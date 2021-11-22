designer491/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) is exactly what it says on the tin: an emerging markets high yield bond ETF. HYEM invests in high-yield securities, and should see double-digit dividend growth in the coming months, as emerging market central banks have hiked interest rates to combat surging inflation. HYEM's diversified holdings, good 5.3% yield, and prospective double-digit dividend growth from rising interest rates make the fund a buy.

HYEM Basics

Sponsor: VanEck

Underlying Index: ICE BofA Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index

Expense Ratio: 0.40%

Dividend Yield: 5.31%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 5.15%

HYEM Overview

HYEM is an emerging market high-yield corporate bond index ETF, administered by VanEck. The fund tracks the ICE BofA Diversified High Yield US Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index, an index of these same securities.

HYEM invests in all U.S. dollar-denominated non-investment grade fixed-rate bonds issued by non-sovereign (corporate) emerging markets issuers. Securities must also meet a basic set of liquidity, trading, size, and maturity criteria. It is a market-capitalization-weighted index. Besides this, nothing really stands out about HYEM's underlying index. It is a simple, broad-based index of emerging market high-yield bonds.

HYEM focuses on non-investment grade bonds, which results in a fund with very low credit ratings. HYEM's underlying holdings have an average credit rating of BB, with significant investments in securities rated B.

(Source: HYEM Corporate Website)

HYEM's credit ratings are those of risky securities, issued by companies with weak financials, and with high default rates. Expect significant losses during downturns and recessions, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. HYEM significantly underperformed relative to bonds during said time period, but slightly outperformed U.S. equities, so risks are somewhere between those of these two asset classes.

Data by YCharts

Although HYEM's holdings are not excessively risky, the fund is quite clearly an inappropriate investment for more risk-averse investors.

HYEM's index is quite broad, which results in an incredibly well-diversified fund. The fund provides investors with exposure to most emerging market countries and industries. HYEM is slightly overweight China and Brazil, due to the size of these countries’ economies, and moderately overweight financials, due to the size of the said industry (financials are larger in most emerging market economies). Still, these are relatively small differences in weights, and not terribly material to investors. HYEM's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

(Source: HYEM Corporate Website)

HYEM invests in 940 securities, with the top ten of these accounting for just 0.6% of the value of the fund. There is quite a bit of issuer diversification too, although I could not find specific data for this point.

(Source: HYEM Corporate Website)

Issuer and holding diversification / lack of concentration eliminates the possibility of significant losses from an individual corporate bankruptcy or default. This is particularly important for an emerging market high-yield corporate bond fund, considering the riskiness of these securities and corporations.

I was particularly concerned about the possibility of significant losses from Chinese real estate crisis. Several Chinese developers, including Evergrande and Kaisa Group, are on the edge of bankruptcy, and it seems possible that foreign bond investors, including HYEM, will be left holding the bag. HYEM's diversification prevents this, as the fund invests very little in any individual issuer. By my calculations, Evergrande and Kaisa Group each account for just 0.25% of the value of the fund, a low percentage. Although I don't have detailed information concerning the fund's total exposure to Chinese real estate developers, it seems likely to be quite low. China accounts for just 10.4% of the value of the fund, real estate 4.2%, and the largest Chinese developers are a tinier percentage still. With these figures, it seems clear that HYEM's exposure to the Chinese real estate market is quite low, and any losses stemming from the issues facing said market will be quite low too.

Let's summarize.

HYEM invests in emerging market non-investment grade corporate bonds. The fund's holdings are quite diversified, which reduces risk and volatility, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Not much else stands out about the fund or its holdings.

HYEM Dividend Analysis

HYEM invests in non-investment grade bonds. These are relatively risky securities, and so carry comparatively high yields. HYEM itself yields 5.3%, higher than bonds in general, and all relevant bond sub-asset classes, including U.S. high yield corporate bonds. HYEM is (one of) the highest-yielding bond sub-asset class ETF out there, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. More aggressive, yield-seeking investors might prefer high-yield leveraged CEFs, lots of choices in that space, but for those who wish to avoid leverage and keep things simple, HYEM seems like a particularly strong choice.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author)

Importantly, HYEM's yield is likely to increase in the coming months, as many / most emerging market central banks have hiked interest rates to combat rising inflation. Increased local currency borrowing costs should lead to more bond issuance by more marginal borrowers, indirectly increasing (average) bond interest rates. Chinese corporate bond yields have risen too, mostly due to concerns about the country's real estate markets. These movements have increased the yield of HYEM's underlying holdings to 6.6%, quite a bit higher than the fund's current 5.3% dividend yield. ETFs, including HYEM, distribute all income generated to shareholders, and so the fund's dividend yield is likely to increase to around 6.6% in the coming months. This is generally a slow process, and dependent on future interest rate / yield movements too, but some dividend growth is almost certain. Expect double-digit dividend growth in the coming months and years.

The opposite is true for most of HYEM's peers, especially those focusing on U.S. bonds. U.S. interest rates remain relatively depressed, courtesy of Federal Reserve policy. Credit spreads, an important metric for high-yield corporate bonds, are at historical lows, as strong economic conditions keep default rates low and investor demand high. Due to this, most U.S. bond funds are unlikely to see dividend growth, at least in the short term.

For reference, yield to maturity (underlying holdings yield) figures for HYEM and its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author)

As a final point, emerging market high-yield bonds tend to yield more than their U.S. counterparties, but the spread is somewhat higher than average. Spreads should widen further once HYEM's dividend is hiked as well. It is a particularly good time to buy HYEM.

Data by YCharts

As these are mostly income vehicles, comparatively strong dividend yields / higher spreads should lead to outperformance. This has been the case in the past, with HYEM outperforming from 2016, when spreads were highest, to 2018, when spreads narrowed significantly. As such, I expect the fund to outperform in the coming months and years as well.

Data by YCharts

As a final point, HYEM's long-term performance is quite similar to that of most U.S. high-yield corporate bond indexes, with periods of under and overperformance. Outperformance seems likelier than not in the coming months, due to HYEM's comparatively strong yield.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

HYEM's diversified holdings, strong 5.3% dividend yield, and prospective double-digit dividend growth make the fund a buy.