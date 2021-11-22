PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

I research investments with the goal of identifying opportunities from misaligned investor perceptions, compounded by an impending catalyst for change. The stock I'm reviewing today is more vanilla than other equities I follow (similar to the United Natural Foods (UNFI) investment that I published at $7.89 in Feb-20 and recently eclipsed $50/share). This same investment was recently covered in other forms (Conor Maguire, Viceni Investing, Rod Alzmann) but I hope to add some additional "flavor." I have hopped on the banana boat by acquiring shares in Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) - a recent merger between Dole and Total Produce (an Irish company which owned 45% of Dole's shares since FY18).

DOLE is different from UNFI, a distributor of grocery products based solely in North America (not unlike Total Produce in Europe prior to the merger); whereas, DOLE grows its produce on 100k+ owned acres, transports it via an owned fleet of ships and trucks, and has a large international presence. However, both businesses are low margin, capital-intensive, and relatively boring - an unfavorable setup given today's market dynamics.

For the full pro-forma FY20 and Q1-21, DOLE's earnings would have been as follows:

$ in millions FY20 Q121 Revenue $9,665 $2,269 Gross Profit $696 $222 Operating Income $208 $87 Net Income $80 $53 EPS $0.86 $0.57 Adjusted EBITDA $371 $134 Adjusted Net Income $124 $56 Adjusted EPS $1.33 $0.60

Despite healthy numbers, DOLE was bruised after their IPO, falling from an initial $20-23 projected IPO range to a mere $13-14/share. One culprit may be the oversupply of IPOs this year, or sentiment following brutal Q3's from peers, or maybe people just aren't that excited to own a diversified, vertically integrated fruit and vegetable producer when companies with no revenues are worth $100B+. Brown but not out, I think Dole will get its day in the sun.

When a stock is lagging expectations, the key is understanding if catalysts exist to reverse the trend. I believe the following will position DOLE for broader appreciation:

Combined Results . Earnings will be released for Q3 on December 3rd, providing the first look at the combined company, as well as forward guidance from management.

. Earnings will be released for Q3 on December 3rd, providing the first look at the combined company, as well as forward guidance from management. Synergies . DOLE expects $30-40M of synergies due to the merger, which is not reflected in the numbers above. The Total Produce team has been invested for three years, the companies are familiar with each other, and I believe the projected synergies will be accomplished in short order. Even without the synergies, I find the valuation compelling.

. DOLE expects $30-40M of synergies due to the merger, which is not reflected in the numbers above. The Total Produce team has been invested for three years, the companies are familiar with each other, and I believe the projected synergies will be accomplished in short order. Even without the synergies, I find the valuation compelling. Scale. DOLE commands a significant lead on other produce companies and will better absorb industry trends. Consider that they are passing along 20% increases for bananas in FY22. If a 20% is the industry increase, I expect this allows competitors to survive and Dole to thrive.

(Source: DOLE Prospectus)

Management. The Total Produce team generated strong returns after their spin-off from Fyffes, (a total return of over 400%, 10.6% annualized) while the broader Irish stock market experienced a net decline during the same period. US peer FDP has shown a flat total return since Jan-08, while UNFI has roughly doubled, (only after a strong Covid boost). Look at the consistency from Total Produce:

(Source: TIKR.com)

Organics . Pro-forma, DOLE generates ~$700m in sales of organic produce, about 7% of combined revenues. Organics grew at 12.8% in FY20, providing a meaningful topline driver for DOLE, including 12.6%-dollar growth for organic bananas vs 2.7% for conventional.

. Pro-forma, DOLE generates ~$700m in sales of organic produce, about 7% of combined revenues. Organics grew at 12.8% in FY20, providing a meaningful topline driver for DOLE, including 12.6%-dollar growth for organic bananas vs 2.7% for conventional. Salads and Berries . Similar to organics, pro-forma DOLE will capture ~14% of the $6.9B Value Added Salads market, and ~7% of the $10.1B berries & avocados market. Each of these segments is growing at 7-8% per year, much stronger than aggregate fruit and vegetable demand.

