to exit the industry. Meanwhile, with Global Water's healthy stock price, it could issue shares at a generation valuation to use as currency for funding deals. This is the classic sort of thing you want to see in a roll-up. The acquirer can fund itself using valuable shares, while buying up assets that sell at low multiples since there is not much demand. The market for subscale water utilities is not particularly large, even in this modern day full of overaggressive SPACs and private equity.

Fast forward a few years, and the Global Water thesis is starting to blossom. Shares have doubled, and the company has completed more than half a dozen acquisitions in the interim. It's also secured some key new customers, seen promising urban development trends in its service area, and so on in terms of furthering the business plan.

Shares have enjoyed a particularly strong move since the pandemic. That's thanks to the company's direct leverage to the Arizona housing market, which is one of the nation's hottest (in more ways than one). The pandemic created a broad-based housing boom, and for already strong markets like Phoenix, the effect was to pour gasoline on a fire.

The latest census data also confirmed what we already suspected; Arizona is one of the most appealing states for new residents in the country. Arizona's population grew 12% between 2010 and 2020. That made it the 9th-fastest growing state in the nation; by contrast, the national growth rate was just 7%.

Water utilities earn money from getting new connections online, and then recurring revenues as those consumers use water. The growth of suburban Phoenix is particularly important in terms of bringing industrial, commercial, and government uses to an area. Global Water wants to see more houses in its service zone, to be sure. But it's when you start seeing restaurants, car washes, doctors' offices and the like come into an emerging suburb, that's when the possibilities really multiply.

Global Water's leading service area, the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa, has enjoyed tremendous growth. According to U.S. Census data, Maricopa had just 1,040 residents in 2000. It was still virtually all desert. In 2010, this surged to 43,482 residents as the city sprung up essentially overnight. The 2010s were also kind to Maricopa; new census data puts the 2020 population of Maricopa at 58,125 for a 34% growth rate over the past decade.

That's tremendous growth in Global Water's key jurisdiction. However, GWRS stock is up even more, leading to valuation worries.

Valuation: Is GWRS Stock Ahead of the Business?

The hardest part of owning Global Water stock is in the valuation. The long-term trajectory is fantastic and all the data points out of Phoenix keep lining up just as we'd like to see. However, even with all that in mind, a growing urban area is a story that takes decades to play out, yet GWRS stock has doubled in a few years. Is it ahead of itself?

On a comparative basis to other water utilities, however, the valuation is actually not too bad:

There are certainly some cheaper water utilities like SJW Group (SJW) out there. However, in general, you're going to have to pay at least 20x EV/EBITDA to own most names in the industry. And valuations in general have been rising steadily since late 2020. Global Water was the most expensive name of this bunch in early 2021, but Middlesex Water (MSEX) has now overtaken it.

And, I'd argue, 28x EV/EBITDA for Global Water is not a huge premium to something like York Water (YORW) at 25x since Global Water has much stronger growth prospects.

Skeptics could come in and point to earnings per share instead of EBITDA. On a P/E basis, GWRS stock looks brutally expensive. However, as I've argued in previous articles on the company, Global Water has built itself to serve a much larger population base in Arizona.

It also has newer infrastructure than many peers which means it sees a bigger (non-cash) hit from depreciation on its installed assets. By contrast, a utility with older infrastructure could see a smaller earnings hit from depreciation, but actually face a bigger headwind going forward as it will have to modernize its pipes and other installed assets sooner. You hear a lot about faulty water infrastructure in aging cities like Flint, whereas this hasn't been a problem in most Sunbelt geographies simply since the installed assets are so new.

Put these facts together, and Global Water is better positioned to scale its business than some of its rivals, and it is underearning (on a GAAP accounting basis) since its business is set up for a bunch of future growth instead of just serving a steady non-growing population base, as most other water utilities do.

If you own GWRS stock, you probably have a favorable view on the long-term demographic trends and economic outlook for Southern Arizona. If you're buying just for 2021 or 2022 earnings, Global Water is not the right stock in the water utility sector.

That said, once you turn back to an EBITDA basis, you see that Global Water is not out-of-line with its immediate peers despite having much better growth prospects and a management team that is executing aggressively on its M&A strategy.

