Short Term Fed Pain, And A Flatter Yield Curve, For Longer-Term MMT Gain

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Keeping the home fires burning, without burning down the house….

(Source: investing.com)

What laymen call vanity, and central bankers call credible commitment, is playing out between the Fed and Mr. Market. The Fed doesn’t mind Mr. Market anticipating (and discounting) higher inflation, as long as it’s not forever and he does so by flattening the yield curve. The Fed seems to believe that it must be rewarded, with a flatter yield curve, for appearing to have successfully managed its new monetary policy framework. The Federal Government must also be allowed to borrow, long-term, at low rates of interest. A flattening yield curve, and the temporary inflation target overshooting that it signals, is the only gift that the Fed will accept from Mr. Market. Indeed, the Fed is not averse to extorting this gift from him with the use of menaces. No quarter will be given to speculators who try to discount another, undesired, story with an unhappy ending.

The last report discussed the unfolding dialectic in which fighting the Fed, with rhetoric, rather than trading positions, is proving to be the better part of valor for some market combatants. Other market combatants are finding new ways to fight back, however.

(Source: the Author)

Mr. (Bond) Market may be getting bullied, by the Fed, but his brother Mr. (Equity) Market is waging an asymmetrical unconventional war that the Fed may lose. In the equity combat zone, companies who swallow cost increases, without passing them on, are seeing their shares get pummelled. Since CEOs, and senior executives, get paid in the same pummelled shares, there is a pecuniary incentive to pass through inflation. Indeed, the greater the equity pummelling, the greater the incentive to pass through inflation. The threat that the Fed will trigger an economic softening, by tightening monetary policy, may prove to be the trigger for a remedial attempt to protect shares price by financing higher dividends through higher product and services sales prices. Inflation pass-through will be baked in, despite the Fed’s attempts to prevent it. In fact, the Fed’s attempts to prevent it may actually trigger it. Only an economic slowdown will decelerate the pace of inflation. The Fed is now hoping that the mere threat of this slowdown will have the desired impact on inflation.

The corollary equity market behavior, thus, makes the bond market yield curve flattener into a self-fulfilling prophecy of incoming economic weakness. The Fed will have its way with inflation, ultimately, through economic weakness. The cost will be borne by the real economy. The Fed hopes that it can quickly compensate the real economy for taking the hit. There are some Fed speakers, like St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who are already resigned to this fate.

(Source: the Author)

The last report also discussed how the Fed’s relatively-new monetary policy framework would, ultimately, incur the wrath of those who fight with words; to the extent that there will be pressure on Congress to review the framework when it also reviews the credentials of the applicants for the Fed’s vacant Chairman position.

(Source: FT, caption by the Author)

The Fed’s relatively-new monetary policy framework is now under the microscope in the media. A Congressional review awaits. The attentive Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari was the first out of the blocks to address the growing criticism and its relationship to the Chair position debate.

The animal spirits, within Kashkari, are equivocal in guidance terms. The Fox inside him may have been nudged off-balance by what he admits are the “mixed signals” on employment and inflation, but the Hedgehog inside him still affirms one big thing. The big idea, behind this big thing, is that the Fed should not overreact to inflation, because it is an economic headwind. Consequently, he believes that it is immaterial whether Lael Brainard or Jerome Powell sit in the Fed Chair, because their measured reaction functions will be the same. Evidently, Kashkari is aware that the Fed Board and some of his regional colleagues are getting Hawkish, very suddenly. He has warned them in advance of the error of their ways. Unfortunately, this error is what they are betting on to slow inflation down.

Accomplished economic essayist and Richmond Fed president, Thomas Barkin appeared to confirm that the reaction function of any new Fed Chairman will be the same. In so doing, he may also have, possibly, signaled that there will be a new Chairman; and some time should be afforded her/him to settle into the job. Barkin’s current baseline allows for a few more months of inertia to resolve the net delta of the interplay between the labor market and supply chains.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly’s latest guidance, on her reaction function, remains consistent with her previous comments. Whilst her animal spirit is more bullish on the economy than she was a year ago, this is not yet strong enough to hike interest rates.

