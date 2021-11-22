FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is a leading digital platform for health care and telehealth services. The company, whose name appears to be a portmanteau of the words "doctors" and "proximity", was founded in 2010 as a social network for doctors. Doximity CEO Jeff Tangney was previously a co-founder of Epocrates, a medical reference app which was later sold for $293 million.

Doximity launched as what some have likened as "LinkedIn for Doctors". At the time of the IPO, it had 1.8 million medical professionals on its platform, including 80% of American physicians.

Doximity states that its mission is to make medical professionals more successful and deliver better care. How does it aim to achieve those ends? Here's Doximity's description of its business model from its prospectus:

Our cloud-based platform provides our members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. Doximity membership is free for physicians. Our revenue-generating customers, primarily pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems, have access to a suite of commercial solutions that benefit from broad physician usage.

This is a tried and true revenue model. Build a network that is free to join; doctors don't have to pay anything to be a part of it. Meanwhile, having all those doctors in one place leads to lucrative opportunities. Doximity can pitch services to hospitals, drug companies, and other big spenders that benefit from all the data and connections Doximity has with most of the country's physicians.

Not surprisingly, there's also a telehealth angle here as well. When you already have all those doctors on the platform, it's not hard to jump off from that to setting up patient visits remotely. Sure, there is a lot of red tape around licenses, data security, and so on. But Teladoc and other rivals had to go through all that as well. Meanwhile, Doximity already had the advantage of having most doctors already on its platform.

For the fiscal year ending 3/31/21, Doximity had more than 63 million telehealth visits occur through its platform. It also posted a tremendous 153% net revenue retention rate, meaning that existing customers were spending 53% more on services this year than the previous year. Overall, Doximity's revenues for FY '21 grew 78% versus 2020.

Valuation: Way Ahead of the Business

As is usually the case with new software IPOs, while the business sounds great, the valuation is far beyond what would be justified based on current fundamentals. We see that in the price; Doximity intended to offer its stock at a range of $20-23 in its initial underwriting. The IPO ended up going off at $26 per share thanks to high demand.

However, outside investors never got a chance to buy anywhere near there. The stock would open around $55 and trade up to $100 by September:

Since then, DOCS stock has pulled back 40% off the highs. This might lead investors to think that they are getting a bargain at this price. However, I'd remind you that the IPO sold for $26 in June, and even that figure was already ahead of estimates. $61 is hardly a bargain, though it is down quickly from $100.

I'd also add that Doximity's valuation looks untenable on both a P/S and P/E basis:

Analysts see roughly flat earnings over the next couple of years, with a drop in fiscal year 2023 and subsequent pickup in 2024. In any case, the stock will be around 100x earnings for the foreseeable future.

On a revenues basis, the company is experiencing a sharp slowdown. Revenues grew 78% last year, and are coming in around 60% growth for fiscal 2022. According to analyst estimates, however, that revenue growth rate will dive to just 29% in 2023 and 28% in 2024.

With a market cap of around $12 billion today, this is highly speculative to say the least. Shares are going for more than 40x revenues. It will still be well over 20x revenues based on projected 2024 results.

Meanwhile, revenue growth is set to dramatically decline. Why's that? Simply put, the tailwinds from the pandemic are rapidly fading, as other growth companies have so clearly shown us in recent months.

The Rise & Fall Of Teladoc

Some authors have called Doximity a potential "Teladoc killer," and the comparison is worth considering. In theory, if Doximity can become the leading digital health care company, shares could still be worth many multiples of today's price.

However, before getting too excited, consider that Teladoc itself is now in rapid retreat. Teladoc, like Zoom Video (ZM) and Peloton (PTON), were viewed as obvious winners of the Covid-19 stay-at-home phenomenon. People still needed to work out, talk with fellow employees, and have doctor's appointments, after all. For a while, all those companies went to the moon. Now, though, they're crashing:

Over the past 12 months, Teladoc and Zoom are down 39% each, while Peloton has lost more than half its value. The figures are even worse if you use drawdowns from their 52-week highs, as Peloton and Teladoc continued to rally into early 2021.

What went wrong? Obviously, growth slowed down as companies started comping against pandemic-boosted quarters. And new production adoption is also slowing. If someone didn't download Zoom or buy a Peloton bike in 2020, why would they do so now?

It was the perfect demand-pull event. Anyone that had any interest in home fitness, video calls, or telehealth already got plugged in during 2020. As such, there will likely be minimal incremental demand for the next few years; all those potentially persuadable clients bought the product already or decided against it during a moment when it would have been most useful to have on hand.

Teladoc is hardly the only telehealth company in decline, either. For another, look at American Well (AMWL). Its shares have lost the majority of their value over the past year:

Against the backdrop, Doximity at $61, up from a $26 IPO price, hardly looks like a relative bargain.

Doximity Versus Teladoc

On a pure P/S basis, TDOC shares are now much cheaper than Doximity's. Teladoc's market cap has dropped back under $20 billion and it has nearly $2 billion in annual revenues, for a P/S of just 10x. Doximity is at more than four times that today. And Teladoc still has reasonably strong revenue growth as well. So it's the obvious winner out of the two, right? Not so fast.

I'm skeptical that Teladoc's business model will ever result in much of the way of profits. It's one of those companies that seemingly has negative scale. As it gets bigger, it loses more money:

While its losses are particularly outsized at the moment due to merger costs with Livongo and whatnot, the trendline is clear: For years, as Teladoc grows it loses more money. As of the last twelve months, Teladoc's SG&A alone outstrips its gross profit. In other words, Teladoc has spent more on overhead and marketing alone than its business earns. You don't fix that problem simply with more revenue.

How to improve a situation like this? Typically, you'd raise prices. But Teladoc probably can't do that. After all, a host of competitors like Doximity along with big health care companies and insurers have their own telemedicine operations. Barriers to entry are low. Teladoc itself chose to merge with Livongo, arguably overpaying dramatically, to head off one competitor. More such deals are likely to happen if Teladoc wants to maintain its industry position. However, with its business burning through loads of cash, it's unclear how long investors will want to keep the experiment going.

Incredibly, Teladoc isn't even EBITDA positive at the moment. After removing a bunch of expenses from the mix, Teladoc is still losing money. It's hard to overstate how skeptical I am of Teladoc's business model, and I think the Livongo merger made it perfectly clear how limited Teladoc's supposed moat is.

Turning to Doximity, by contrast, it is already profitable. And not just profitable on an EBITDA basis, we're talking actual net income here. Doximity's management seems to have this weird idea that a business should actually pursue revenues that can generate a profit, rather than signing up customers on which it will likely lose money.

Earlier this year, CEO Jeff Tangney said that he had learned from his previous experience not to spend too heavily on marketing upfront:

"I did resist some of the Silicon Valley wisdom of, you need to go big, you need to hire 40 more salespeople and do all these things [...] The reality of health care and our clients, who are very staid institutions, a lot of non-profits that have been around for 100 years, is that even if you lean in and hire tons of sales and marketing people, they’re not going to let you grow."

Doximity spent just $2.6 million on advertising last year. That's truly incredible, reaching such high levels of doctor adoption that it has without a barrage of advertising.

You can see that Tangney is trying to build a real and sustainable operation. The core offering actually makes sense as well; gathering all the doctors in one place and then charging hospitals and pharma companies to sell or market to them is a good business model. And telehealth is a natural addition to Doximity's services.

While Teladoc's business appears to have very little ongoing value if and when it runs out of investor funds to burn, Doximity is built to last.

That said, I can't look past the valuation. A $12 billion market cap for a $300 million a year revenues business with a rapidly decelerating growth profile is just a bridge too far.