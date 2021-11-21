Antagain/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I desire to buy dividend stocks of the highest quality at reasonable valuations and hold for the long term. My focus on buying some of the best businesses in the world for my portfolio is precisely what allows me to sleep well at night with my investment decisions.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is one stock that I believe for a cyclical company has SWAN-like tendencies, which I first purchased whole shares in for my portfolio last month.

Let's take a look at three reasons why I decided to start a position in the stock. And we'll also discuss a few of the key risks that investors must be comfortable with before buying the stock for themselves.

A Payout With A Large Margin Of Safety

When evaluating stocks to add to my portfolio, I like to take a look at both a superficial level and a deeper level. In comparing Cummins' 2.59% yield to the 1.36% dividend yield of the specialty industrial machinery industry, the stock's dividend is materially higher than its industry. But it isn't abnormally high enough for me to raise a red flag in my mind.

After this glance at a stock's dividend compared to its industry, I find it helpful to dive into its payout ratios for the previous year and the current year.

Cummins generated $12.01 in diluted EPS last year against $5.28 in dividends per share paid during that time, which equates to a diluted EPS payout ratio of 44%.

And based on the $15.13 in EPS that analysts are expecting for this year and $5.60 in dividends per share that will be paid this year, Cummins' diluted EPS payout ratio is positioned to improve to 37%.

Needless to say, this leaves Cummins with plenty of room to not only maintain its dividend but build on its streak of 16 consecutive years of dividend increases.

This is especially the case given that analysts are forecasting the company will grow its earnings at an 18.5% clip annually over the next five years. For these reasons, I believe that Cummins can realistically grow its dividend at 7.5% annually in the long run.

Cummins Is Bouncing Back From COVID

Before discussing Cummins' year-to-date operating results, let's briefly explain the business.

Cummins is a leading designer, manufacturer, and servicer of diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid engines, filtration systems, transmissions, and batteries (based on data sourced from page 5 of Cummins' recent 10-K).

The company operates in five operating segments as follows:

Engine: According to page 6 of Cummins' recent 10-K, the Engine segment produces and markets diesel and natural gas engines under the eponymous Cummins brand. The segment also manufactures and sells brand names for medium and heavy-duty trucks, recreational vehicles (RVs), and a variety of other uses. Last year, the segment accounted for 32% of Cummins' total net sales.

Distribution: As per page 6 of Cummins' recent 10-K, the company's Distribution segment serves customers and dealers through its network of distribution locations. This segment made up 29% of total net revenue last year.

Components: Based on page 7 of Cummins' recent 10-K, the company's Components segment sells products that complement the two previous segments, such as turbochargers, transmissions, and fuel systems. Last year, this segment contributed to another 24% of Cummins' total net sales.

Power Systems: According to page 8 of Cummins' recent 10-K, its Power Systems segment designs, manufactures and sells power generators to a variety of customers. These customers include industrial, data centers, healthcare, and telecommunications companies. This segment was another 15% of net revenue last year.

New Power: As per page 8 of Cummins' recent 10-K, its New Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen production solutions and electrified power systems. The segment made up an immaterial proportion of the remaining net sales last year.

Image Source: Cummins Q3 2021 Earnings Press Release

Through the first three quarters of this year, Cummins has reported a significant rebound in its revenue. Cummins' year-to-date revenue has rebounded 30% year over year to $18.17 billion (according to data sourced from Cummins' Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Since Cummins was hit especially hard by the pandemic as a cyclical company, the better comparison to make is its pre-COVID net sales at this time two years ago. Against the $17.99 billion in revenue through the first three quarters of 2019, Cummins' year-to-date revenue is up 1% (per Cummins' Q3 2019 earnings press release). In other words, the company has fully recovered from the detrimental impact of COVID on its business.

Moving down to the bottom line, Cummins' diluted EPS surged 37.1% year over year to $11.86. This was the result of a few different factors. The first was Cummins' significantly higher revenue base compared to the year-ago period. The second contributing factor to Cummins' diluted EPS increase is that its net margin advanced 30 basis points to 9.6% this year. The final factor was that Cummins' diluted outstanding share count dropped 1.6% year over year to 146.5 million (all based on data sourced from Cummins' Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Similar to revenue, Cummins' diluted EPS has mostly rebounded from COVID. That's evidenced by the fact that year-to-date diluted EPS is only down 4.7% against the $12.45 in diluted EPS during the same time in 2019 (according to data sourced from Cummins' Q3 2019 earnings press release and Cummins' Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: Cummins Q3 2021 Earnings Press Release

Cummins' operating fundamentals have not only recovered from the impact of COVID. The stock boasts a highly solvent balance sheet, which is supported by its interest coverage ratio. For those who don't know, the interest coverage ratio is a measure of how many times a company can cover its interest expenses with its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT.

Cummins' interest coverage ratio increased from 25 in the year-ago period to 27.3 as of the third quarter of this year (per Cummins' Q3 2021 earnings press release). Since the company held up relatively well even amid COVID, it seems unlikely that Cummins' EBIT would fall far enough to put it in jeopardy of bankruptcy.

