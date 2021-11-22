grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) has seen its share price come to life, and with some developments taking place on the corporate front, it is time to update a dated investment thesis. My last take on the company dates back from May 2017, a time at which Hub announced the acquisition of Estenson, which I called a decent acquisition at the time.

Fast forward nearly five years, the company has made some steps in its ambitions and long-term goals, as recently found operating momentum and M&A activity look quite promising.

Back To 2017

Back in 2017 Hub Group acquired Estenson in a huge deal, equivalent to a quarter of its enterprise value. With this acquisition, Hub obtained a platform which enables further growth, as cross-selling synergies looked very compelling after shares had seen a bit of pressure at the time.

Ahead of that purchase, Hub Group has steadily grown the business from $1.6 billion in sales to $4.0 billion in the decade leading up to 2017. This was driven by operational excellence and bolt-on M&A. The company also managed to buy back some shares along the road as well. Despite the increased scale, margins, which hovered around 4-5% historically, had fallen to 3-4% in 2017 amidst a very competitive marketplace.

With the company trading at $35 per share, valuations looked very reasonable given that earnings were reported at $2.20 per share in 2016. That picture was not really fair anymore at the time of the 2017 article as the company cut the 2017 guidance to a midpoint of just $1.70 per share amidst a rapidly intensifying competitive environment. That felt to me as an incident as I saw no reason why earnings and margins should not normalize. A reversal to historical margins should easily result in earnings power close to $2.50-$3.00 per share.

After Stagnation - Now Unleashed

Since 2017 shares have been rangebound between $40 and $60 per share, yet this year shares have seen real momentum and now trade at a high of $84 per share. Fast forward between 2017 and 2020, sales were largely stagnant or down a bit, with 2020 sales posted at $3.5 billion which is down a bit for obvious reasons.

Operating margins fell from 4.2% in 2019 to 3.0% in 2020, amidst deleveraging of sales. Amidst the double impact on profits, reported earning per share fell from $3.20 per share in 2019 to $2.19 per share in 2020.

For 2021 the company targeted huge improvements with earnings seen above $3 per share, driven by impressive margin expansion which was predicted, as the company has set aggressive targets for 2025, a year in which it targets to report between $5.5 and $6.5 billion in revenues.

Operating margins are seen between 4.0% and 5.5% that year. With 80% of the business tied to retail and consumer products, the business is quite defensive, mostly served through the intermodal services offered by the company as well as logistics, brokerage and dedicated transport.

In May, Hub Group posted solid first quarter results, with the company guiding for 2021 earnings per share of around $3.30. The guidance was hiked to $3.60 per share in the second quarter, and to $3.95 per share when the third quarter results were released late in October.

Despite the shortages in material, staff and rising input prices, the company has seen a solid quarter and actually raised the guidance for the year. The company ended the quarter with $66 million in net cash. Given that there are 34 million shares now trading at $84, the $2.85 billion equity valuation translates into a roughly $2.78 billion enterprise valuation.

Given the strong performance this year, with strong topline sales and operating margins north of 4%, this has been the driving factor behind the revised guidance. With the company essentially set to earn around $4 per share, the company is valued at around 21 times earnings here.

A Small Deal

Just ahead of the third quarter results in October, the company announced a bolt-on acquisition with the $130 million acquisition of Choptank Transport, in order to expand the brokerage business. This is a relatively small deal, equivalent to approximately 4% of the value of Hub Group ahead of the deal.

Nonetheless, the revenue contribution (by the nature of the activities) is relatively large at $450 million. While the sales multiple is arguably very low at around 0.3 times sales, Hub trades closer to 0.7 times. This looks compelling, but margins are likely lower as well, although that has not been quantified in the press release.

Nonetheless, and given the expectation of synergies with the acquired activities, I see why investors like the purchase as this comes alongside a time period in which the company sees great operating momentum.

Concluding Thoughts

Weighing it all together, it is hard for me to make up a decisive thought on the investment case which I can share with conviction. Shares have performed well in 2021, for the right reasons as the underlying performance has been good, but we have to respect the cyclicality in the business. The latest deal looks nice as well. In case the 2025 goals could be achieved, this could really result in structurally higher earnings, but that requires a few years of solid execution.

While the multi-year transformation seems to pay off, there are clearly economic risks and risks related to shortages as well, yet I must applaud management for doing a great task. Given all of this, I am not willing to chase the shares here as I am waiting for a small pullback before potentially getting involved.