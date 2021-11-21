anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) has been one of the year's most polarizing meme stocks and SPACs. Traders started focusing on UWMC stock last December as its SPAC finished up its merger with UWM Holdings, a leading mortgage company.

Within a matter of weeks, the stock rallied from $10 to $14. UWMC stock remained at the top of traders' watchlists early in 2021. Fellow meme stock/Wallstreetbets favorite Rocket Companies (RKT) skyrocketed from $20 to $50 at one point. If Rocket could launch, why not fellow mortgage peer UWM as well?

The hoped-for short squeeze failed to materialize, however. UWMC stock soon fell through its $10 SPAC offering price, and has been in the dumps throughout this summer and fall:

As I outlined in my previous article on the company, it turned out that weakening fundamentals in the mortgage market outweighed the positive social media chatter. As analysts warned of an upcoming slowdown in the mortgage market, that led to increasing pressure on the price of UWM, Rocket, and other lending peers.

Things came to a head last week when UWM announced a planned secondary offering. Shares tumbled to new all-time lows on that unwelcome news. However, after seeing that price reaction, the sellers canceled their stock offering. This led to a sudden 17% rally on Friday as that selling pressure lifted. Let's break down last week's events and the broader outlook for UWMC stock.

Scrapping A Planned Stock Offering

Last week, UWM announced that there would be a 50 million share secondary offering by its controlling shareholder, SFS Corp. Importantly, UWM itself would receive no funds from the offering, rather this would be a sale by corporate insiders.

SFS owned virtually all of UMW prior to the SPAC deal. As of the company's 10-K this year, SFS owned 93.6% of UWMC's outstanding stock -- 1.5 billion shares worth -- along with having nearly all the voting rights of the company. UWM, indeed, is considered a controlled company since SFS's stake is so substantial.

In light of that, SFS selling 50 million shares would not be a big deal in comparison to its overall ownership stake in the company. Still, it's certainly not a vote of confidence to have the majority holder reduce its position.

Also, to the extent that meme traders are still involved in UWMC stock, this secondary offering would have diminished the odds of a short squeeze. There are 1.6 billion shares of UWMC stock outstanding, but with 1.5 billion owned by SFS, only 100 million or so are available to the general public.

Adding another 50 million to the float would have dramatically reduced the possibility of a short squeeze, as it would have increased the public float by approximately 50%. As things stand today, nearly 10% of the float is short, which is enough to cause many traders to buy the stock in hopes of a squeeze.

In any case, UWMC stock dove to new all-time lows following the announcement of the upcoming secondary offering. As a result, SFS took note that they were crushing the value of their overall holding in the company and decided to abandon the planned the stock offering. This resulted in a dramatic rebound in the stock price on Friday:

Here's how the company addressed the sudden reversal around the planned stock offering. In its press release, UWM stated:

The Offering was intended to increase UWMC’s public float by approximately 50%, thereby making it a more liquid, tradable stock for larger indexes and institutional investors, while at the same time utilizing the Company’s buyback authorization to reduce the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. However, the market’s reaction to the Offering resulted in a share price level at which SFS is not willing to sell. With the termination of the Offering, no shares of common stock will be sold by SFS at this time.

Notably, UWM stated that it still intends to increase its public float at a later date. Meaning that it actively wants to increase the amount of stock held by common investors rather than insiders. This would presumably increase trading volume, help attract institutional investors, and make UWM eligible for more allocations from passive ETFs. The amount of stock that is publicly traded is a big component in many ETFs' allocation decisions. Since very little UWMC stock is currently publicly-traded, it stops ETFs from taking large positions in the company.

This is all logical, and understandable as to the insiders' thought process here. However, obviously, much of the shareholder base right now are traders that want a short squeeze. Adding more stock to the float hurts the odds of a short squeeze, and thus the stock tanked on the news. Arguably, SFS' logic about increasing public ownership in the firm is correct in the long run. However, market demand simply wasn't there and SFS wasn't willing to sell the stock in the $5s. So the offering is off, and we're back to how things were prior to last week's fireworks.

