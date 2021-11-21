Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Introduction

I am always looking for dividend growth prospects. Whenever I see a dividend aristocrat trading for an attractive valuation, I am checking it out to see if there is a long-term opportunity due to a short-term weakness. In this article, I will look at Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), a company that has been paying a growing dividend for the last 46 years.

I own shares in CVS (CVS) in my dividend growth portfolio. I am waiting for CVS to return to a progressive dividend policy and in the meantime, I am looking at its peers. Walgreens is deploying a different strategy compared to CVS as they are both suffering from similar risks. Walgreens can be an addition to my portfolio if the weakness in the price is temporary.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Walgreens Boots Alliance operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products through its retail drugstores. The International segment sells prescription drugs and health and wellness and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices.

Fundamentals

Revenues have almost doubled in the last decade. This mid-single digits annual growth rate is due to the combination of organic growth and M&A activity such as the Rite Aid acquisition in 2015. According to the Seeking Alpha consensus of analysts, the company is expected to grow at low single digits in the medium term. With inflation above 6%, this may be a real decline in sales.

Walgreens has struggled to grow its earnings. In the last decade, the company has grown sales by 88%, yet it also suffered from a 40% decline in its operating margins. Using non-GAAP metrics as the orange line shows, the company did manage to grow in the past decade, but since its non-GAAP EPS peaked in 2018, the company is struggling to find its growth path. According to the Seeking Alpha consensus of analysts, the company is expected to grow at low single digits in the medium term. Again, just like with sales, with inflation above 6%, this may be a real decline in sales.

Walgreens as I mentioned in the introduction is a dividend aristocrat. The company has raised the dividend for 46 years in a row. However, the last raise was only 2% as the company is struggling to grow its EPS. The company's dividend though is extremely safe as the payout ratio is 63% based on GAAP earnings and less than 40% based on non-GAAP numbers. Investors should expect raises of around 3% in the short term until Walgreens manages to grow EPS faster.

The number of shares outstanding hasn't changed in the last decade. The company issued shares worth billions, to pay for acquisitions, the most renowned one, was the Rite Aid deal in 2015-2016. Since then the company has bought back the same number of shares to negate the diluting effect. It is always a plus when a company lowers or at least maintains the number of shares outstanding.

Valuation

The company is trading for an attractive valuation as the current P/E ratio is 9.5. It means that the company is trading for less than 10 times its 2021 earnings. This valuation is the result of the weakness in the fundamentals and is in line with the valuation that Walgreens offered investors in the past twelve months as the graph below shows.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com amplifies how cheap Walgreens is at the moment. The company is 50% cheaper compared to its average valuation in the last two decades. However, during these decades the company has grown at more than double the pace it is growing at the moment. However, if the company manages to complete its turnaround and find a path for growth, it may be extremely undervalued.

To conclude, the company is extremely cheap right now with a P/E ratio below 10. However, this is due to stagnating fundamentals as the company is struggling to grow the top and bottom lines. If this is indeed a short-term struggle as we have seen with other companies in the past, Walgreens can reward long-term investors.

Opportunities

Expanding the physical retail value proposition is crucial for Walgreens. Omnichannel experience is the first part of this new value proposition. As the slide below shows, so far it has been a successful expansion as Walgreens has over 85 million members and its online sales have more than doubled YoY. The company has to offer its products in physical stores, online, and using a mobile app to maximize its presence.

Changing the offering is another crucial strategic move. The company is investing heavily in Village MD and after another investment in October, it owns 63% of the company. Together with Village MD Walgreens can offer an integrated solution. It gives access to primary care mainly in rural areas in its branches. It allows it to compete with online retailers based on a unique value proposition.

Debt reduction gives flexibility for future moves for the company. Since the acquisition of Rite Aid, the company didn't manage to lower its debt significantly. At the beginning of the year, the company promised exactly that, and as you can see in the graph below it has managed to do so. The long-term debt is below $10 billion for the first time since 2016. It gives the company more flexibility if it needs to perform an acquisition

Risks

The first risk is the competition. At the end of the day, Walgreens is a retailer, and it means that it buys and sells products trying to achieve a high margin between buying and selling. Therefore, the company is working in a competitive environment not just with small local pharmacies, but also with chains like CVS who chose a different expansion strategy when it acquired Aetna to have a presence in a larger part of the healthcare value chain.

In addition, other companies such as Amazon who is probably the most feared online retailer have decided to compete in the pharmacy industry. Amazon will bring superb logistics and ease of use to compete in the field. This is a risk that Walgreens is dealing with by offering an omnichannel experience and the ability to see a doctor in its pharmacies.

Declining margins are another risk that the company will have to deal with. In the last decade, you can see how margins have declined. The big dip was due to Covid and the challenges associated with it. However, even without the 2020 dip, Walgreens is struggling to increase its profitability. The company is investing right now and working on its partnership. These initiatives support to allow margin expansion in the future.

Conclusions

Walgreens is a good company that is struggling to grow. The company is suffering from relatively slow revenues and EPS growth that is translated into slow dividend growth. On the other hand, the company is attractively valued, roughly half the average valuation than that of the past twenty-year average.

While the company has a path for growth through its initiative to build integrated healthcare offerings using different channels to communicate with its clients, it also has to deal with significant risks. Investors should consider investing if they have a long-term horizon, and they can enjoy the 4% dividend as they wait for the shift to be completed.