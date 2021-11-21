TARIK KIZILKAYA/E+ via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

Generating wealth in the stock market doesn’t have to be complicated. The K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Stupid) way of doing things really is often the best way.

With that in mind, it’s time to get back to the basics and talk about rectangles. Yes, rectangles.

When it comes to making money in the net-lease space, sometimes that’s all you need.

More about that, I promise. First though, let us establish this…

At iREIT on Alpha, we recently did an interview with Joey Agree, the CEO of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). Incidentally, that company is one of the highest-quality stocks we cover according to our iQ ratings tracker.

During the interview, we asked Agree about the types of assets ADC focuses on investing in. To which he said:

“​​Look, I think most important for us, we like rectangles. We're a real estate company at our core. We like fungible rectangles with market rents.”

That probably doesn’t clear up your confusion at all. Or, if it does, it may seem overly simplistic.

But let us explain why ADC’s focus on “fungible rectangles” has turned it into a blue-chip real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) that should be on all income-oriented investors’ radar.

We’re pretty sure we can make a compelling case.

Agree Realty’s Blue-Chip Quality Details Stand Out

Agree Realty receives a 91/100 score from our quality-tracking iREIT iQ metric. This solidifies it as one of the net-lease industry’s best-in-breed players.

(Source: ADC Investor Relations Website)

Looking at the total return and shareholder return figures listed above, it should come as no surprise that we’re bullish on this company’s prospects.

For comparison’s sake, this rating puts ADC in the same league as other well-known blue-chips like:

Realty Income (O) with its 96 score

(O) with its 96 score National Retail Properties (NNN) with its 94.

Meanwhile, our scoring system rates ADC above peers such as STORE Capital (STOR). Remember that REIT became famous when Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought it (which was just 30 days after I upgraded it to a Strong Buy).

It’s also higher than W. P. Carey (WPC), a soon-to-be dividend aristocrat with a 24-year consecutive annual dividend increase streak.

STOR’s iREIT iQ score is 88, and WPC’s is 86. So being in the same conversations with these types of stocks should speak volumes.

We hope this established the very high-quality nature of Agree Realty’s portfolio and operations. The way we see it, this company deserves that kind of recognition.

(Source: ADC November Investor Presentation)

Looking at the real estate sector through an even broader lens, we get an even more intriguing view. It turns out that a 90+ iQ rating puts ADC in a rarified category.

We cover more than 200 different REITs… and just 19 of them have iQ ratings of 90 or above. This only makes sense considering how rough the last two years have been.

Yet Agree Realty still managed to make a name for itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Okay, yes, there were plenty of businesses that stood out for all the wrong reasons – whether it was their fault or not.

But this one? This one had industry-leading rent collection results.

The ADC Numbers on Display

ADC generated 6% adjusted funds from operations (‘AFFO’) growth in 2020. This was in line with the mid- to high-single-digit bottom-line compound annual growth rate ('CAGR') growth it’s known for.

We’re talking about a reliable track record that goes back to 2015. And counting – something we’re comfortable saying considering how Agree kept that going last year.

Source: FAST Graphs

In short, the once-in-a-century biological event that caused strife throughout so much of the market in 2020 – especially commercial real estate – had a minimal impact on ADC’s fundamental growth. And, moving forward, we believe it will likely continue to produce steady growth in the high-single-digit range.

Right now, its consensus AFFO growth estimates in 2022 and 2023 point toward 8% and 7% growth rates, respectively.

Looking at the FAST Graph below, ADC’s reliable bottom-line growth in recent years really stands out.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

And this trajectory only appears to be accelerating, judging by the stock’s most recent quarter.

Agree Realty achieved and achieves this by simply buying highly fungible properties, then renting them out to best-in-breed tenants. By “fungible,” we mean assets that can be easily used by multiple companies.

So if one tenant leaves, that space won’t be difficult to fill.

At the end of Q3, ADC’s portfolio consisted of 1,338 properties, including 162 ground leases. And its occupancy ratio was 99.6%.

Also for that same period, ADC beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

The company posted funds from operations (FFO) of $0.92 per share, beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate by a solid $0.03. Revenue, meanwhile, came in at $87.54 million, which was $0.23 million above estimates and represented 37.2% year-over-year growth.

Then there’s ADC’s core FFO to consider. That increased by 13%, which is quite impressive being that the company’s 2020 results were already so solid.

Investments Galore

Naturally then, this operational success is allowing management to invest in even further growth. Its acquisition strategy has been very aggressive so far this year.

Aggressive, yet sensible nonetheless. This company doesn’t play around.

ADC invested more than $1.1 billion on assets from January 1 through the end of September. That represents a record pace for this stock.

(Source: ADC November Investor Presentation)

As for the July-September period, Agree invested in 83 retail-oriented properties. Those came with a weighted average cap rate of 6.2% and a weighted average lease term of 10.7 years.

Year-to-date, it’s invested in 226. Management noted that ground leases make up approximately one-third of these deals, while roughly 70% of its base rents come from tenants with investment-grade credit quality.

That’s another aspect we’re not objecting to, especially not in the kind of environment we’re emerging from.

This qualifier is especially true when it comes to ADC’s ground-lease portfolio. During Q3, management highlighted ground lease agreements with the likes of Walmart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), and CVS Health (CVS).

Note: CVS just announced it was closing about 300 locations annually over the next three years. We will be taking a closer look at the impact at iREIT on Alpha.

