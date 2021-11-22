JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is increasing efficiency with Shop Pay, their Spotify partnership and their empowerment of the direct-to-consumer era.

Shop Pay

The prodigious rise in the active merchants slide from the November 10th Affirm (AFRM) 1Q22 supplemental caught my eye:

Image Source: Affirm 1Q22 supplemental

In their 1Q22 results, Affirm explained that Shop Pay installments were the reason for the inflection point above:

Active merchants increased from 6,500 to 102,000, with the substantial majority coming from the adoption of Shop Pay Installments by merchants on Shopify's platform.

It was stated in Affirm's 1Q22 call that we're still in the early stages of their partnership with Shopify so we'll see continued progress as more of Shopify's 1.7+ million merchants offer payment installments with Affirm:

While we are still in the early stages of our partnership with Shopify, we are already seeing some of the trends associated with the rapid growth of our Split Pay offering, which currently power Shop Pay Installments. First, growth in lower AoV [average order value] categories has accelerated, resulting in an expected AoV decline from $661 1 year ago to $402 in Q1. Additionally, we are seeing continued growth in frequency as transactions per active consumer rose 8% to approximately 2.3.

The Shopify Blog explains that Shop Pay is more efficient than other checkout options because it is faster and it has higher conversion rates:

A seamless checkout process is essential for fast conversions and a better buying experience. This is where Shop Pay comes in. Shop Pay increases checkout speed by 4x, but that's not all.

Image Source: Shopify Blog

We're still in the early days with Shop Pay. The announcement that it is being made available on Facebook (FB), Instagram & Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will take gross payment volume [GPV] to new levels:

Image Source: author's spreadsheet

Shopify cares about making things efficient for merchants as opposed to making analysts happy with metrics like gross profit margins. At the August Guggenheim Fireside Chat, Senior IR Manager Ana Raman explained that they don't necessarily manage to a gross margin percentage but more to gross profit dollars. Shopify is the merchant acquirer with Shop Pay so revenue is recorded on a gross basis such that this stream lowers the gross profit margin. However, it has little in the way of operating expenses so it is accretive to the bottom line. Other merchant solutions revenue buckets like Capital and Shipping are recorded on a net revenue basis so they have high gross profit margins.

The bottom line is that Shopify is overtly trying to make Shop Pay ubiquitous on the internet as it gives merchants a higher conversion rate. It's still early days but we're seeing evidence of success from third parties like Affirm.

Spotify Partnership

Spotify for Artists explains that Shopify makes it more efficient for musicians to sell merchandise on Spotify because inventory management automatically removes out-of-stock items:

Shopify makes it simple for artists and their teams to manage inventory and control which items are featured on their profiles. (For example, out-of-stock items get automatically removed from your profile.) As soon as you're ready to drop new merch, you'll immediately be able to share it with fans and capitalize on your release moments so that they can browse your merch while they stream your new music.

Image Source: Spotify for Artists

Direct To Consumer Era

The direct channel is efficient for merchants. Here's how Institutional Investor Kevin O'Leary describes a pie chart of sales channels for his merchants from the world before Covid in a March 2021 WCBS Virtual Business Breakfast Interview:

50% retail like Walmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond

40% Amazon (AMZN) where merchants don't get the name of the customer

10% direct website, typically on Shopify

During the Covid pandemic, things changed for his merchants such that the direct channel went from 10% of sales all the way up to 50% of sales. Free cash flow [FCF] increased because his merchants were only making 50 cents on the dollar less manufacturing costs from retailers and only 60 cents on the dollar less manufacturing costs from Amazon. But on a direct channel like Shopify, efficiency abounds and his merchants make 100 cents on the dollar less the customer acquisition cost and manufacturing costs. He talks about the benefits of shifting from retail to direct:

So that means a significant reduction in the reliance of retail which is a very inefficient way to sell something. It involves distributors. It involves the inefficiency of having stock sitting there for up to 90 days and if you're the manufacturer sometimes you have to wait months to get paid versus basically selling something direct to consumer for a hundred percent on the dollar less the manufacturing costs. And so this remarkable digital pivot happened from small businesses to large ones alike and it's changed America dramatically. It's going to be far more efficient, far more productive, higher gross margins, higher cash flows.

