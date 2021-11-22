Jobrestful/iStock via Getty Images

One thing that all humans have in common is the need to consume food in order to survive. Naturally, then, it would make sense for one valid investment strategy to involve investors buying into companies that provide this necessity. An interesting prospect in this market for investors to consider at this time is a company called Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). In recent years, including through the COVID-19 pandemic and through the present day, the company has exhibited continued growth. It boasts a portfolio of leading brands and it has been capable of generating consistent and generally growing cash flows over time. Having said that, shares of the company do not come cheap. The market demands a hefty price in order for investors to participate in such a quality enterprise. For some, this will ultimately make sense. But for most investors, even a company as high-quality as Lancaster Colony may not be worth the price.

Taking a bite of Lancaster Colony

For the most part, the operations run by Lancaster Colony involve a few key brands spread across a few major types of products. For instance, the company's three main types of products include Frozen Breads, Refrigerated Dressings, Dips and Other, and Shelf-Stable Dressing, Sauces, and Croutons. According to management, 37% of its revenue comes from the Frozen Breads category. 27% is attributable to Refrigerated Dressings, Dips and Other products, and 36% can be chalked up to Shelf-Stable Dressings, Sauces and Croutons. Within these groups, the company boasts some of the industry's leading brands.

As an example, we need only look at its Marzetti brand. In the refrigerated dressing space, this particular product has a 14.1% market share. In the dips category, the market share is 82%. Its Marzetti Simply Dressed product has an 8.4% market share in its niche, while its Olive Garden dressing has a market share of 6.4%. In all, the Marzetti name has a 22.9% market share if you look at the refrigerated dressing category as a whole, while its produce dip market share is 82%. Meanwhile, another brand, its New York Bakery line of frozen garlic breads, which includes Texas toast and breadsticks, has a 41.2% market share. Sister Schubert’s has a market share of 51.6%. In the croutons space, the company's products have a combined market share of 35.2%. Already, I mentioned Olive Garden. That is not the only brand that it provides products for. The company also produces sauce for Chick-fil-A. Other major customers include Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) and Girard’s. It is worth mentioning that the company produces all of these products spread across 16 different production facilities spread across nine different states.

Over the years, the financial performance achieved by Lancaster Colony has been impressive. Revenue has grown consistently, climbing from $1.20 billion in 2016 to $1.47 billion in 2020. Net income has been more volatile, but has generally grown, climbing from $115.3 million to $142.33 million over the same period of time. Operating cash flow has also been volatile, but if you adjust for changes in working capital, it has risen consistently from $147.10 million to $194.02 million. And EBITDA, after falling from $223 million in 2016 to $206 million in 2017, has risen consistently and recently hit $225 million last year.

For the current fiscal year, things are looking a bit mixed. This likely has to do with supply chain issues. Although revenue has risen, climbing 12.3% from $349.24 million in the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year to $392.06 million in the same quarter this year, profitability metrics have suffered some. Net income dropped from $37.08 million to $30.66 million. Operating cash flow dropped from a positive $23.64 million to a negative $1.17 million. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, it ticked down only modestly from $47.89 million to $44.85 million. EBITDA has followed a similar trajectory, declining from $56.64 million to $54.05 million. It is also worth noting that, despite the struggles the company is experiencing on the bottom line this year, the actual risk profile of the firm is very low. The business has no debt on its books and an impressive $130.09 million in cash and cash equivalents.

When it comes to pricing the business, the process is fairly straightforward. Given how little information we have for the current fiscal year, it is best to price the company on its most recently completed fiscal year. Doing so, we end up with a price to earnings multiple of 31.1. The price to operating cashflow multiples 25.4, while the adjusted equivalent is 22.8. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 19.1.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lancaster Colony Corporation 22.8 19.1 Sanderson Farms (SAFM) 8.6 7.0 Hostess Brands (TWNK) 12.3 15.8 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) 28.9 30.3 Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) 106.6 43.0 The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 10.8 10.5

These figures are awfully high on an absolute basis, but how do they stack up relative to the competition? I decided to compare the company with five of its peers that I picked from Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.6 to a high of 106.6. Three of the five companies were cheaper than our target. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending with a range of 7 to 43. Once again, three of the five companies were cheaper than Lancaster Colony.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Lancaster Colony is an excellent company with a fantastic operating history. This year is looking to be a bit difficult for the company. But that is to be expected given the supply chain challenges everyone is facing. Despite this, the overall risk profile of the business is very low. And the long-term outlook for it should be appealing. After all, this inflationary time will pass. All that said, it is difficult for me to get behind the company. Although I am a fan of its market leading positions, the price that investors have to pay in order to participate in the company's future just does not make sense to me.