Frankly, when it comes to tenants in the retail space, it doesn’t get much better than companies like these.

Yet, as we already implied, this is what ADC has become known for: investment-grade tenants. We’re not saying there aren’t other REITs out there that do very well with different business models.

But it can be more difficult, especially under less-than-ideal conditions.

Agree Realty’s lessee selection is how it weathered the Covid-19 storm so well. And it’s why we continue to believe in the stock’s growth prospects…

Not to mention the reliable cash flows it just seems to keep generating.

(Source: ADC November Investor Presentation)

More About ADC’s Tenant Type

During the Q3 conference call, Agree highlighted the fact that its percentage of investment-grade leases is actually increasing.

“As of September 30, our portfolio's total investment-grade exposure was approximately 67%, representing close to a 500 basis-point year-over-year increase. On a two-year stacked basis, our investment-grade exposure has improved by roughly 1,000 basis points.”

Am I allowed to say “Dang!” here? Because it’s definitely warranted.

It also touched on ADC’s ground-lease portfolio, saying:

“As of September 30, our ground-lease exposure reached a record of nearly 14% of annualized base rents. The ground-lease portfolio now derives roughly 87% from investment-grade tenants and has a weighted average lease term of 12.1 years with an average rate of less than $10 per square foot. This portfolio continues to represent an extremely attractive risk-adjusted investment for our shareholders.”

(Source: ADC November Investor Presentation)

Remember how we said we interviewed Agree’s CEO recently? He really highlighted the quality of that part of his company’s holdings.

To quote him directly (and pardon the first – and last – line’s repetitiveness since we already mentioned it above):

“Our ground-lease portfolio is about 87% investment-grade. It's Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Wawa, Wegman's. Top retailers in the country, about 12 years weighted average lease term, a weighted average credit rating of BBB+.”

That BBB+ average credit rating exceeds the remainder of its portfolio’s BBB average. Though, Agree (the man, not the company) believes investors aren’t properly evaluating this rather unique aspect of Agree’s (the company, not the man) business yet.

“I personally believe they're the best risk-adjusted returns in net-lease real estate if you get a building back for free,” he told us. And if that makes no sense to you, just keep reading on…

Rounding Up Our Agree Realty Analysis

Here’s the logical explanation Agree gave us for that comment above:

“We bought an Outback steakhouse… paying $9.50 a foot on a two-acre parcel. There's one year left [to its lease]. They have options after that. I would love for them not to exercise the option. The market rents are $30 a foot there. And so I think on a risk-adjusted basis, the key to net lease is to protect downside protection. “Well, a building for free is pretty good downside protection and, frankly, is upside for us. So we continue to explore ground-lease opportunities across the country.”

Overall, ADC’s management appears to be looking to continue its acquisition trend from here. During Q3, the company raised the low end of its full-year 2021 acquisition guidance to $1.3 billion.

Back to the Q3 conference call, we have this snippet to share:

“​​While our investment activities further strengthened our best-in-class retail portfolio, we have also fortified our robust balance sheet with $1.5 billion of capital markets transactions year-to-date, positioning our company for a dynamic growth in the quarters ahead.”

Overall, ADC’s AFFO rose 11.5% during Q3 of 2020. CFO Peter Coughenour really put the impressive nature of this growth into perspective on the earnings call, saying:

“As mentioned on the last two calls, we expect to achieve high-single-digit earnings growth for full-year AFFO per share. Building upon our 6% AFFO per-share growth in 2020, this implies two-year stacked growth in the mid-teens. We view this level of per-share growth as very compelling when combined with the strength of our portfolio and our fortress-like balance sheet. This consistent and reliable earnings growth continues to support our growing and well-covered dividend.”

The fact is, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find another REIT with similar growth rates, especially during 2021 and about a 4% yield.

Generally speaking, the highest-rated/highest-growth potential names we track have yields below 3% due to the relatively high premium attached to their growth rates. There’s nothing that Wall Street analysts love more than predictability.

The same thing can be said of dividend growth investors, who rely on consistent AFFO growth to support sustainably increasing dividends. With that in mind, it makes sense that ADC trades with a high premium – at approximately 20x blended AFFO.

Yet shares are a bit cheaper with a longer-term view at 18.3x 2022 AFFO expectations. And we don’t find that too rich.

Agree Realty trades nearly in-line with our fair-value estimate of $67. Overall, this is a stock we’re pleased to hold in our portfolios over the long term.

In Conclusion…

Oh, and did we mention that ADC pays a monthly dividend? This is something we know retirees love, and the same goes for other income-oriented investors.

The company has already increased its payments twice in 2020. The most recent one was in October, when shareholders received a 4.6% raise.

Source: FAST Graphs

In fact, it’s increased its annual dividend for nine consecutive years now with a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.3%. Simply put, give us a 4% yield compounding at a 5%+ clip…

And we’re going to be smiling wide on our way to the bank.

During our interview with Agree, we brought up the satisfaction of watching reliable monthly dividends roll in. And its CEO agreed, adding:

“I get the same thrill. I came from the background of being a developer. But obviously, before we launched the acquisition platform in 2010, that was the name of the game. But today what you have with now the monthly dividend is a secure growing dividend.”

So yes, now you have it, if you like rectangles, you will “Agree” with me that this REIT is a beautiful sleep well at night BUY that we are forecasting could return 15% over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Useful Tools and Research at iREIT on Alpha

Source: iREIT / REITBASE