. Similar to organics, pro-forma DOLE will capture ~14% of the $6.9B Value Added Salads market, and ~7% of the $10.1B berries & avocados market. Each of these segments is growing at 7-8% per year, much stronger than aggregate fruit and vegetable demand. Dividend Declaration. DOLE has signaled they will declare a dividend consistent with the historical Total Produce practice (~25% of net income). This represents around a 2.5-3% yield at the current price, which should prompt buying from dividend funds on top of broader index adds. Closest peer FDP has over 7m shares in ETFs, about 15% of total outstanding. This buying pressure should be a significant tailwind for a DOLE stock minimally owned by institutions (Less than half the institutional ownership of FDP). DOLE is also pushing to be recognized as an ESG leader.

(Source: DOLE Prospectus)

(Source: DOLE Prospectus)

M&A. Total Produce has displayed a knack for tuck-in acquisitions over the years, completing over 100 deals since they separated from Fyffes. Revenue grew from $2.1B in FY06 to $7.1B (includes "look-through" revenues) in FY20 (9.1% CAGR).

Valuation

I will use FDP as the primary valuation comp for DOLE, and include UNFI, which is a different business model but has a similar financial profile. I'm using TTM March 21 for FDP and DOLE so that the periods are comparable, and UNFI's recently completed fiscal year. I also want to focus on pro-forma free cash flow to address concerns regarding CapEx requirements.

My pro-forma FCF is derived as follows:

FY20 Pro-Forma EBITDA ($ in M) +$370 Plus (Q1-21 Minus Q1-20) +$30 Minus Pro-Forma Interest (1.4B * 3%) -$40 Minus Pro-Forma Tax Expense -$40 Minus Maintenance CapEx -$100 Free Cash Flow $220 Plus Synergy Midpoint +$35 Synergy Free Cash Flow $255

$ in m, figures rounded DOLE FDP UNFI Market Cap $1,300 $1,400 $2,800 Net Debt 1,200 450 2,300 EV 2,500 1,850 5,100 EBITDA Margin 4.1% 5.3% 2.8% TTM EBITDA $400 $220 $750 EV/EBITDA 6.3x 8.4x 6.8x Debt/EBITDA 3.0x 2.0x 3.1x TTM FCF ~$220 ~$50 ~$270 EV/FCF 11x 37x 19x P/B 1.0x 0.8x 1.9x

DOLE obliterates their competition on FCF metrics, which ignores that FDP has almost gone negative since Q1-21 on FCF. The comparison gets even more interesting when you add pro-forma $35m midpoint of synergies into the DOLE numbers:

$ in m, figures rounded DOLE FDP UNFI Market Cap $1,300 $1,400 $2,800 Net Debt 1,200 450 2,300 EV 2,500 1,850 5,100 EBITDA Margin 4.5% 5.3% 2.8% TTM EBITDA $435 $220 $750 EV/EBITDA 5.7x 8.4x 6.8x Debt/EBITDA 2.8x 2.0x 3.1x TTM FCF ~$255 ~$50 ~$270 EV/FCF 10x 37x 19x P/B 1.0x 0.8x 1.9x

An increase to $20/share would bring DOLE closer in line with these low margin, similarly levered peers. It would take $25+ for their FCF yield to make more sense, given the strength of their brand and steady revenue streams. It's also worth noting that UNFI benefited from pantry stocking ("center-store") demand that wasn't as significant for DOLE and FDP, though UNFI has still guided to ~4% FY22 revenue and EBITDA growth.