(Source: the Author)

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard has further dialed up the Hawkish invective, of late, thereby, implying that he is willing to risk economic growth in order to suppress inflation.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic has also adopted more Hawkish rhetoric. He believes that this tough love is necessary so that the consumer doesn’t need to stress about inflation. His latest baseline now envisions a full labor market recovery, to pre-pandemic levels, in the summer of next year. Tapering now is, hence, appropriate and interest rate hikes should be prudently considered, next summer when the taper ends.

(Source: the Author)

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, still, remains measured in his approach to tapering. He also follows the, recently introduced, dividing line that, allegedly, separates inflation from the size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Evans believes that the removal of emergency, pandemic-related, monetary stimulus will proceed until mid-2022. Ever vigilant for inflation, which is apparently neither evident nor balance sheet related, he may or may not use conventional interest rate hikes to address it. His vigilance now prompts him to have an open mind on rate hikes next year, though. Popular taxonomy would, perhaps, classify him as a Hawk in Dove’s feathers.

The vigilant theme was also evident in New York Fed president John Williams’s latest guidance. He acknowledges that rising transitory inflation is persisting, but is eager (perhaps a little too eager) to present this as the success of the new monetary policy framework in establishing higher (yet steady) above-target inflation expectations.

(Source: the Author)

As noted by this author, Fed policy is also circumscribed by the global situation.

The Hunt for Red November: “What’s yours has been ours since 1919”(SIC)

(Source: the Author)

This author has suggested that the Chinese “Common Prosperity” thesis, and its internal re-ordering of the “disorderly expansion of capital” process, is the biggest thing to hit the global economy this year; and that US economic policymakers should react accordingly.

(Source: paulsoninstitute)

More recently, Secretary Paulson has ominously opined on the dialectic, between the Sino-American definitions of “Common Prosperity”, with gravitas and his hallmark brio. Evidently, he is of the opinion that this is the biggest thing to impact the global economy this year.

The definition of the term “Common Prosperity”, by President Xi Jinping has some ominous millennial connotations subliminally attached.

(Source: Wikipedia, caption by the Author)

After his recent political coup de main, which concentrated all executive power in his hands, President Xi Jinping provided an equivocal definition of what he believes that the term “Common Prosperity” means. Since he is now the most powerful man in China, his definition is the one that counts. Domestically, this is defined as the redistribution of economic wealth, at the expense of economic growth, by the invisible hand of the State (or his hands to be more precise).

(Source: Bloomberg)

Whilst some policy wonks, in the West, may wish to breathe a huge sigh of relief that Xi’s domestic definition implies less global competition, over markets and resources, they shouldn’t hold their breaths.

It is just as likely, that President Xi’s global definition is that the World’s resources, and markets, should be shared more equitably with those people, in China, whom he is currently redistributing the country’s accumulated national wealth to. On the contrary, China will be competing more aggressively, globally, going forward.

President Xi’s domestic and global definitions of Chinese “Common Prosperity” have that historic cadence associated with the Comintern International about them.

With the discussion of the domestic and global drivers of US monetary policy now finished, a discussion of who’s hands should be on the wheel is an appropriate conclusion.

Thinking globally, appearing to act locally ….

(Source: the Author)

The search for the next Fed Chairman, and all White House nominations to vacant Fed positions, is being driven by the domestic and global narratives described above. This author believes that the subject of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) as US economic policy doctrine is also somewhere in the driving mix.

(Source: Gallup)

The political situation is set up nicely for the choice of Fed Chairman. With President Biden’s approval ratings plumbing the depths, does he gamble (as there is nothing to lose), or does he try and reframe himself as an orthodox sound money guy? Whatever he does, he can be sure that he will be heavily criticized. The product of his political calculation is most likely to override his economic one.

The next Fed Chair must manage the new monetary policy framework and the associated flatter yield curve narrative. He/she must also manage the global imperative, primarily with China, and the need to maintain the international role of the US Dollar and the Federal Government's ability to borrow cheaply in it.

The candidacy of Fed Governor Brainard has, recently, received plaudits, on both job description requirements, and also the broader role of Modern Monetary Theory Policy Manager.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Brainard has been framed, quite literally in one case, as a Superhero and Guardian of the Global Economy. She will, allegedly, handle America’s global interface, pro-actively and, with great skill. The implication is that she can translate both the Chinese and American definitions of “Common Prosperity” in the interests of world peace, the global economy, all whilst remaining compliant with her Congressional mandates, and not necessarily in this order.

