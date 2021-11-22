10 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2021

mfto/iStock via Getty Images

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet tracking stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To rank stocks, I use quality scores obtained from DVK Quality Snapshots and sort them in descending order, breaking ties with additional metrics.

This month, I screened for Investment Grade Dividend Aristocrats trading at or below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price. Additionally, I required a 5-year Yield on Cost of at least 4.0%, a forward dividend yield that exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield, and positive trailing total returns over the past five years.

Screening and Ranking

For this month's article, I used the following screens:

Dividend Aristocrats (select S&P 500 stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least 25 years)

Investment Grade stocks (quality scores 15-25)

Price is at or below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price

price Forward dividend yield exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield

Likely to have a yield on cost of at least 4% after five years of investment

Positive trailing total returns over the past 5-years

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index is a list of companies in the S&P 500 that have paid higher dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The list is maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices and updated annually in January.

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assign quality scores (out of 25) to each dividend growth stock. I distinguish between Investment and Speculative Grade stocks. Investment Grade stocks have quality scores in the range of 15-25.

To estimate fair value [FV], I collect FV estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using each stock's five-year average dividend yield. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my FV estimate.

To adjust for risk, I require a discount of at least 10% for stocks with quality scores of 15-18. For quality scores 19-22, I require FV or below. I allow a premium of up to 5% (quality scores 23-24) for higher-quality stocks and a premium of up to 10% (quality score 25). I present these risk-adjusted prices as Buy Below prices in my tables.

Stocks likely are discounted if their forward dividend yield exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield.

The 5-year yield on cost [YOC] is an income-oriented metric indicating what your YOC would be after buying a stock and holding it for five years, assuming the current 5-year dividend growth rate is maintained. I prefer a 5-year YOC greater than 4%.

Finally, Portfolio Insight calculates trailing total returns [TTR] for various periods, summing returns due to dividend payouts and stock price appreciation (or depreciation). I prefer to see positive 5-year TTRs.

The latest Dividend Radar (dated November 19, 2021) contains 735 stocks.

Exactly ten Dividend Radar stocks pass all of the abovementioned screens.

I ranked these candidates using DVK Quality Snapshots and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration. To rank candidates, I sort them in descending order based on quality scores and use the following tie-breaking metrics, as necessary:

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

I rarely need to use the dividend yield to break ties.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for November

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for November 2021 See the October Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks.

I own the six highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio. The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

2. 3M Company (MMM)

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; health care; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

3. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

4. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Using advanced technologies in natural and synthetic fibers, non-wovens, and absorbency, KMB manufactures a range of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. Brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle. The company sells its products directly to retail outlets and through e-commerce. KMB was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

5. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

ED delivers electricity, gas, and steam. The company provides electric services to customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, and parts of Queens and Westchester County; and steam to customers in Manhattan. ED was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

6. International Business Machines (IBM)

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a global information technology (IT) company that offers consulting and application management services, IT infrastructure services, and infrastructure technologies. IBM's Watson is a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and other computing systems.

7. Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Founded in 1984 and based in San Ramon, California, CVX is a multinational energy corporation involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industries, including exploration and production; refining, marketing and transport; chemicals manufacturing and sales; and power generation. CVX is the fifth-largest integrated energy company with operations in about 180 countries.

8. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

ABBV is a worldwide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; and chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis. ABBV was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

9. Sysco Corporation (SYY)

SYY markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industries. The company provides products and related services to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. SYY was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Founded in 1883 and based in Carthage, Missouri, LEG designs and manufactures a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, and automobiles. LEG operates through four segments, Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, mechanical springs, automobile seating, and more.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors:

The Fwd Yield column is colored green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield. Commentary

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials Sensitive 2 3M (MMM) Industrials Sensitive 3 Atmos Energy (ATO) Utilities Defensive 4 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Consumer Staples Defensive 5 Consolidated Edison (ED) Utilities Defensive 6 International Business Machines (IBM) Information Technology Sensitive 7 Chevron (CVX) Energy Sensitive 8 AbbVie (ABBV) Health Care Defensive 9 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples Defensive 10 Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Source: Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning only 24.89% versus SPY's 112.76%. Seven stocks have fair value upsides, according to Finbox.com, while all but two stocks have Piotroski scores of 6 or above.

Only three stocks have favorable Chowder numbers (colored green in the C# column), AbbVie, Illinois Tool Works, and Sysco.

Here is a 10-year chart showing ABBV's non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with a stock price overlay:

I'm impressed with ABBV's earnings and dividend growth, and it appears that the stock price now has the momentum to follow higher.

ITW's chart is equally impressive, though it appears that the stock price might be leading earnings a bit:

ITW's performance since the late February/early March 2019 market crash is truly impressive!

As for SYY, I'm a bit concerned about the stock's drop in earnings:

As such, SYY's recovery since the market crash has been much more subdued.

Based on my preferred portfolio target weights, my ABBV and ITW positions are essentially full-sized positions, so I'm not looking to add shares at this time. I'm not interested in opening a position in SYY at this time.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked Investment Grade Dividend Aristocrats trading at or below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price. Additionally, I required a 5-year Yield on Cost of at least 4.0%, a forward dividend yield that exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield, and positive trailing total returns over the past five years.

ABBV, ITW, and SYY look the most interesting to me, mainly because of their impressive 5-year dividend growth rates. These stocks have favorable Chowder numbers and are the only stocks with double-digit percentage 5-year TTRs.

For income investors, ABBV, CVX, and IBM are worth looking into.

For value investors, IBM and MMM look most interesting to me.

Two stocks are rated Excellent (quality scores 23-24), five stocks are rated Fine (quality scores:19-22), and three stocks are rated Decent (quality scores: 15-18).

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!