He goes on to explain that the digital pivot allows merchants to increase free cash flow even as total overall revenue is decreasing. My favorite part is when he explicitly says that most of his successful merchants use Shopify:

And the ones that have survived, that's 36 of them [out of 56], in fact they are well ahead of forecasted free cash flow for this quarter, right now in some cases over 500 percent is because they did the great digital pivot. And that involves figuring out how to set up a platform, most of them use Shopify, not Amazon, number one, to change their websites to be far more interesting and engaging.

He repeats the benefits of going from 10% direct to 50% direct to drive the point home:

But if you looked at the last 10 percent that was being sold direct from most little companies or large companies' websites, and that was a hundred cents on the dollar gross margin less customer acquisition costs less manufacturing costs, but the most highly profitable part of the business. So if all of a sudden you go to 50 percent direct to consumer which is basically what happened during the pandemic for most companies, you're making a lot more free cash flow and you can afford to invest in your business or your website and customer support and let's call it storytelling because you're going to need that on a website.

Before the Covid pandemic, many brick and mortar retailers did not have a direct e-commerce channel. In the August Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat, Senior IR Director Katie Keita explained that new [e-commerce] buyers will stick after the pandemic and merchants will continue to be omni channel after the pandemic.

Billion Dollar Brand Club by Lawrence Ingrassia explains the efficiencies with data when merchants go direct-to-consumer. Using data, eSalon improved its retention rate from below 50% to around 70% on initial orders:

For eSalon, and almost all direct-to-consumer brands, data is the coin of the realm. The data they collect directly from each customer provides a significant advantage over bigger, long-established brands. Clairol doesn't have this data because the customers it deals with directly are retailers. The people who use the product are largely anonymous to Clairol and most big companies; they walk into a drugstore, pick a box of hair color off the shelf, pay for it, and walk out. eSalon's shelf is its website, and it collects information about each customer who walks through its digital door and answers its questionnaire. The longer a woman remains a customer, the more eSalon knows about her - and not just her. eSalon aggregates all of that individual data and uses machine-learning algorithms and predictive analysis to inform virtually everything it does: from adjusting its product formulations to introducing new products [e.g., color for highlighting hair] to testing seemingly insignificant word changes on its web pages. [Location: 1,431]

Valuation

This was a tough quarter for e-commerce companies all over the world. JD (JD) saw revenue fall nearly 14% from 2Q21 to 3Q21. Alibaba (BABA) saw the sum of their sales from Customer management, Cainiao logistics and Local Consumer Services fall 10.2% from the June 2021 quarter to the September 2021 quarter.

The 3Q21 period was difficult for retail because of supply chain issues but on a relative basis, Shopify did better than Amazon. Looking at Shopify, Amazon 1P, Amazon 3P and eBay (EBAY), only Shopify had more GMV in 3Q21 than 4Q20:

Image Source: author's spreadsheet from company filings

To be clear, Shopify started out as shopping cart software but now they are more of a commerce operating system while Amazon 1P is a retailer and Amazon 3P is a marketplace.

Despite e-commerce hardships in 3Q21, it's kind of crazy to think about the fact that Shopify had $41.1 billion in GMV for all of 2018 but moving forward we expect to get more than that every single quarter. That's because we always have a jump in the fourth quarter and GMV was $37.3 billion, $42.2 billion and $41.8 billion for the first, second and third quarters, respectively, of this year.

Although 3Q21 GMV was a little lower than 2Q21 GMV, my valuation thoughts have gone up since my August article. This is largely because the future appears to be even brighter than I thought for Shop Pay.

Closing Thoughts

Parts of the 2Q21 Worm Capital letter resonate with me with respect to Shopify:

When thinking about a position like Shopify, we view them as a generational company - much like AMZN - that is building the global infrastructure to enable small and medium-sized businesses to transact online, and, most importantly, keep their unique identity and branding. Where AMZN optimizes for efficiency, SHOP optimizes for experience. Some important key insights to think about regarding a position like Shopify - but really our entire portfolio: • Earnings ≠ Value in a landgrab environment • It's a winner-take-all landscape (the Internet is the catalyst) • Business is a competition to deliver the best value proposition • Volatility is not risk

Shopify is indeed a generational company. They continuously find new ways to help merchants with efficiency and I'm thankful to be a shareholder.