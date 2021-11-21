krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of KeyCorp (NYSE: NYSE:KEY) will likely dip next year as provisioning for loan losses will trend upwards towards a more normal level. On the other hand, management’s efforts will likely drive loan growth, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.88 per share in 2022, down 29% year-over-year. KeyCorp’s stock price has rallied in recent months. As the price is now quite close to the year-ahead target price, I'm downgrading KeyCorp to a neutral rating.

Management’s Efforts to Drive Loan Growth

KeyCorp’s loan portfolio has declined by 2% in the first nine months of 2021 partly because of the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects continued growth in both core commercial and consumer balances. In my opinion, the management has good reason to be optimistic because of the following factors.

Investments in Laurel Road. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings presentation, KeyCorp has invested in the marketing of Laurel Road in the first nine months of 2021. The company has also launched Laurel Road for healthcare professionals in the third quarter of 2021. (Laurel Road is KeyCorp’s digital brand for consumer banking.) Team Expansion. As mentioned in the presentation, KeyCorp has continued to add talent to its team. National Economic Strength. KeyCorp is a nationwide lender; therefore, the country’s economy is pivotal for loan growth. I’m currently positive about economic growth because the pandemic’s end is in sight, at least in the United States. Additionally, the swiftly declining unemployment rate shows that the economy is well on a recovery path.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of the remaining PPP loans will likely restrict loan growth. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, PPP loans outstanding totaled $3.1 billion at the end of September 2021, representing 3.1% of total loans. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loan growth to return to a normal level of mid-single-digits next year.

Excess Liquidity Remains a Problem for the Margin

Like a lot of other banks, excess liquidity is a problem plaguing KeyCorp’s net interest margin. The company’s asset mix has deteriorated considerably in the last few quarters, as shown below.

The shift in asset mix towards investment securities and away from loans is a big problem for the net interest margin because of the variance between yields. Loans carried a weighted average rate of 3.53% in the third quarter of 2021, while short-term investments carried an average rate of only 0.18%, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing and shown below.

Due to the expectations of strong loan growth, the asset mix will likely improve slightly in the coming quarters. Therefore, I'm expecting the loan-to-deposit ratio to improve to 65.0% by the end of 2022 from 64.2% at the end of September 2021. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Meanwhile, the anticipated interest rate hike will likely have a limited impact on the net interest margin because of the balance sheet positioning. The following chart from the November presentation shows the loan and deposit mix.

As can be seen in the chart above, around 35% of deposits will remain unchanged, while around 38% of loans will remain unchanged in the short-term aftermath of an interest rate hike. As a result, I'm not expecting the margin to be affected much by the anticipated interest rate hike next year. The positive impact of the hike will be longer-term as the margin will expand when the fixed-rate loans refinance or mature and are replaced with higher-yielding loans.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by three basis points in the last quarter of 2021 and a further two basis points in 2022.

Provision Expense to Drift Closer to a Normal Level Next Year

KeyCorp surprised me by releasing a large part of its loan loss reserves in the first nine months of 2021. The provision reversal also surprised the management who mentioned in the conference call that the credit quality continues to outperform expectations. I have different outlooks for the existing loan portfolio and the anticipated loan additions.

Existing portfolio. The existing allowances for loan losses are quite high relative to the credit risk of the present loan portfolio. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, allowances made up 1.25% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, non-performing loans made up just 0.56% of total loans. As the allowance easily covers the non-performing loans, I'm expecting further reserve releases for the existing portfolio.

New loans. As discussed above, I'm expecting loan growth to return to a normal level of mid-single-digits next year. KeyCorp will have to reserve for these new loan additions.

As a result, I'm expecting the provisioning to be higher next year relative to 2021 but remain below the pre-pandemic average. I'm expecting the provision expense in 2022 to make up 0.19% of total loans. In comparison, provisions expense averaged 0.33% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to decline by 29% Next Year

The shift in provisioning for loan losses towards a more normal level will likely drive earnings lower next year. On the other hand, loan growth will likely lift the net interest income, and consequently the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.88 per share for 2022.

For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $2.63 per share. This estimate is much higher than the previous estimate of $1.96 per share given in my last report on KeyCorp, which was published before the release of the second quarter’s results. I have significantly revised up my earnings estimate for 2021 because of the positive surprises related to provisioning. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Current Market Price is Quite Close to the Target Price

KeyCorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.3% at the current quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42% for 2022, which is close to the 2016-2019 average of 38%. Therefore, I don’t think there’s any threat to the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value KeyCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.44 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.0 gives a target price of $21.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 7.7% downside from the November 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.1x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.88 gives a target price of $24.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 4.9% upside from the November 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.0, which implies a 1.4% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 1.9%.

The market price has rallied strongly since my last report on KeyCorp, wherein I adopted a bullish rating. Due to the price rally, the current market price is now quite close to the year-ahead target price. Therefore, I’m downgrading KeyCorp to a neutral rating. I wouldn’t consider investing in the stock unless its market price dipped by more than 10% from the current level.