UNFI traded at ~6.2x EV/EBITDA two years ago, so their multiple has barely moved despite the share price rerating. Levered equities with a path to EBITDA growth can be a beautiful thing. If DOLE can grow at 5% for the next three years (low end of their 5-7% estimate), their current 6.3x multiple would imply $463m*6.3 = $2.9B EV, less 3x target net debt (1.4B) over 93m shares = $16/share - not very impressive on its face. However, if they generate ~$200m of FCF annually over the next three years, and pay out $40-50m in annual dividends, that leaves $400-500m of cash for share buybacks over the next 36 months - enough to reduce outstanding shares by 1/3 at $15/share. A $1.5B market cap over 60m shares is $25/share, before dividends.

In the same vein, a 7x on 7% growth would be $490m*7 = $3.4B EV, and $2.0B/60m shares is $33/share.

Asset Value

Total Produce:

(Source: Prospectus)

DOLE:

(Source: Prospectus)

Dole plc:

(Source: Prospectus)

Fresh Del Monte (FDP):

(Source: FDP 10-K)

As an asset play, DOLE and FDP each have about $1.4B of book value PP&E, some of which have been sitting on the balance sheet for decades, the vast majority of which is legacy DOLE (Total Produce is asset-light as you can see above). However, generally, the DOLE asset base is ~50% larger than FDP (109k owned production acres vs 61k, 16 vessels vs 12, 46 FDP distribution centers, etc.).

DOLE: During FY20 they sold a warehouse in Sweden for a $5.1m gain vs $3.5m of book value. 5,051 acres being marketed in Hawaii have a book value of $47.1m, but could be worth much more.

FDP: Sold assets under their optimization program for $40m in FY20, recording $22.2m of net gains on sale.

FDP's assets appear to be understated vs. book by ~50%, and overall have a higher book value than the substantially larger asset base owned by DOLE (due to more recent acquisitions). FDP also owns less than 1k US acres, whereas DOLE has substantial land ownership in North America. I estimate the realizable value of DOLE's assets to be around $3.0-4.0B, given the above, lowering their P/B at least to ~0.5x.

Valuation Sensitivities

DOLE, FDP, and UNFI each have pension obligations that could be considered when calculating EV; however, while DOLE has historically contributed cash to their US Qualified pension plan, under new funding rules they do not anticipate making a contribution for the next seven years. Additionally, DOLE participates in one multiemployer pension plan, the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Plan, which is well funded and not at risk of insolvency. UNFI participates in many similar plans which are in worse shape, which represent potential off-balance sheet risks.

All three businesses are pursuing asset sales to deleverage their balance sheet. An EV reduction of ~$100m for DOLE and ~$50m for FDP may be justified. UNFI recently curtailed their plans to divest retail assets but may pursue other real estate sales to further deleverage. DOLE is pursuing the sale of three ships, 5,000 acres of land in Hawaii, and certain other properties whose book value may be significantly understated.

FDP experienced compression in Q3 gross margins that reduced profitability to breakeven. I expect DOLE to outperform this contraction due to their higher-growth exposure and superior scale. FDP also noted two primary margin pressures were soft banana demand (38% of revenue vs 27% for DOLE) and having sizes of pineapples not demanded by retailers (11% of revenue vs 4% for DOLE). Avocado specialists Calavo Growers (CVGW) and Mission Produce (AVO) also experienced Q3 EBITDA contraction, despite 5.4% and 4.4% Y/Y revenue growth, respectively. Mission Produce noted their vertical integration, diverse sourcing, and owned production mitigated cost pressures. DOLE's largest peer, the distributor Greenyard (OTC:PIGUF), reported EBITDA growth of 7.5% for the Q2/Q3 period on only 1.8% revenue growth, suggesting further support may be provided by the Total Produce side of the business.

There are varying opinions on the "transitory" nature of the current cost environment. If DOLE were able to maintain price increases as cost pressures subside, margins would greatly expand, even if only for a brief period. If they briefly sustain ~10-20% price increases without associated cost inflation, DOLE could earn half its current market cap in a few months.

