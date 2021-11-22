alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) has reported strong quarterly results, and thanks to a very strong outlook for the current quarter, the company decided to boost its dividend massively. We'll review the quarter, the near- and longer-term outlook, and upgrade our fair value estimate based on the increased visibility of future earnings and higher dividends.

Thesis Recap

We first covered FLEX LNG publicly in January 2021, calling shares a buy based on strong LNG shipping rates and a very inexpensive valuation. We covered FLEX LNG again in June, explaining why we believe that dividends will increase and why that makes FLNG a strong income pick. Since our first article, FLEX LNG has now returned 166% (in 10 months), but we do not believe that the story ends here. In fact, FLNG has even managed to outperform our expectations, which is why we believe that shares have further upside potential.

A Strong Third Quarter And An Even Better Q4

FLEX LNG is an LNG shipper with a modern fleet that benefits from strong LNG demand in Europe and Asia right now, and that has exposure to the long-term megatrend of growing natural gas consumption (for heating and for power generation), as natural gas usage grows while the world lowers its coal usage.

During the third quarter, FLNG managed to beat analyst estimates and its own guidance, generating revenue of $82 million, which was up by 24% from the previous quarter. It should be noted that LNG shipping markets are seasonal to some degree, thus the rise versus the second quarter was not too surprising.

Due to the aforementioned seasonal patterns and the strong demand for LNG around the globe, charter rates rose by close to 20%, while higher charter days also had a positive impact on overall revenue growth. FLEX LNG managed to lower its operating expenses compared to the second quarter, which helped boost EBITDA and net profits considerably more, relative to the revenue growth rate the company generated.

FLNG's adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.60, up more than 100% from the previous quarter. Importantly, FLNG managed to lower both its debt levels in absolute terms, as well as its debt/equity ratio during the quarter, thereby improving its balance sheet during Q3. FLEX LNG also has a sizable $3 per share cash amount on its balance sheet ($140 million in total), which does provide for financial flexibility, e.g. when it comes to share repurchases, and which de-risks both the dividend and an investment in FLNG in general.

The third quarter was pretty strong already, with EBITDA coming in at $260 million annualized, but the fourth quarter will be even stronger. FLEX LNG guides for revenues of around $110 million, which represents growth of around 30% versus the already pretty strong third quarter. Since most of FLNG's costs are fixed and do not rise in line with revenue, one can expect that the fourth quarter will be massive from a profit and cash flow point of view. Based on management's revenue guidance and the cost profile seen in recent quarters, I believe that earnings per share should come in at around $1.10, which will easily set a new record, and which means that FLNG will earn about $2.60 in 2021, as earnings per share during the first three quarters totaled $1.48.

FLEX LNG's management has decided to fix more of its ships, as current charter rates are attractive. This will lock in strong earnings for a couple of years while also increasing the visibility of future revenue, profit, and cash flow, both for investors as well as for management:

The Company has now secured attractive long-term time charters with a mixed portfolio of market rate and fixed rate contracts and at the date of this report, our Fleet has an aggregate of 33 years firm periods and with charterer's options this could extend to over 69 years, if declared.

This increased visibility of future cash generation has allowed the company to ramp up its shareholder return program further.

Huge Dividend Boost And Share Repurchases

FLEX LNG has decided to raise its quarterly dividend to $0.75, from a previous level of $0.40 -- meaning the dividend has been hiked by a pretty huge 87.5%. This has not been the only dividend raise in the recent past, however, as FLNG has already raised its dividend by 33% in Q2, for example.

With the annualized payout standing at $3.00 on a forward basis, FLNG is now offering a dividend yield of 13.3%, based on the current share price of $22.60. This is one of the highest yields on offer in the shipping industry right now. Since the dividend seems relatively sustainable for the foreseeable future, thanks to a strong balance sheet and the longer-term time charters management has agreed to, the huge dividend yield (following this massive dividend increase) should allow for considerable upside potential for FLNG's shares. Once more income investors hear about the huge dividend yield that is available here, increased demand for FLNG's shares could easily propel shares to $30 and above, we believe. Teekay LNG, one of the closest peers of FLNG, used to trade with a dividend yield of 7%-10%. At a 10% yield, FLNG would trade at $30, while a 9% yield would result in a share price of $33. A yield of 7% or 8% could see FLNG trade at even higher prices, although that is not necessarily something we see as overly likely. Still, even the upside potential towards $30 per share would be quite meaningful, as this equates to a 33% share price increase relative to the current price per share (which has already risen by 7% on the day of the earnings release).

Even if we want to be ultra-conservative and assume that the $0.75 per share dividend will not be sustained and that the dividend will decline to $0.50 per share going forward (we do not believe that this will happen), an 8% dividend yield would mean that FLNG would have to climb to $25, which would pencil out to ~10% upside potential on top of a current (hypothetical) dividend yield of 9%.

At that rate, earnings per share do not see a massive boost from buybacks, but each share's portion of the overall pie grows slightly every year, providing a meaningful tailwind for earnings per share and cash flow per share growth in the long run. On top of that, taking out shares means that overall dividend payments do not grow as fast as per-share dividend payments, thereby allowing for better dividend coverage in the future, all else equal.

Takeaway

FLEX LNG has been one of our favorite names in 2021, and we are very happy with how the company and its stock have performed. We forecasted earnings and dividend growth, but the actual growth we are seeing is even higher than we expected. We believe that thanks to a very high dividend yield that is available from FLNG today, income investors will bid up the stock over the coming weeks and months, which is why we believe that $25-$30 is a very achievable price range in the foreseeable future. At the same time, we are very happy to receive the very high dividend per share we are getting following this 90% dividend increase.