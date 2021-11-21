FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) released its Q3 2021 financial results. This was the first full quarter of Kamoa-Kakula mine's commercial production. As a result, Ivanhoe Mines recorded its first quarterly profit. Moreover, good news keeps on coming also from the other projects, as the Platreef mine development progresses well, resumption of the Kipushi mine development is nearing, and a lot of drilling is planned at Western Foreland for next year.

In Q3, Ivanhoe's 39.6%-owned Kamoa-Kakula mine produced 41,600 tonnes (91.7 million lb) copper. The processing facilities milled 861,000 tonnes of ore grading 5.89% copper. The copper recoveries equaled 83.4%. In September, the recoveries equaled 85% which is close to the designed steady-state recoveries of 86%. On October 25, the mine produced 729 tonnes (1.61 million lb) copper, setting a new daily production record. Actually, the mine operates better than expected and the 2021 production guidance was increased from 80,000-95,000 tonnes (176-210 million lb) to 92,500-100,000 tonnes (204-220 million lb) copper.

The C1 cash cost amounted to $1.37/lb which is not a bad number when compared to the other copper producers, however, given the high-grade nature of the deposit and the extent of the mining operations, Kamoa-Kakula has the potential to operate at notably lower costs. Ivanhoe Mines believes that this should be seen in the coming quarters, as the ramp-up process continues and the Phase II expansion and the copper smelter are completed.

The Q3 sales amounted to 41,490 tonnes (91.5 million lb) copper, at an average realized price of $3.74/lb, which resulted in revenues of $342.6 million and EBITDA of $233.2 million. The net profit climbed to $107 million, of which, 41 million is attributable to Ivanhoe Mines. However, Ivanhoe Mines alone reported a net income of $85.4 million, mainly due to $24 million finance income from Kamoa holding and $55 million gain on fair valuation of financial liabilities.

As of the end of Q3, Ivanhoe held cash and cash equivalents of $579.7 million. The total debt equaled $624.2 million, which means a net debt of $44.5 million. The good news is that the Kamoa-Kakula Phase II and III expansions should be fully or almost fully funded from internal sources. The JV company held cash and cash equivalents of $254.9 million as of the end of Q3. Moreover, it is generating very robust cash flows at the current copper prices. As a result, Ivanhoe expects that its biggest expenditures will be focused on the Platreef mine and later also on Kipushi.

The abovementioned Kamoa-Kakula Phase II expansion is more than 60% complete and on track to be fully completed in Q2. It will double the Phase I throughput rates to 7.6 million tonnes of ore per year. The production capacity of Kamoa-Kakula will increase to 400,000 tonnes (882 million lb) copper per year. But this shouldn't be the final shape of the Kamoa-Kakula mining complex. The Phase III expansion studies are underway. The plan is to build a third concentrator, bigger than the first two with nameplate capacities of 3.8 million tonnes per year. It should be located in the Kansoko Sud area and it will be fed by ore from Kansoko Sud, Kansoko Central, and Kamoa North. The study should be completed sometime next year. However, as soon as in early 2022, the construction of a box cut that will provide access to the Kansoko Central orebody should begin.

Also the direct-to-blister flash smelter development progresses well. It should be located in the Kakula area, and its capacity should be around 500,000 tonnes (1.1 billion lb) of blister copper per year. The contract to build the smelter was awarded to Nerin Engineering only several days ago.

At the nearby 100%-owned Western Foreland project, Ivanhoe completed the construction of nearly 70 kilometers of all-weather roads. Also geophysical surveys took place on the large land package covering an area of 2,550 km². Moreover, in the Makoko, Kiala, and Lufupa areas, 9,699 meters in 34 drill holes were drilled in Q3. And much more drilling should follow next year.

At the 64%-owned Platreef mine, the Shaft 1 changeover should be completed soon and the rock hoisting should start in Q1 2022. Following the changeover completion, the lateral mine development toward the high-grade zone that lies approximately 350 meters away will start. Meanwhile, the Shaft 2 construction and the phased-development feasibility study works are underway. The feasibility study is based on the idea of a 700,000 tonnes per year operation starting in 2024. The fast-tracking of the production should be possible due to the Shaft 1 changeover from ventilation to hoisting shaft. The feasibility study should be completed in Q1 2022. Also the $420 million financing package consisting of a $120 million debt and $300 million gold, palladium, and platinum stream is about to be completed soon.

The 68%-owned Kipushi project has been in the shadow of Kamoa-Kakula and Platreef over the recent years. However, also this project experienced some progress. A feasibility study is about to be completed soon, and a financing plan should follow.

Conclusion

The technical picture looks better than in September when I wrote my last article about Ivanhoe Mines. The long-term bullish trend line was broken, but after several days, the growth resumed and the share price returned back up. However, it was unable to break the resistance that is situated in the $8.5 area now. The share price is close to this level, the RSI is far from overbought levels and the 50-day moving average is situated safely above the 10-day one. All of this provides some hope that the resistance could be broken.

While the copper prices remain strong and Ivanhoe pushes all of its projects forward successfully, there remains one serious threat. As usual, it is important to mention the jurisdiction risk, as Kamoa-Kakula, Kipushi, and Western Foreland are located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A country that is permanently in a political crisis. Only its form and intensity varies. The main issue has been the preparation for the 2023 presidential elections lately. The president of the National Independent Electoral Commission should be chosen by a consensus of leaders of 8 main religious institutions. Denis Kadima, a friend of president Tshisekedi was elected despite objections of representatives of the Catholic and Protestant church, the strongest churches in Congo. A wave of protests followed.

Ivanhoe Mines has market capitalization of approximately $9.5 billion right now. Although it has great assets and a clear growth path, the company is not a no-brainer bargain anymore. Ivanhoe may offer further upside, especially if the copper prices remain at their current levels or even higher. But given the permanent jurisdiction risk, the risk-reward profile of the company is much less attractive than it used to be.