The Upside Of A Generous Valuation

Counter-intuitively, as Global Water's valuation rises, it actually makes the company a more attractive investment in at least one sense. That's because the company regularly issues stock to fund its additional acquisitions and investments:

Data by YCharts

The amount of dilution here isn't tremendous, but it is noticeable, with shares outstanding jumping from 19.5 million to 22.9 million over the past few years.

If the company wishes to make a $10 million acquisition, at $20/share, it needs to issue 500,000 new shares to fund the deal. If the stock were still back at $10/share, it would have to issue 1 million new shares to complete the same merger. That's a big difference.

Global Water has been active in acquisitions in recent years, and continues to be on the hunt for more. Structurally, there are way too many tiny water utilities in Arizona, and in recent years, higher compliance costs have made it more difficult to remain independent. As such, consolidators like Global Water have an opportunity to consolidate water rights for chunks of largely rural land that are in the path of future urban development.

Global Water just picked up another utility, Las Quintas Serenas Water, this fall which adds more than a thousand water connections to the company in the Tucson area. This is its biggest buy since the Red Rock deal in 2018. While this only adds 2% or so to the company's immediate top-line revenue, it gives the company yet more service area that should benefit from Arizona's future growth. Global Water is collecting the land package now, and will prosper as that land turns into cities going forward.

Arizona Inland Port Progress

Another positive factor for Global Water is that it has the water service rights for the new Inland Port Arizona. I've detailed this project in previous articles about the company; it is a planned manufacturing hub with easy access to rail, interstate highway, and the Phoenix international airport.

The flagship customer for this project is the Nikola Motors (NKLA) vehicle factory. This has been a good news, bad news sort of thing for Global Water. Nikola was initially a very hot stock, and appeared to be a major publicity win for Global Water. Then all the fraud allegations came out around Nikola and the firm's founder/CEO Trevor Milton resigned. I greatly discounted the odds that Nikola would ever build a working factory at its Coolidge, Arizona site.

Against all odds, however, Nikola has soldiered on and actually built its factory. Here's recent drone footage of the facility that shows the factory looking quite near completion.

Obviously, it'd be easier to be excited about this if Nikola hadn't engaged in so much questionable activity under its previous management team. However, the truth is that they have new leadership now, the stock price is still relatively elevated, and Nikola has access to capital to continue pursuing its business plan.

At the end of the day, as long as Nikola's hundreds of millions dollar, one-million square foot plant operates, it will be a big boon for Global Water. There are the direct water sales to Nikola, of course. But it's much more than that. Probably other manufacturers and suppliers will set up nearby to coordinate their supply chains with Nikola.

Arizona is a logical place for an EV hub, as it is close to major markets but avoids the tax burden of neighboring California. And Nikola isn't the only one there either. Lucid (LCID) is building its plant in nearby Casa Grande, Arizona. That helps set the stage for an EV cluster in the Phoenix metro, and additionally, Global Water owns water rights in and around Casa Grande for future economic growth there.

There's also the job angle. The Nikola plant should provide several thousand jobs when fully operational. Those workers will need places to live. The Inland Arizona Port is right near Global Water's primary service areas south of Phoenix. Many Nikola employees will likely buy new homes that utilize Global Water taps. Additionally, high-paying Nikola jobs will create demand for other workers such as teachers, doctors, retail employees and so on to meet the growing needs of the local community.

Long story short, drop a massive $600 million factory directly in the middle of Global Water's utility footprint, and it will cause all sorts of benefits for the firm. I'm still skeptical of Nikola as a business, but it's hard to argue with the factory given the progress video footage that we've seen. The Global Water thesis works without Nikola or the inland port being a success, but it certainly helps accelerate regional growth in Global Water's service area.

The Bottom Line

It's hard to value GWRS stock too precisely. The company will look expensive based on earnings for years to come, since it's simply a different business model than the large stagnant water utility plays. Global Water is a growth company that is actively assembling a much larger business. Also, its high stock valuation allows it to engage in M&A more quickly and with less dilution. GWRS stock would be expensive on today's numbers if the company stopped growing, but that's not the case at all.

And, as it is, the stock is actually not unreasonable at all when you look at shares on an EBITDA basis. Meanwhile, Arizona keeps chugging along, with some of the most promising economic and demographic growth in the country. Global Water is one of the clearest ways to invest in suburban sprawl in the country; as the land between Phoenix and Tucson fills up with houses and businesses, Global Water's revenues and profits will soar.