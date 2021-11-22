Tomsmith585/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral investment rating to CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). I previously initiated on CBRE with an article published on May 20, 2021.

CBRE has combined the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles, which brings the company's future capital allocation strategy into the spotlight. I have a positive view of CBRE's recent investments and acquisitions, but I am concerned about the company's future capital return plans. Also, CBRE's current valuations are fair which imply that the capital appreciation upside potential is not substantial to justify a Buy rating. As a result, I maintain my Hold or Neutral rating for CBRE's shares.

Combination Of CFO And CIO Roles Deserves More Attention

In late-July this year, CBRE announced that Emma Giamartino was "promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer." Ms. Giamartino only held the role of CIO prior to this announcement.

There are signs that the combination of the CIO and CFO roles at CBRE translates into a greater emphasis on the company's capital allocation strategy.

On the company's website, Ms. Giamartino's profile highlights that she "brings together CBRE’s financial management, capital allocation and corporate development activities on a global basis to help drive growth." It is also highlighted as part of her profile that she was in charge of mergers & acquisitions or M&A at Verizon (VZ) and used to work at Nomura's (NMR) TMT investment banking team. This might suggest that CBRE will accelerate the company's M&A activities, as mentioned in the next section of this article.

At the KBW Virtual CRE (Commercial Real Estate) Day on September 29, 2021, Ms. Giamartino emphasized that CBRE has "shown a level of resiliency that makes us more confident in our ability to return capital and to invest capital." She also added at the KBW investor conference that going forward, "M&A and organic investments and returning capital to our shareholders" will be managed "all under one roof."

In the subsequent two sections of the current article, I discuss about CBRE's capital investment (more specifically M&A) and capital return (share repurchases).

CBRE's Capital Investment

It is worth examining CBRE's recent acquisitions and investments to understand about the company's future capital investment priorities.

Just two days prior to Ms. Giamartino's promotion announcement, CBRE revealed that it "will acquire a 60% ownership interest in, and enter into a strategic partnership with Turner & Townsend." CBRE refers to Turner & Townsend as "a United Kingdom-based global leader in program, project and cost management" in the July 27, 2021 announcement. On November 2, 2021, CBRE updated that this transaction has been completed.

At the company's Q2 2021 earnings call on July 29, 2021, CBRE stressed that the Turner & Townsend deal fits in with its "diversification strategy across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies", which "contributes to the resiliency of our business." CBRE also emphasized at the KBW investor conference in September 2021 that "focusing on the diversification strategy has really made our business resilient, but also able to grow in ways that it hasn't before."

In terms of geography and customer type diversification, Turner & Townsend is more focused on the public sector (as opposed to the private sectors) in the Middle East and Asia geographic areas (which are not CBRE's core markets like the US & the UK). With respect to diversification by businesses and assets, Turner & Townsend has a significant presence in the "cost consultancy" business and the "infrastructure and green energy" asset segments, as per CBRE's Q2 2021 results briefing. Again, these business lines and assets are not areas where CBRE is traditionally strong in.

CBRE also highlighted at the KBW conference that Turner & Townsend is mainly engaged in multi-year (i.e. five years or longer) projects which points to greater revenue visibility. In other words, the acquisition of Turner & Townsend helps to make CBRE more resilient with respect to having relatively lower top line volatility with diversification and projects with longer tenure.

Prior to the Turner & Townsend deal, CBRE disclosed in February 2021 that it was buying a "35 percent interest in Industrious, a leading provider of premium flexible workplace solutions in the U.S.", with expectations of further increasing its equity stake in the company to 40%. At its recent Q3 2021 results call at the end of the last month, CBRE mentioned that the investment in Industrious is "a significant hedge against" potential "downward pressure on the office product type relative to where it has been historically." In other words, CBRE is not simply brushing aside the possibility of disruption risks for the office sector, but it is willingly to consider different scenarios panning out in the future and adopt risk mitigation strategies like investing in "hedges."

CBRE's recent investments and acquisitions have not been focused on pursuing growth for the sake of it, like acquiring companies in the fastest growing segments. Instead, CBRE has considered how its capital investments could help the company to mitigate risks, diversify and become more resilient. In conclusion, I view CBRE's capital investment focus in a positive light.

CBRE Group's Capital Return

CBRE will try to maintain a balance between capital investment and capital return as part of the company's capital allocation strategy. In the company's Q3 2021 presentation slides, the company guided that it expects to "continue simultaneously returning some cash to shareholders", and "maintaining our strong balance sheet and creditworthiness."

As per the charts below, CBRE has moved into a net cash financial position in tandem with rising free cash flow. This gives the company the capacity to return capital to shareholders without compromising on capital investments.

CBRE's Free Cash Flow And Financial Leverage

Source: CBRE's Q3 2021 Financial Results Presentation Slides

CBRE does not pay a dividend, so the company has chosen to return capital to shareholders via share repurchases instead. The company spent $188.3 million on share buybacks in the first nine months of 2021, of which $100.0 million was spent in the third quarter. Notably, CBRE disclosed at its Q3 results briefing that "going forward, buybacks will be a part of our capital allocation strategy", and noted that the $100 million of share repurchases in Q3 "is a part of a programmatic buyback."

While I am positive on CBRE returning excess capital to shareholders, I have a less favorable view of the way that the company intends to conduct its share buybacks. Share repurchases are only value-accretive, if they are done in an opportunistic manner considering the valuation of the company's shares, and the potential returns of other capital allocation alternatives. The use of the word "programmatic" seems to suggest that CBRE might buy back shares regularly on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and this increases the risk that the company "overpays" for its own shares at times.

CBRE Stock Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values CBRE at a premium to its peers based on forward P/E multiples as per the chart below, and this is reasonable taking into account CBRE's higher Return on Assets or ROAs. That said, CBRE's revenue growth expectations are not that much different from that of its peers.

CBRE's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA CBRE 18.7 17.4 +14.6% +7.6% 9.5% 7.9% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) 14.9 14.2 +21.2% +6.1% 5.7% 5.1% Cushman & Wakefield Plc (CWK) 10.5 9.0 +16.8% +4.7% 5.2% 3.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

From a historical valuation perspective, CBRE's current P/E multiples are relatively higher than the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 16.0 times and 15.8 times, respectively.

In a nutshell, CBRE's shares are not particularly expensive, but they aren't very cheap as well. If CBRE engages in "programmatic" share buybacks, it might not create value for shareholders. I decide to keep my Neutral or Hold rating for CBRE considering both its valuations and capital allocation strategy.

CBRE's key risks include investing in new companies or projects which deliver lower-than-expected returns, and repurchasing its own shares without regard for valuations.