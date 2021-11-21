Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment

When the pandemic initially hit and stay-at-home orders were mandated, The Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) suddenly found itself riding an unexpected tailwind. This would see a rapid uptake of the company's at-home fitness on-demand streaming platform. It would also see an embrace of the public market through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The future was bright as inherent permanent structural changes in fitness away from gyms and into people's homes was meant to form a permanent base for revenue growth and eventual profitability.

The post-lockdown reality has turned out differently with Beachbody down 72.4% from its SPAC reference price. This performance is one of the worst-performing deSPACs from the 2021 cohort, a position unfortunately shared with companies like The Metals Company (TMC) and Talkspace (TALK). The reasons for Beachbody's collapse were multifaceted. Firstly, sentiment towards deSPACs regardless of their underlying fundamentals went from euphoric to outright distrust as guidance was expected to be pulled and valuations dampened. Secondly, Beachbody's core business operations began to weaken against what was strong year-ago comps. This was highlighted with its most recent earnings for its fiscal 2021 third quarter which saw revenue decline by 17%. However, it was a small 6% increase when compared to fiscal 2019.

Beachbody was expecting the post-pandemic world to offer it a material TAM that would be ripe for the taking. Indeed, the go-public transaction was meant to shore up its balance sheet ahead of this new zeitgeist. Hence, this seemingly unhindered and unending protracted collapse has been disappointing.

A Challenging Consumer Demand And Media Environment

Beachbody reported revenue for its fiscal 2021 third quarter of $208 million, a year-over-year decrease of 17%. This quarter proved to be too challenging, leading Beachbody to revise downwards its guidance for fiscal 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Total revenue for the year is now expected to be between $820 million and $830 million, with adjusted EBITDA loss to be between $110 million and $100 million. The company blamed softer demand for at-home fitness as gyms fully came back online and demand shifted. A tougher environment for media advertising that did not meet the company's ROI requirements and a delay in new product launches also led to the pullback in revenue.

Digital subscribers growth remained a bright spot during the quarter reaching 2.64 million, a 1% increase versus 2020 and an even higher 55% increase versus 2019. This meant digital revenue was $94.1 million during the quarter. This was a 5% decrease versus 2020, but a 38% increase versus 2019. The outsized impact of the softening in demand for at-home fitness was most potently conveyed by the 26% decrease in total streams to 35.9 million versus 2020.

These results are a far cry from the company's expectations of a permanent change in the fitness industry. The company's three business segments; (1) Digital Subscription; (2) Connected Fitness; and (3) Consumer Health and Wellness all experienced a retrenchment of their revenues when compared to 2020.

To make matters worse, Beachbody is also still unprofitable with a net loss of $40 million recorded during the quarter versus net income of $13.8 million in the year-ago period. A key driver of this was a 25% decline in gross profits to $135 million from $180 million. Gross profit margins also declined by just under 700 basis points to 64.90% from 71.80%. The year-over-year comps were always going to be a difficult hurdle to overcome, the extent to which it drove Beachbody to lose a quarter of its value following the publication of its earnings. As Beachbody currently sports a market capitalization of $854 million, its market cap to fiscal 2021 revenue multiple stands at just over 1x. If the company is somehow able to return to growth and profitability, the current price could represent deep value. This is especially as the company held net cash and equivalents of $200 million, taking its enterprise value to $654 million. This strong cash position puts Beachbody in a position to navigate the uncertainty posed to its core businesses in the quarters ahead.

The Future Of Fitness Will Look Like Its Past

The future of fitness is likely to mirror its pre-pandemic past with gyms continuing to play a pivotal role in the fitness of millions of Americans. That is not to say the headway made by at-home fitness companies like Beachbody will totally dissipate as it has likely captured a new class of people who would have never gone to and will never go to a gym or in-person fitness class. The lockdowns of 2020 truly created a temporary boom for Beachbody and the company now finds itself facing a strong level of uncertainty in this post-lockdown world.

Beachbody's management overestimated the stickiness of lockdown era customers, mirroring competitor Peloton (PTON) which also revised its revenue guidance downwards. Retrospectively, at-home fitness demand was being driven by unprecedented circumstances with gyms goers using services from Beachbody as a temporary infill until they were once again allowed to return to their main fitness routine. The company could see some short term upside if rising cases in the US revive the spectre of new lockdowns. However, this is unlikely with there being no political will for such an action. It's hard to recommend Beachbody to be anything other than an add-on to a watchlist as the company faces a truly uncertain future.