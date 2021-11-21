Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:BTG) released its third-quarter of 2021 results on November 2, 2021.

Q3 Results snapshot

B2Gold reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.12 for the third quarter of 2021, which missed analysts' expectations slightly compared with the prior-year quarter's $0.25 per share.

B2Gold generated revenues of $510.86 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.9%. This upside was due to the 13% increase in gold ounces sold reaching 286,650 Au Oz, partly offset by a 7.4% decrease in the average realized gold price.

Gold production reached a record this quarter with 310,261 Au Oz produced. The three primary mines performed exceptionally well on a one year-basis as we can see below:

Note: B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining (OTCQX: CXBMF), representing a 30.08% stake approximately. The company received 14,538 Au Oz from Calibre mine in the third quarter of 2021.

CEO Clive Johnson said in the conference call:

As you can see from the release, we had another strong quarter in the third quarter and despite once again, the challenges of COVID and some inflationary pressures on the cost side, so we're pretty pleased with the results of what we're seeing in the third quarter.

Stock Performance

B2Gold is still underperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) and is now down 22% on a one-year basis.

Investment Thesis

B2Gold's balance sheet is a tremendous positive from an investor's long-term perspective with zero net debt and excellent growth potential. Free cash flow this quarter reached a record of $256.73 million in 3Q21.

Thus, the company is an excellent gold producer that I do not think is recognized fully by the market right now. Perhaps it is due to the company's flagship mine located in Mali, West Africa. Anyway, this discounted valuation should be used as an excellent opportunity to accumulate on weakness.

One great strategy that I often recommend in this sector is trading LIFO about 50%-60% of your total position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher payday down the road. By doing so, you take advantage of the short-term volatility while positioning for a possible future uptrend.

Remember, it is not about the stock but about how you manage your investment that counts. Trading and investing strategies are crucial and often neglected by a majority of investors. Patience, organization, focus, and learning how a stock behaves and why are the basis of true success.

B2Gold - 3Q21 Balance Sheet And Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 487.17 479.53 362.30 362.99 510.86 Net Income in $ Million 262.87 168.46 91.56 68.46 123.11 EBITDA $ Million 504.36 320.81 224.61 118.53 335.77 EPS diluted in $/share 0.25 0.16 0.09 0.06 0.12 Cash from Operations in $ Million 300.76 196.69 145.85 -8.32 320.28 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 60.81 72.04 46.30 40.59 63.56 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 239.95 124.65 99.55 -48.91 256.73 Total cash $ Million 365.46 479.69 512.57 382.14 546.51 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 40.87 110.02 68.68 35.25 29.58 Dividend $/share 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.064 1.064 1.062 1.064 1,061 Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Production gold 263,813 270,469 220,644 211,612 310,261 AISC from continuing operations/consolidated 766 926 932 1,016 795 Gold Price 1,924 1,868 1,791 1,814 1,782

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Gold Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues Were $510.86 Million For 3Q21

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of a whopping $510.86 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 4.9% from the year-ago period. Net income was $123.11 million or $0.12 per diluted share (see table above for details and history).

Operating cash flow was $320.28million for the third quarter of 2021 compared with the $300.01 million in the prior-year quarter.

The gold price progression since 2019 has been impressive, even if we are now reaching a plateau. The gold price for 3Q21 averaged $1,782 per ounce, slightly below the $1,814 per ounce realized the previous quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow And Net Debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

B2Gold had a quarterly free cash flow of $256.73 million in 3Q21 and a Trailing twelve-month FCF of $432.02 million.

B2Gold's board pays a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share or a yield of 3.63%. Note: Remember that non-Canadian investors receive only 85% of the dividend of $0.034 per share.

Also, one positive financial part is that B2Gold has zero net debt.

The company's long-term debt was $29.58 million (including short-term debt) as of September 30, 2021, compared with $35.25 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net debt-free has been a priority from management, and it delivered.

I view the debt profile as a big plus from a long-term perspective.

3 - Quarterly Production Analysis

Note: This part is an updated version of my article published on October 20, 2021.

Gold production for the third quarter of 2021 was 310,261 Au Oz (including 14,538 Oz at Calibre mine). The company sold 286,650 Au Oz in 3Q21. The company reported the consolidated cash operating costs of $418 per ounce in 3Q21, up 1.7%, year over year.

It was a massive improvement from the two preceding quarters.

B2Gold announced record quarterly gold production in both the Fekola Mine of 165,557 ounces and Otjikoto Mine of 68,959 ounces in the third quarter of 2021.

The record production was due to increased throughput at the Fekola mill and the completion of the significant waste stripping campaigns at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines in the first half of 2021.

Production details - comparison quarter to quarter:

The Fekola Mine in Mali: Produced a record of 165,557 Au Oz. The increase was due to higher mill throughput, partially offset by lower processed grade, as Fekola's low-grade stockpiles were used to supplement the additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes. Menankoto Permit: The Company has formally commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali concerning the renewal of the Menankoto exploration permit. B2Gold remains optimistic that the renewal dispute can be resolved over the next few months. The Masbate Mine in the Philippines: The mill recoveries continued to outperform the recovery model. High-grade ore mined from both the Main Vein and Montana pits produced higher tonnage than the reserve model. The Otjikoto mine in Namibia: Had a solid third quarter with a record quarterly gold production of 68,959 ounces. Mining reached the higher-grade zone at the base of the Wolfshag Pit in the third quarter of 2021. The company revised the full-year 2021 as follow:

B2Gold has increased the current-year total gold production guidance to 1,015,000-1,055,000 ounces, up from the prior guided range of 970,000 ounces to 1,030,000 ounces.

Total cash operating costs are forecasted between $500 per ounce and $540 per ounce. Total All-in sustaining cost AISC is predicted to be at the upper end of the range of $870 to $910 per ounce.

AISC and Gold price realized

AISC is down, and it is a good surprise. AISC is now $795 per ounce, well below the industry average.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

BTG forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $4.75 and support at $4.33.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 50%-60% of your position. I suggest selling between $4.65 and $4.80 and waiting for a retracement below $4.33 if possible. If the gold price loses momentum, BTG could experience a breakdown and retest the lower support at $3.90.

Conversely, if the gold price can cross $1,875 per ounce, BTG could break out and retest $4.90-$5.10.

Warning: The TA chart above must be updated frequently to be relevant. I update my stock tracker (90 different stocks in gold, silver, PGM, and oil).