(Source: the Author)

As noted previously, by this author, Brainard was also the first Fed official to officially embrace the inclusivity agenda that, sort of, became the Fed’s third mandate during the pandemic.

(Source: the Author)

Brainard was also an early adopter of the Flexible Average Inflation Targeting (FAIT)) process in the core of the Fed’s new monetary policy framework. At the time, this author put her early adoption down to an innate bias towards running the economy hot to maximize employment.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Recently, it was reported that the White House economic team still favors running the economy hot despite the current inflation problem. Brainard’s inclusive credentials are hot in the exclusively economic vernacular that the White House is speaking.

(Source: Reuters, caption by the Author)

If, however, it is true that President Biden is really “Sheriff Joe” Biden, as it is alleged, then maybe the eponymous sheriff may favor Chairman Powell.

(Source: the Author)

This author has often observed Chairman Powell’s, literal, legal embrace of his domestic dual mandate. This legal embrace, arguably, makes him the best inflation-fighting choice for Chairman. Both candidates’ inflation-fighting credentials are dubious, however, if current inflation performance is any indicator of the future.

The real issue, for this author, is who will opine, execute and manage Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) the best in the future. MMT has always sat awkwardly with Chairman Powell. For Brainard, it is almost second nature. If one assumes that the American future involves MMT, then one must also assume that Brainard would be the best choice for Fed Chairman.

(America and the Fed) First Amongst Equals ….

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Outgoing Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida had an apocryphal warning for whoever will be the Chairman going forward. His warning belied the global dimensions and obligations of the Fed. To members of a global central banking peer group, the warning may have sounded more like a threat.

Clarida’s message was clear. Whilst the Fed may cooperate, coordinate and even correlate with some of its global peers there is, as yet, no formal global central banking monetary policy agreement that has been ratified by the respective political leaderships involved. Central banks devolve their missions, and their legitimacy, from their sovereigns. Thus, the notion of independence is actually theoretical and only practical when the sovereign agenda has been prioritized by the central bank involved. In effect, the central bank has the independence to decide how it will comply with the political system that it inhabits. The current global environment suggests that the era of global cooperation, coordination, and correlation may be over and that the age of nationalism/regionalism may be upon us. Central banks, with their devolved independence, must, therefore, comply with the global political status quo.

In this new global era, America is “Building Back Better”. The Fed and its monetary policy must comply, even if compliance comes at the expense of the global economy.

In this brave new era, the big problem for the Fed is that it is being forced to comply with a political system that is currently partisan and dysfunctional.

In this brave new era, the implications for the global economy of this devolved partisan dysfunctional Fed monetary policymaking are even worse.

Clarida’s words are the context for the next Fed Chairman. They also portray a future in which what has been, visible, central bank monetary policy convergence, to fight COVID-19, will now diverge along clearly competitive national/regional lines.

Clarida’s dotted red line was adumbrated and then crossed by his colleague Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

Where Clarida speculated, about accelerating the Fed’s taper, Waller affirmed that it would be voted for at the next FOMC meeting. Waller also brought forward, from mid-2022 to April 2022, the ending of the taper and, hence, the specter of rising interest rates, should they be required. In effect, Waller reframed the taper as a monetary policy tightening, albeit a swift one. Good news for the Curve Flattening Trade, and its signaling mechanism, though!

(Source and caption by the Author)

Parsing Clarida and Waller, the Federal Reserve Board is Hawkish and ready to tighten monetary policy, along the timelines suggested by James Bullard. The next Fed Chairman would be well-advised to follow his Board’s policy. It now remains for the disparate regional Fed Presidents to fall into line. This regional compliance may be more difficult to achieve based on the diverse guidance from those involved. The next Fed Chairman would, thus, do well to work in building consensus.

Clarida also appeared to apologize, in advance, to his global central banking peers, on behalf of the incoming Fed Chair, for the Fed’s monetary policy divergence, from the milieu, and its impacts on the global economy. He hinted that he will be putting an accelerated taper motion onto the agenda at the next FOMC meeting. Assuming that this motion, also, encompasses accelerated interest rate hikes the global repercussions could be seismic. Waller made no such apology, but he did say incoming.

A global taper tantrum and flight to the US Dollar is, thus, happening, already, in slow motion, which the Fed has the full intentions and capabilities to accelerate and compound. Good news for the Curve Flattening Trade, and its signaling mechanism, though!