So what else is affecting UWM's outlook here?

A Debt Upgrade

An interesting data point comes from Fitch ratings. Fitch has its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating "IDR" for UWM Holdings at 'BB-' Additionally, Fitch just upgraded UWM's unsecured debt rating to 'BB-' from 'B+' in October. Fitch gave the company a stable rating outlook going forward.

Of course, BB- is hardly a sleep well at night credit rating. However, investors in a mortgage originator like this that has grown like a weed probably know that a so-so credit rating comes with the territory. If UWM had a pristine balance sheet, it wouldn't be growing at this speed or generating the tremendous levels of profits that it currently is.

Rather than focusing on the overall credit rating, it's worth considering the trajectory. Despite the anemic stock price performance of late, Fitch upgraded UWM's unsecured debt rating since the actual fundamentals of the business have materially improved. Fitch writes:

The rating affirmation reflects United Wholesale's solid execution over the past year, which has resulted in a strong market position and corporate profile as a leader in the wholesale residential mortgage segment. The ratings continue to reflect a strong financial profile with improved profitability, capitalization and liquidity, solid asset quality of the servicing portfolio, a robust and integrated technology platform, and an experienced management team with extensive industry background.

This is where it's so important to look at a company's actual earnings and business strategy rather than just the stock price. Sure, UWMC stock may be trading down, but as Fitch notes, the actual management team is running the business well. Fitch described the company's earnings as "very strong" and highlighted advantages versus peers, such as having a smaller mortgage servicing rights "MSR" portfolio. Additionally, Fitch wrote that:

"[We expect] the company's profitability metrics to remain at current levels, with lower gain on sale earnings offset by increased servicing portfolio contribution."

While UWM's overall profits are likely to lose momentum as the housing market (and in particular refinancing transactions) slide, don't count on that to necessarily ding the company's profit margins. As Fitch notes, the overall profitability levels can remain stable as the business' revenue mix favorably shifts.

Q3 Earnings & Other Highlights

While Fitch is upbeat on UWM's business, others are less optimistic judging by the stock price. Among the doubters is Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, who closed his position in UWMC stock recently. However, given Einhorn's track record over the past few years, his exiting the stock might not actually be that bad of an omen. Einhorn also sold out of other SPACs, such as Katapult (KPLT) and Canoo (GOEV) this quarter as well, reflecting the broader investor aversion to SPACs since the sector turned downward this summer.

Also of note, UWM released its Q3 earnings on November 9:

As you can see, these figures actually beat estimates on both the top and bottom line. However, these figures are about to roll into negative year-over-year territory as the housing market slows and UWM has to comp against the stronger quarters from the peak of the housing market.

Also, of note, 16 cents of quarterly earnings annualizes to 64 cents of annual earnings. That amounts to a 10x P/E ratio, which is still cheap. However, it's not quite the 5-7x P/E ratios that companies like UWMC and Rocket were selling at on peak earnings earlier this year. In the bigger picture, a slowdown is coming.

A big chunk of the money in mortgage origination comes from refinancing transactions. The recent move from the Fed in terms of launching the tapering operation should result in a tighter credit market and less refinancing volume.

Personally, I've taken some profits recently in housing names such as title insurer First American Financial (FAF) given that we may be hitting a short-term peak in terms of optimism and operating results out of the sector. However, UWMC stock is more complicated than, say, FAF, since UWM hasn't rallied at all this year despite its strong operating earnings.

As a result, even with earnings likely to stagnate through 2023, UWM still seems rather cheap here. However, now's there a set of differing incentives in play. Management wants to broaden its institutional and ETF ownership with stock offerings, whereas much of the shareholder base only cares about a short squeeze. It will be interesting to see how these contrasting factors play out over the next year.

I don't currently have a position in UWM, Rocket, or the other leading independent players in this space. They seem too cheap compared to their ongoing earnings, but there are a lot of moving parts, and the overall mortgage market is likely to slow. There's value here for people so inclined, just beware that the share price need not necessarily reflect fundamentals in the short term.