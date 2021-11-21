U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 7 IPOs Debut Ahead Of The Thanksgiving Holiday

Summary

  • The IPO market was relatively quiet ahead of the holiday week with seven IPOs raising $1.5 billion.
  • As of 11/18/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 5.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 25.3%.
  • Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

The IPO market was relatively quiet ahead of the holiday week with seven IPOs raising $1.5 billion. 12 SPACs also priced. Two deals failed to get done: childcare giant KinderCare (KLC) postponed, and Canada-listed Sangoma Technologies (SANG) terminated its proposed US offering. New issuers continued to join the pipeline in preparation for post-Thanksgiving launches, with nine IPOs and 13 SPACs submitting initial filings.

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen (SG) upsized and priced well above the range to raise $364 million at a $3.4 billion market cap. One of the fastest-growing restaurants in the US, Sweetgreen owns and operates 140 restaurants across 13 states and DC. While it is highly unprofitable, the company has a strong digital presence and plans double its store count in the next three to five years. Sweetgreen finished up 89%.

Germany-based Sono Group (SEV) priced at the midpoint to raise $150 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. The company is developing what it believes is disruptive solar technology, as well as a solar and battery powered vehicle. Despite already accepting 16,000 pre-orders worth $390 million in net sales, it is not expected to reach commercialization until 2023, and will remain highly unprofitable for years. After popping 155% on its first day, Sono finished the week up 65%.

Braze (BRZE) priced well above the range to raise $520 million at a $6.7 billion market cap. Founder-led Braze provides a customer engagement platform used by businesses to improve their marketing. Unprofitable with strong growth, Braze serves over 1,100 clients with net revenue retention of 120%+ as of 7/31/21. Braze finished up 45%.

UserTesting (USER) downsized and priced below the range to raise $140 million at a $2.3 billion market cap. The company provides a video-first customer feedback platform for enterprises driven by capturing various human signals. While it has a diverse customer base and strong net dollar-based retention, the company remains unprofitable due to high S&M spend. UserTesting finished down 4%.

Australia’s Iris Energy (IREN), a Bitcoin mining company primarily powered by renewable energy, priced above the range to raise $232 million at a $1.6 billion market cap. Iris acquired its first site in British Columbia in January 2021. The company is dependent on the Bitcoin market, and while prices have risen near all-time highs, it remains highly volatile. Iris finished down 11%.

Utah-based digital bank FinWise Bancorp (FINW) priced within the range to raise $37 million at a $135 million market cap. FinWise Bank makes loans to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses across the US. As of 9/30/21, FinWise Bancorp had total assets of $338 million, total loans of $249 million, total deposits of $253 million, and total shareholders' equity of $69 million. FinWise finished up 21%.

Canadian lithium mining company Snow Lake Resources (LITM) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $24 million at a $131 million market cap. Snow Lake aims to focus sales to the EV and battery storage markets in the US and abroad. The company has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date. Snow Lake finished up 73%.

12 SPACs went public led by Cohen and Gilbert’s fintech-focused FTAC Zeus Acquisition (ZINGU), which raised $350 million.

19 IPOs During the Week of November 15th, 2021
IssuerBusiness DealSize Market Capat IPO Price vs.Midpoint First DayReturn Returnat 11/19
Sweetgreen (SG) $364M $3,423M 17% +77% +89%
Operates a chain of fast casual salad restaurants.
Snow Lake Resources (LITM) $24M $131M 7% +73% +73%
Canadian producer of lithium for batteries.
Sono Group (SEV) $150M $1,088M 0% +155% +65%
Germany-based developer of solar powered vehicles.
Braze (BRZE) $520M $6,663M 13% +44% +45%
Provides a cross-channel customer engagement platform.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW) $37M $135M -25% +21% +21%
Utah-based digital bank that offers loan and deposit services across the US.
Energem Corp. (ENCPU) $100M $129M 0% +1% +2%
Blank check company targeting the energy value chain in the Southeast Asia and APAC region.
Nabors Energy Transition (NETC.U) $240M $300M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company formed by Nabors Industries targeting the energy transition space.
Arisz Acquisition (ARIZU) $60M $78M 0% +2% +1%
Blank check company formed by MSQ Ventures targeting healthcare.
FTAC Zeus Acquisition (ZINGU) $350M $490M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company led by SPAC veteran Daniel Cohen and Launchpad Capital's Ryan Gilbert targeting fintech.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition I (ALORU) $150M $196M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company formed by Accelerator Life Science Partners.
Seaport Global Acq. II (SGIIU) $125M $156M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company formed by Seaport Global targeting reorganized or distressed businesses.
Infinite Acquisition (NFNT.U) $240M $300M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company backed by Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures and LionTree targeting tech.
bleuacacia (BLEUU) $240M $300M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company targeting businesses that engage with millennial and Gen-Z consumers.
ShoulderUP Tech Acq. (SUAC.U) $265M $369M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting tech and cybersecurity.
LF Capital Acquisition II (LFACU) $225M $281M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company led by the former CSO of Candriam and former CEO of BNP Paribas.
InFinT Acquisition (IFIN.U) $174M $225M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company targeting financial technology businesses.
Crescera Capital Acq. (CRECU) $175M $233M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company formed by Crescera Capital targeting businesses in Latin America.
UserTesting (USER) $140M $2,302M -13% +0% -4%
Provides a video-first customer feedback platform for enterprises.
Iris Energy (IREN) $232M $1,553M 8% -13% -11%
Bitcoin miner primarily powered by renewable energy.

