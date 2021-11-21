SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a name which I covered when the business went public in the summer of 2020. I concluded that I was not too impressed with the first quarterly results posted after the business went public. Fast forwarding a little over a year, we have seen a combination of share price stagnation and even a small correction, continuation of actual growth, and recently an interesting acquisition has been announced. All of this has certainly improved appeal, which is not to say that I am hugely compelled just yet.

Former Take

nCino has a goal to transform banking services by focusing on innovation, speed and reputation. With a single platform developed for banks, these clients can onboard customers, originate loans and perform all tasks which go with these steps. The goal is to replace multiple outdated software programs with an integrated platform, in order to provide greater efficiency, and meet ever-increasing demands from customers and regulators as well.

After the first product was introduced in 2014, the company has seen rapid growth and by the time of the offering it counted 300 banks and financial institutions as its clients. The company went public at $31 per share in July 2020 and after an amazing first day of trading, shares ended the day at $91 per share! That translates into a $7.8 billion operating asset valuation for a business which posted $138 million in revenues in 2019, with revenues up 51% on the year before. These topline number were accompanied by a $28 million operating loss.

Pegging the annual run rate in terms of sales at around $200 million at the time of the offering, the resulting 40 times annual sales multiple looked very high, especially as the pace of sales growth decelerated at a rapid pace. While shares fell to their $70s in September of last year, I failed to see appeal emerging given the dynamics discussed above.

An Update, An Eventful Year

Over the past 15 months, shares have been trading in a wide range between $50 and $80 per share, with shares now trading hands at $62 per share.

In March of this year, the company posted its 2021 results as fourth quarter revenues of $56 million and change were up 47% year-over-year, after full-year sales rose 48% to $204 million on which a GAAP operating loss of $42 million was reported. With the company guiding for full-year sales at a midpoint of $254 million, the strongest of the momentum already seemed to be a thing of the past. With a roughly $7.5 billion valuation at $80, the valuation was still very demanding at 33 times annualized sales.

After posting 39% revenue growth in the first quarter of the year, the company upped the midpoint of the full year sales guidance to $259 million. Second quarter sales, reported in September, rose 36% to $66 million, as the company hiked the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $263.5 million. After delivering on continued growth in the first half of the year, operating losses rose from $20 million to $28 million for the six-month period.

With a share count of 95 million shares which now trade at $62, equity of the company is valued at $5.9 billion, or about $5.5 billion if we factor in cash holdings. The quarterly revenue number of $66 million translates into an annualized 20 times revenue multiple, roughly half the multiple at which shares traded on the first day of trading.

An Interesting Deal

In November, nCino announced quite a sizeable acquisition as it has reached a deal to acquire SimpleNexus in a stock and cash deal valued at $1.2 billion. Given the losses and cash position of nCino, it is evident that most of the deal will be paid for in stock with the cash composition of the acquisition pegged at just $240 million, equal to 20% of the deal tag.

SimpleNexus unites people, systems and stages of the home buying process into a single-end-to-end experience. Loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents can easily manage the journey. The deal is quite significant, equal to 22% of the own enterprise valuation, and hence some thoughts on this transaction is warranted.

SimpleNexus serves more than 300 independent mortgage banks, 80 banks and credit unions and over 41,000 loan originators. An impressive statistic: one in every 7 mortgage originations so far this year in the US have used the software! The company generates $54 million in annualized sales, which values the operations at 22 times sales, a fairly similar multiple at which nCino trades. That being said, with a 163% net retention rate, it seems as if the business grows much quicker, which looks quite compelling, although no details on the bottom line performance have been released.

And Now?

Fast forwarding between September of last year and now, shares have lost nearly a quarter of the value, while growth has been resilient and the company recently announced a nice acquisition, at least, so it seems.

This means that sky-high 40 times annualized sales multiples have fallen to roughly 20 times as losses are still largely under control. Given all of this, I must say that the risk-reward here sounds a lot more compelling. While this in itself looks quite promising, this increased appeal should not be mistaken with actually seeing great appeal here.

The transformative nature of the solution and huge addressable market makes that the prospects look good in the long haul, as nCino still has what to prove before I am willing to allocate a position here.