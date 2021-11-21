rticknor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) released the third quarter of 2021 results on November 9, 2021.

Note: All numbers indicated in this article are converted in US$

Q3 Results snapshot

Net earnings attributable to Osisko's shareholders were US$1.42 million or US$0.01 per share; adjusted earnings were US$18.22 million or $0.11 per basic share.

Stock performance

Osisko Gold Royalties is part of the four streamers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

I consider the company a good alternative in the streamer segment, especially for those who want to trade the sector short term. We can compare it positively with Sandstorm Gold (SAND). My long-term streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada (FNV).

OR is outperforming the group and is now up 23.5% year over year, well above its competitors.

CFO Frederic Ruel said in the conference call:

Q3 was not too different from Q2. New records were reached with strong deliveries of gold and silver, which led again to record revenues and operating cash flows from our Royalties and Streams Business.

Investment Thesis

My prominent core streamers are Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco Nevada. However, two other smaller companies can be considered a potential alternative for those who strongly believe in this sector. Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Financials And Production In 3Q21 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAD to USD. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates CAD$ results with an exchange rate (CAD vs. USD) of 0.782 in 3Q21. It is what I applied to the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues (included off-take interest) in US$ Million 42.11 50.40 53.24 46.85 39.49 Net Income in US$ Million 9.5 3.6 8.4 -12.1 1.4 EBITDA US$ Million 25.0 25.3 25.1 -2.8 13.7 EPS diluted in US$/share 0.06 0.02 0.05 -0.07 0.01 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 27.30 25.5 17.0 25.3 32.4 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 21.61 45.7 31.5 76.0 63.7 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million 5.69 -20.2 -14.5 -50.7 -31.3 Total Cash US$ Million 137.77 238.9 257.85 211.43 119.92 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 318.7 312.6 319.25 328.93 319.87 Dividend per share in US$ 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 166.4 162.5 167.17 167.90 168.22 GEOs 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 16,739 18,829 19,960 20,178 20,032 Gold price realized in US$ per ounce 1,909 1,874 1,794 1,816 1,790 Silver price realized in $US per ounce 24.00 24.39 26.26 27.00 24.00

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$39.49 million in 3Q21 (including revenues from offtake interests).

Osisko Gold Royalties posted revenues of US$39.49 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from US$42.11 million the same quarter a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, net income for the third quarter was US$1.42 million, compared to US$9.46 million in the 3Q20. The adjusted earnings were US$18.2 million or US$0.11 per share.

Cash operating margin was 93% from royalty and stream interests. The cash operating, including Renard production, is 97%.

Frederic Ruel said in the conference call:

In summary, we had record revenues and operating cash flows in Q3, as a result of strong deliveries and gold prices. And with the increase in gold prices and silver prices this morning following increase inflation in the U.S. we can only be optimistic for Q4 as well.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of US$31.27 million in 3Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activity minus Capex.

Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $31.27 million, with a trailing twelve-month free cash flow loss of $116.76 million.

Osisko also announced a third-quarter 2021 dividend of C$0.05 per common share. Osisko indicated that it purchased 1.7 million shares in 3Q21 for C$26 million in 3Q21.

After looking at the negative free cash flow, it is hard to determine why Osisko Gold pays a dividend.

3 - Net debt is US$199.95 million in 3Q21

Net debt is increased sequentially with a total cash position of $119.92 million. Total debt was $319.87 million in 3Q21.

Osisko increased the amount available under the revolving credit facility by C$150.0 million to C$550.0 million, with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to C$100.0 million (for a total availability of up to C$650.0 million). The facility's maturity date was extended to July 30, 2025, which can be extended annually.

Below are the details (in CAN$):

Source: OR Presentation (partial).

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,032 GEOs in the third quarter of 2021, up 19.7% from 3Q20 and down slightly sequentially. It was a good production thanks to Canadian Malartic and Mantos mines.

Gold price increased this quarter to $1,790 per oz, and silver was $24 per ounce.

5 - Guidance 2021

Guidance for 2021 is 78K to 82K GEOs, up 17% from 2020.

Source: Previous Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

The stock OR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $13.8 and support at $13.05.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 50%-60% of your position. I suggest selling between $13.6 and $13.9 and waiting for a retracement below $13, if possible, to accumulate again.

If the gold price loses momentum and goes back below $1,800 per ounce depending on the inflation threat and how the FED would react, OR will likely break down and retest $12.50.

Conversely, if inflation gets more potent but not enough for the FED to turn hawkish and risk harming the nascent recovery, the gold price may cross $1,900 per ounce, and I see OR retesting $14.75.

Watch gold like a hawk.

