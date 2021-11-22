gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

While looking for attractively priced regional banks, I bumped into Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK), the holding company doing business as the Republic Bank in Pennsylvania (while it also has some branches in New Jersey and New York City). This is a small-cap bank with a market capitalization of just over $200M and a total balance sheet size of just over $5.4B so this smallcap may not be suitable for just any investment portfolio.

Data by YCharts

The bank appears to be cheap from a price to earnings perspective

Most banks generate the majority of their income on the interest spread. A bank uses customer deposits and/or borrows money and uses the cash to service its borrowers. In the third quarter of 2021, FRBK reported a total interest income of $35.8M which is much higher than the $28.6M in the third quarter of last year. The increase is mainly caused by the expanded balance sheet as the deposits on FRBK’s accounts increased and the bank immediately deployed the cash.

Source: SEC filings

And although the amount of deposits increased, the bank actually had to spend less on interest expenses as the total interest bill decreased from $5.6M in Q3 2020 to just $4.3M in the third quarter of the current financial year. That combination of higher interest income and lower interest expenses caused a massive expansion in the net interest income which increased from just under $23M in Q3 2020 to almost $31.5M in Q3 2021. We see a similar evolution in the 9M performance as the net interest income jumped to in excess of $93M from just over $66M in 9M 2020.

Republic First Bancorp also reported approximately $7.3M in non-interest income as well as about $29.8M in non-interest expenses resulting in a net non-interest expense of approximately $22.5M. That’s a decrease from the $23.5M in Q3 2020 and this strong result allowed Republic First Bancorp to post a pre-tax and pre-loan loss provision income of just under $9M.

Unfortunately, the bank had to allocate $0.9M to the loan loss provisions resulting in a reported pre-tax income of $8.1M and a net income of $6.1M. The preferred dividends still had to be deducted from this amount resulting in a net income of $5.22M attributable to the shareholders of Republic First Bancorp, which is approximately $0.09/share. The total EPS in the first nine months of the year came in at $0.28 despite recording a $3.9M loan loss provision.

The balance sheet: keep an eye on the loans past due

So the improving net interest income is fueling the bank’s financial performance, but perhaps we should also have a closer look at the loan book of First Republic Bancorp. But first of all, let’s have a look at the asset side of the balance sheet.

Of the $5.4B in assets, almost $400M is held in cash and deposits with other banks while an additional $2.25B was invested in investment securities which tend to be lower risk investments. In FRBK’s case, a substantial portion is invested in agency mortgage-backed securities.

Source: SEC filings

So my focus is on the loan book, which stood at $2.48B as of the end of September. I was somewhat surprised to see the bank adding to the loan loss provisions as most banks in the USA are actually reversing some of the previous provisions. But when looking at the breakdown of the loan book, I understand why the bank has to be a little bit more aggressive than its peers.

Source: SEC filings

As of the end of September, FRBK’s loan loss provision totalled only $17.2M which is less than 0.7% of the loan book. This doesn’t have to mean anything if none of the loans are past due. But in the footnotes to the financial statements, we see about $17.5M of the loans is currently past due, and the majority of the loans past due is already more than 90 days past due.

Source: SEC filings

Of course this doesn’t mean the bank won’t recover anything from those soured loans. As most of the loans are related to real estate, there’s always the collateral that could be monetized and if the LTV ratios are acceptable, the bank can usually be made whole.

That being said, I would like to see higher loan loss provisions to make sure FRBK continues to run a secure balance sheet. I expect the quarterly loan loss provisions to continue for the next little while.

Investment thesis

Republic First Bancorp is actually pretty interesting considering the bank appears to be trading at just under 10 times its earnings (including the loan loss provisions which will likely continue to weigh on the financial results). Additionally, the stock is trading at a discount to its book value of $4.59. There's also a negative element: the common shares are not paying a dividend at all so income investors can ignore this bank.

I currently don’t have a position in First Republic Bancorp, but I am adding the bank to my short list. I will keep an eye on the evolution of loan loss provisions and the total amount of loans past due in the next few quarters.