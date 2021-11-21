HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is a tanker company which owns and manages 26 VLCC tankers. The company has recently relied more heavily on time charters, but most of the time charters have now rolled off, and the company has the better part of the fleet exposed to the spot market.

Figure 1 - Source: DHT Fleet

All tanker companies are relatively similar, but they all have some differences, which management of each company often portrays as a competitive advantage.

There are certainly some advantages to the size of the company, the type and age of vessels, but DHT has managed to outperform many peers over the last five years with a conservative management approach, plenty of liquidity, and a good balance sheet. That is something I think will continue over the long run even if more leveraged companies are likely to outperform in shorter bursts.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2 - Source: YCharts

Tanker Market

Many tanker stocks have over the last month sold off again, likely due to concerns over European lockdowns, proposed drawdowns of petroleum inventories which are already at relatively low levels, and the fact that analysts now seem to think a recovery is more likely to happen in 2023 than 2022 judging by consensus estimates.

Data by YCharts

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

However, I more view the recent turbulence as short-term noise, which has yet again provided a good entry point for DHT, and potentially other tanker companies as well.

Figure 4 - Source: INSW Q3 Presentation

Tanker rates have now been depressed for over a year, while the demand for oil is almost back at pre-covid-19 levels, and inventories have over the last year gone from high-to-low in a historical comparison. There are also relatively few new builds and scrapping has started to pick up to some degree.

The poor tanker rates have gone on for longer than I would have expected. It is also a market where short-term movements are extremely difficult to predict. Buying into weakness is often a good approach as we are moving towards a recovery for the tanker market, even if the timing of that recovery is uncertain.

Figure 5 - Source: TNK Q3 Presentation

DHT - Liquidity, Leverage & Capital Allocation

DHT did as of Q3 have a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, which is well below peers in the industry. Together with a very high current ratio of 3.3, some would probably argue DHT is overcapitalized, which is not something I agree with.

Figure 6 - Source; Quarterly Reports

Having that excess liquidity will allow DHT to take advantage of any opportunities in the market. Since DHT has communicated that the company is satisfied with the fleet, vessel values have increased more than rates lately, I think further buybacks is the most likely use of that capital when the stock price is below $6 as it is today.

DHT has historically been an excellent capital allocator and has so far this year bought back 4.95M shares. That is equivalent to 2.9% of the shares outstanding in the beginning of the year, at an average price of $5.89.

Given the low-leverage and very low interest rates, DHT has among the lowest breakeven tanker rates in the market.

Figure 7 - Source: Q3-21 Financial Report

This will allow DHT to minimize any negative earnings and cash flows until the recovery finally arrives. The approach of lowering breakeven together with a heavy use of time charters allowed the company to only have one negative earnings quarter in the last two years, which is far better than many peers.

Figure 8 - Source; Quarterly Reports

Conclusion

There are several tanker companies to choose from. I have only included a handful here as a point of reference which are relatively similar, have sufficient size, history, and have all reported Q3-21 financials.

For investors that are looking for maximum leverage to a recovery, DHT is probably not your choice. However, focusing on the strongest company which is presently trading at an attractive level makes one much less exposed to the timing of the tanker recovery. It is a general investment approach which has served me well over the years.

It is also important to remember that tanker stock prices can easily lead tanker rates and consequently earnings by months or quarters. So, taking the position once the recovery is fully confirmed, is unlikely to be a successful approach.