Taking these elements into consideration, I believe that at the right price, Cummins could be a good buy for investors looking to add a stable stock to their portfolio.

Risks To Consider

Despite Cummins' strong fundamentals, it's worth reiterating that every stock faces its fair share of risks that potential investors should know before investing. To this point, I will go over several major risks associated with an investment in Cummins.

The first risk to Cummins is that the company's products are dictated by a variety of government regulations regarding emissions and noise (page 17 of Cummins' recent 10-K). Because regulatory agencies around the world are putting forth stricter regulations on these issues, any non-compliance issues on Cummins' products would be adverse to the company.

If Cummins isn't able to swiftly respond to noncompliance issues as they arise, the company could lose market share to its competitors. This could negatively impact its operating and financial results.

Another risk to Cummins is along the lines of its supply chain, which is the fact that it single sources many of its parts and raw materials (page 19 of Cummins' recent 10-K). If the supplier that Cummins receives its parts and raw materials from experiences a shortage of labor or COVID-induced commercial restrictions, Cummins could have a difficult time in securing the parts and raw materials necessary to meet the demand from its customers.

The third risk is that while Cummins is heavily investing in product development to provide customers with the products of the future, there are no guarantees that the company will be able to capture a significant share in newer markets like hydrogen production and fuel cells (page 21 of Cummins' recent 10-K).

This could result in existing customers switching to competitors, which could materially impact Cummins' long-term fundamentals.

The final risk facing Cummins relates to its IT systems, which could eventually experience a major breach or disruption (page 23 of Cummins' recent 10-K).

Since Cummins along with most other companies in this information age depends on IT to conduct their business operations, a breach or failure of its IT systems could compromise supplier, customer, and other sensitive company information such as its proprietary technology.

While I have gone over multiple risks facing Cummins, this is by no means an exhaustive discussion of Cummins' risks. For a more complete discussion of Cummins' risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 17-25 of Cummins' recent 10-K.

An Undervalued Dividend Stock

Cummins is undoubtedly a quality stock in looking at its fundamentals. But quality is only one piece of the puzzle when considering a stock purchase. Valuation is the equally important second piece of that puzzle.

That's why I'll use two valuation models to estimate the fair value of Cummins' shares.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Cummins is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which is comprised of three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is a stock's trailing twelve-month earnings, which is $15.22 in diluted EPS in the case of Cummins.

The next input into the DDM is growth assumptions. In dealing with the inputs for these models, the computer science expression of "garbage in, garbage out" applies. In other words, investors need to be as reasonable as possible to arrive at a fair value output that is based on reality.

In light of the double-digit annual earnings growth projections over the next five years for Cummins, I believe a 5% annual diluted EPS growth rate is grounded in reality; if not far too conservative. But as investors, it's wise for us to always err on the side of conservatism to leave a proper margin of safety. That's also why I assumed a mere 4% annual diluted EPS growth rate beyond the 5-year mark.

The final input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which refers to the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. Although this rate typically differs from one investor to another, I believe that 10% annual total returns from my investments provide adequate compensation for my efforts in researching investment opportunities and occasionally checking in on my portfolio.

Plugging these inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value output of $275.39 a share. This implies that Cummins' shares are priced at an 18.7% discount to fair value and offer a 23% capital appreciation from the current price of $223.89 a share (as of November 19, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I'll employ to approximate the fair value for shares of Cummins is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. Cummins' annualized dividend per share is currently $5.80.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. I'll once again use 10% for this input.

The third input for the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little deliberation to arrive at the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to come up with an annual total return rate, correctly predicting the annual dividend growth rate requires an investor to weigh multiple factors: These include a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are positioned to remain unchanged, expand, or contract over the long term), future annual earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the health of a stock's balance sheet.

Since Cummins' diluted EPS are likely to grow in the high-single-digits annually over the next decade and the payout ratio has some room to expand, I will assume a 7.5% annual dividend growth rate for the long term.

Using these inputs for the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $232.00 a share. This indicates that Cummins' shares are priced at a 3.5% discount to fair value and provide 3.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $253.70 a share. This means that shares of Cummins are trading at an 11.8% discount to fair value and offer a 13.3% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Cummins Is One Of The Best Quality Buys In The Market Today

I believe that Cummins' most recent 7.4% increase in its quarterly dividend back in September is a preview of the stock's future dividend growth potential. Given that Cummins' diluted EPS payout ratio will be in the high-30% range for this year, there is plenty of flexibility in the payout to reward shareholders with generous raises without putting the dividend at risk.

And Cummins' near full recovery to pre-COVID levels to date bodes well for the dividend growth as well.

Throw in a high interest coverage ratio and Cummins is very solvent. A solvent, growing business, with a low payout ratio is the closest thing to a guarantee of dividend growth.

Despite Cummins' impressive fundamentals, the stock is trading at a double-digit discount to fair value based on my inputs into the discounted cash flow model and dividend discount model.

These factors are what led me to buy shares last month and they're also what has me contemplating adding to my position in the weeks ahead.