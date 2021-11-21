U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 7 IPOs Debut Ahead Of The Thanksgiving Holiday

Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO market was relatively quiet ahead of the holiday week with seven IPOs raising $1.5 billion. 12 SPACs also priced. Two deals failed to get done: childcare giant KinderCare (KLC) postponed, and Canada-listed Sangoma Technologies (SANG) terminated its proposed US offering. New issuers continued to join the pipeline in preparation for post-Thanksgiving launches, with nine IPOs and 13 SPACs submitting initial filings.

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen (SG) upsized and priced well above the range to raise $364 million at a $3.4 billion market cap. One of the fastest-growing restaurants in the US, Sweetgreen owns and operates 140 restaurants across 13 states and DC. While it is highly unprofitable, the company has a strong digital presence and plans double its store count in the next three to five years. Sweetgreen finished up 89%.

Germany-based Sono Group (SEV) priced at the midpoint to raise $150 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. The company is developing what it believes is disruptive solar technology, as well as a solar and battery powered vehicle. Despite already accepting 16,000 pre-orders worth $390 million in net sales, it is not expected to reach commercialization until 2023, and will remain highly unprofitable for years. After popping 155% on its first day, Sono finished the week up 65%.

Braze (BRZE) priced well above the range to raise $520 million at a $6.7 billion market cap. Founder-led Braze provides a customer engagement platform used by businesses to improve their marketing. Unprofitable with strong growth, Braze serves over 1,100 clients with net revenue retention of 120%+ as of 7/31/21. Braze finished up 45%.

UserTesting (USER) downsized and priced below the range to raise $140 million at a $2.3 billion market cap. The company provides a video-first customer feedback platform for enterprises driven by capturing various human signals. While it has a diverse customer base and strong net dollar-based retention, the company remains unprofitable due to high S&M spend. UserTesting finished down 4%.

Australia’s Iris Energy (IREN), a Bitcoin mining company primarily powered by renewable energy, priced above the range to raise $232 million at a $1.6 billion market cap. Iris acquired its first site in British Columbia in January 2021. The company is dependent on the Bitcoin market, and while prices have risen near all-time highs, it remains highly volatile. Iris finished down 11%.

Utah-based digital bank FinWise Bancorp (FINW) priced within the range to raise $37 million at a $135 million market cap. FinWise Bank makes loans to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses across the US. As of 9/30/21, FinWise Bancorp had total assets of $338 million, total loans of $249 million, total deposits of $253 million, and total shareholders' equity of $69 million. FinWise finished up 21%.

Canadian lithium mining company Snow Lake Resources (LITM) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $24 million at a $131 million market cap. Snow Lake aims to focus sales to the EV and battery storage markets in the US and abroad. The company has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date. Snow Lake finished up 73%.

12 SPACs went public led by Cohen and Gilbert’s fintech-focused FTAC Zeus Acquisition (ZINGU), which raised $350 million.

Nine IPOs submitted initial filings. Greek yogurt brand Chobani (CHO) filed for an estimated $1.5 billion IPO. Indian IT services provider Coforge (CFRG) and IoT solutions developer Samsara (IOT) both filed for estimated $1 billion IPOs. Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo Hospitality (FOGO), commercial REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR), energy efficiency solutions provider Redaptive (EAAS), and neurodegenerative disease biotech Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) all filed to raise $100 million. Advertising and analytics firm Samba TV (SMBA) filed to raise $75 million, and adtech company Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) filed to raise $40 million.

13 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by power-grid focused Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (XPDBU), fintech-focused Motive Capital II (MTVC.U), energy transition-focused ST Energy Transition I (STET.U), and national security-focused C5 Acquisition (CXAC.U), which all filed to raise $250 million.

23 Filings During the Week of November 15th, 2021 IssuerBusiness DealSize Sector LeadUnderwriter APx Acquisition I (APXIU) $150M SPAC BofA Blank check company formed by APx Capital targeting businesses in Spanish-speaking Latin American countries. C5 Acquisition (CXAC.U) $250M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company formed by C5 Capital targeting space, cybersecurity, and energy transition. Clean Earth Acquisitions (CLINU) $200M SPAC Citi Blank check company targeting the clean and renewable energy industry. Genesis Growth Tech Acq. (GGAAU) $200M SPAC Nomura Blank check company targeting the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the UAE, or the US. Globalink Investment (GLLIU) $100M Technology Chardan Blank check company targeting the e-commerce and payments sectors. Healthcare AI Acquisition (HAIAU) $200M SPAC Citi Blank check company formed by Stanley Capital targeting the healthcare and pharma sectors. Samsara (IOT) $1,000M Technology Morgan Stanley Develops end-to-end Internet of Things solutions for businesses. Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley Phase 1-ready biotech developing antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Power & Digital Acq. II (XPDBU) $250M SPAC Barclays Blank check company targeting electrical power grid transition. Bullpen Parlay Acq. (BPACU) $200M SPAC Citi Blank check company targeting the online gaming, sports, and hospitality industries. Chobani (CHO) $1,500M Consumer Staples Goldman Leading Greek yogurt brand in the US. Redaptive (EAAS) $100M Industrials BofA Provides energy efficiency and data solutions for commercial and industrial enterprises. Cartica Acquisition (CITEU) $200M SPAC JP Morgan Blank check company backed by Cartica Management targeting India-focused tech businesses. Fogo Hospitality (FOGO) $200M Consumer Discretionary Morgan Stanley Brazilian steakhouse chain with 60 locations in the US and internationally. Nubia Brand International (NUBI.U) $100M SPAC EF Hutton Blank check company targeting the wireless telecommunications sphere. Samba TV (SMBA) $75M Technology BofA Provides AI-driven advertising and analytics software for connected TVs. Coforge (CFRG) $1,000M Technology Citi Indian provider of IT services and solutions. Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) $40M Technology Stephens Provides an end-to-end programmatic advertising platform to SMBs. Four Springs Capital REIT (FSPR) $100M Real Estate Morgan Stanley Single-tenant net lease REIT with 154 commercial properties across 32 states. Motive Capital II (MTVC.U) $250M SPAC UBS Second blank check company formed by Motive Partners targeting fintech. Sangoma Technologies (SANG) $125M Technology Morgan Stanley Canadian provider of communications products and services. Sieger Healthcare Acq. (SIGQU) $75M SPAC Piper Sandler Blank check company backed by Genius Link Group targeting healthcare. ST Energy Transition I (STET.U) $250M SPAC Morgan Stanley Blank check company targeting energy transition and clean energy technology.

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/18/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 5.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 25.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Uber Technologies (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 20.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