Another valuation approach to consider - Total Produce traded about 9x EBITDA prior to their DOLE acquisition, and Greenyard trades about 11x. Total Produce has TTM ~$150m of EBITDA ex-DOLE. This implies a Total Produce EV of ~$1.5B and legacy DOLE at ~$1.0B, only 4x their FY20 adjusted EBITDA, and less than even their book PP&E value.

Risks

DOLE's FY21 margins are likely to be impacted by cost pressures. I believe they will pass along these increases, but if they cannot sufficiently transfer costs to consumers, margins will suffer. Inflation continuing into FY22 and beyond could also affect margins. The two main categories DOLE called out in their prospectus were Bunker Fuel and Containerboard, saying a 10% increase in each would lower operating income $7.2m and $11.4m, respectively. Bunker Fuel has increased ~30% since Q1, and containerboard ~15%. Taken together this would be a ~$30m annual headwind to earnings.

Integrating the businesses may be costly or take longer than anticipated, with fewer synergies. I anticipate the two-step process executed over the past 3 years will offset this risk (unlike UNFI's rushed acquisition of SuperValu).

DOLE might remain "cheap" for an extended period of time if investors continue to favor higher-margin growth stories. The brief involvement of meme stock traders at the end of September shows that it's hard to keep attention on DOLE, as it quickly faded back to obscurity. I'm in this investment for long-term value realization, not a quick pop.

Former DOLE owner and CEO, 98-year-old David Murdoch may monetize his stake, or IPO buyers may be contributing to the decline due to tax loss selling from their $16 purchase price. Both headwinds should be temporary if present. Murdoch also has a checkered past with investors, which may have soured some who are unaware of his absence from the new management structure.

As a food producer, DOLE will be subject to recall risks and crop risks, much like their competitors. Tropical Race 4/Panama Disease has been addressed as a risk for DOLE, but there is disagreement regarding how much of an existential risk this will be to the banana industry. If DOLE develops a GMO that resists the disease, international acceptance may not be guaranteed.

Banana pricing has been weak for years relative to other core categories. DOLE's organic exposure has helped, and they are less concentrated in bananas than FDP. Nevertheless, further weakness in this category could be a drag on results.

(Source: Dole Prospectus)

Pro Forma Q3 Estimate

Illustratively, we can try to ballpark DOLE's first earnings based off FDP's print.

Dole and Total Produce each grew revenues about 3-4% from FY19 to FY20, whereas FDP slightly contracted. Similarly, Dole and Total Produce grew Q1-21 about 1-2% over Q1-20, whereas FDP shrunk 2.7%.

Given FDP grew revenues 1.5% in Q3-21, I'm going to assume DOLE grew at 3% (Y/Y). FDP COGs grew 3.5% Y/Y in Q3 after they experienced margin contraction not felt by Dole or Total Produce in FY20. I will assume a conservative 4% COGs growth for DOLE.

There isn't a strong seasonality to revenues, so napkin math says 9,665/4*1.03 = $2,489M Q3 revenues. FY20 EBITDA margin would suggest $107m EBITDA based on projected revenue, but DOLE is less profitable in the second half of the year due to more fruits competing with bananas. Add in the 100BPS of gross margin compression above, and we're probably looking at a ~$50m EBITDA quarter.

This is very fuzzy math based on FDP comparisons which I think DOLE can outperform given the FDP-specific issues in their quarter, but we shall see. If the market is annualizing a $50m EBITDA result, I can understand why the stock is trading down. Greenyard grew their Q2/Q3 EBITDA 7.5% on less than 2% revenue growth, so the legacy Total Produce side of the business should be fine.

Conclusion

DOLE produces a ripe investment opportunity while the broader market awaits clarity on the combined earnings power of the merged company. Given their superior scale and market position, I see DOLE as an attractive investment and expect it to trade up to $20-25/share in the near term, with the potential to go bananas if upside considerations are realized. Their strong free cash flow profile should become more visible once combined results are posted, driving opportunities for doling out dividends, M&A, and buybacks. Time will tell if the market has truly overlooked this bunch of opportunities.