Nine IPOs submitted initial filings. Greek yogurt brand Chobani (CHO) filed for an estimated $1.5 billion IPO. Indian IT services provider Coforge (CFRG) and IoT solutions developer Samsara (IOT) both filed for estimated $1 billion IPOs. Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo Hospitality (FOGO), commercial REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR), energy efficiency solutions provider Redaptive (EAAS), and neurodegenerative disease biotech Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) all filed to raise $100 million. Advertising and analytics firm Samba TV (SMBA) filed to raise $75 million, and adtech company Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) filed to raise $40 million.

13 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by power-grid focused Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (XPDBU), fintech-focused Motive Capital II (MTVC.U), energy transition-focused ST Energy Transition I (STET.U), and national security-focused C5 Acquisition (CXAC.U), which all filed to raise $250 million.

23 Filings During the Week of November 15th, 2021
IssuerBusiness DealSize Sector LeadUnderwriter
APx Acquisition I (APXIU) $150M SPAC BofA
Blank check company formed by APx Capital targeting businesses in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries.
C5 Acquisition (CXAC.U) $250M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company formed by C5 Capital targeting space, cybersecurity, and energy transition.
Clean Earth Acquisitions (CLINU) $200M SPAC Citi
Blank check company targeting the clean and renewable energy industry.
Genesis Growth Tech Acq. (GGAAU) $200M SPAC Nomura
Blank check company targeting the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the UAE, or the US.
Globalink Investment (GLLIU) $100M Technology Chardan
Blank check company targeting the e-commerce and payments sectors.
Healthcare AI Acquisition (HAIAU) $200M SPAC Citi
Blank check company formed by Stanley Capital targeting the healthcare and pharma sectors.
Samsara (IOT) $1,000M Technology Morgan Stanley
Develops end-to-end Internet of Things solutions for businesses.
Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley
Phase 1-ready biotech developing antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
Power & Digital Acq. II (XPDBU) $250M SPAC Barclays
Blank check company targeting electrical power grid transition.
Bullpen Parlay Acq. (BPACU) $200M SPAC Citi
Blank check company targeting the online gaming, sports, and hospitality industries.
Chobani (CHO) $1,500M Consumer Staples Goldman
Leading Greek yogurt brand in the US.
Redaptive (EAAS) $100M Industrials BofA
Provides energy efficiency and data solutions for commercial and industrial enterprises.
Cartica Acquisition (CITEU) $200M SPAC JP Morgan
Blank check company backed by Cartica Management targeting India-focused tech businesses.
Fogo Hospitality (FOGO) $200M Consumer Discretionary Morgan Stanley
Brazilian steakhouse chain with 60 locations in the US and internationally.
Nubia Brand International (NUBI.U) $100M SPAC EF Hutton
Blank check company targeting the wireless telecommunications sphere.
Samba TV (SMBA) $75M Technology BofA
Provides AI-driven advertising and analytics software for connected TVs.
Coforge (CFRG) $1,000M Technology Citi
Indian provider of IT services and solutions.
Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) $40M Technology Stephens
Provides an end-to-end programmatic advertising platform to SMBs.
Four Springs Capital REIT (FSPR) $100M Real Estate Morgan Stanley
Single-tenant net lease REIT with 154 commercial properties across 32 states.
Motive Capital II (MTVC.U) $250M SPAC UBS
Second blank check company formed by Motive Partners targeting fintech.
Sangoma Technologies (SANG) $125M Technology Morgan Stanley
Canadian provider of communications products and services.
Sieger Healthcare Acq. (SIGQU) $75M SPAC Piper Sandler
Blank check company backed by Genius Link Group targeting healthcare.
ST Energy Transition I (STET.U) $250M SPAC Morgan Stanley
Blank check company targeting energy transition and clean energy technology.

The IPO market... Street research is expected for 14 companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to seven companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/18/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 5.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 25.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Uber Technologies (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 20.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

The Week Ahead

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market gives thanks for a quiet week with just 1 IPO

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.
